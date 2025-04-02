Anime Fruit codes (March 2025)

Gather magical fruits inspired by the famous anime One Piece, using the latest Anime Fruit codes. In this Roblox experience, you can transform into powerful heroes by consuming fruits. You will have to train hard at first to become the strongest, but finding fruits can be challenging. You must battle enemies and tough bosses to progress.

The game features bounty hunting and epic battles, making the journey even more thrilling. While gems can make progression easier, earning them takes time. Fortunately, codes are here to help you get ahead faster.

All Anime Fruit codes (Active)

Free active codes in Anime Fruit (Image via Roblox)

Below are the active codes for Anime Fruit.

List of active Anime Fruit codes

Code Reward partner 1000 Gems (Latest) dungeon 1000 Gems Awake 1000 Gems LoveLove 1000 Gems bossloot 1000 Gems goodluck 1000 Gems discord 1000 Gems fighting 1000 Gems powerup 500 Gems welcome 1500 Gems

Inactive Anime Fruit codes

As of this writing, there are no inactive codes for Anime Fruit.

How to redeem Anime Fruit codes

Redeem codes in Anime Fruit (Image via Roblox)

The process for redeeming codes for Anime Fruit is straightforward:

Open Anime Fruit on Roblox.

In the game, reach the NPC with the "Code" icon above it.

Copy each code from the guide and paste it into the blank text box.

Click on the "Redeem" button and enjoy your rewards.

What are Anime Fruit codes about, and what’s their importance?

Earn daily rewards in Anime Fruit (Image via Roblox)

Codes for Anime Fruit can get you free gems to help on your journey of finding fruits, upgrading your gear, and making your adventure easier. Your competitive position in battles will improve, and your advancement speed will increase when you enhance your abilities with improved equipment.

Anime Fruit codes troubleshooting (How to fix)

Anime Fruit invalid code issue (Image via Roblox)

There are three main reasons why a code might not be valid. First, make sure you entered it correctly since codes are case-sensitive. Second, codes can only be redeemed once, so if you’ve already used it, it won’t work again. Third, expired codes can’t be claimed.

Where to find new Anime Fruit codes

You can find the latest codes for Anime Fruit on the Immortal Sect Roblox group and Anime Fruit Discord server

FAQs on Anime Fruit code

What is the latest Anime Fruit code?

The latest code in Anime Fruit is "partner," which grants you 1000 free gems.

Which code provides the best rewards in Anime Fruit?

The code "welcome" grants you 1500 free gems, making it the optimal code for acquiring rewards.

How beneficial are codes for Anime Fruit?

Codes give free gems to find fruits, upgrade gear, and boost your adventure.

