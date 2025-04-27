  • home icon
  • Roblox
  • Anime Haven Simulator codes (April 2025)

Anime Haven Simulator codes (April 2025)

By Benny Sagayarajan
Modified Apr 27, 2025 10:14 GMT
Get potions and more in the game (Image via Roblox)
Get potions and more in the game (Image via Roblox)

You can redeem active Anime Haven Simulator codes to get various potions in the game. This experience takes you on an action-packed journey through a world inspired by anime like One Piece and Dragon Ball Z, where you must face and defeat villains, such as Vegito and Zamasu. Codes help you power up faster, giving you the edge required to defeat the deadliest enemies.

Ad

This article lists all active and inactive codes in this Roblox experience.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox codes in Anime Haven Simulator. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes for Anime Haven Simulator are issued.

All Anime Haven Simulator codes (Active)

Start fighting now (Image via Roblox)
Start fighting now (Image via Roblox)

There are several verified active codes available in the game. They are:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
List of active Wind Slayers codes
CodesRewards
20kLikes1x Super Potion, 2x Luck Potions, 2x Damage Potions, 2x Energy Potions, 2x Gems Potions
AntiKick1x Damage Potion, 1x Energy Potion, 1x Gems Potion
Auras1x Super Potion, 1x Luck Potion, 2x Damage Potions, 2x Energy Potions, 2x Gems Potions
BigBuff1x Super Potion, 2x Luck Potion, 2x Damage Potion, 2x Energy Potion, 2x Gems Potions
BuffUpdate1x Damage Potion, 1x Energy Potion, 1x Gems Potions
BugFixes1x Damage Potion, 1x Energy Potion, 1x Gems Potion
BugFixes21x Damage Potion, 2x Energy Potions, 1x Gems Potion
CodeFix1x Damage Potion, 2x Energy Potions, 2x Gems Potions
EvolveFix1x Damage Potion, 2x Energy Potions, 2x Gems Potions
Grimoires2x Damage Potions, 1x Super Potion, 2x Energy Potions, 2x Gems Potions
LeaderboardFix1x Damage Potion, 1x Energy Potion, 1x Gems Potion
LevelFix1x Damage Potion, 1x Energy Potion, 1x Gems Potion
Leveling Dungeon2x Damage Potion, 2x Luck Potions, 2x Energy Potions, 2x Gems Potions
MiniUpdate1x Damage Potion, 2x Energy Potions, 2x Gems Potions
Release1x Damage Potion, 2x Energy Potions, 2x Gems Potions
Secret1x Damage Potion, 1x Damage Potions, 1x Gems Potion
ShinyMachineFix1x Damage Potion, 2x Energy Potions, 2x Gems Potions
Sorry4Shutdown1x Damage Potion, 1x Energy Poition, 1x Energy Potion
SorryForDelay2x Damage Potion, 1x Super Potion, 2x Energy Potions, 2x Gems Potions
SorryForShutdown1x Damage Potion, 1x Energy Potion, 1x Gems Potion
SorryForShutdown21x Damage Potion, 1x Energy Potion, 1x Gems Potion
SorryForShutdown31x Damage Potion, 1x Energy Potion, 1x Gems Potion
Summer1x Super Potion, 2x Luck Potions, 2x Damange Potions, 2x Energy Potions, 2x Gems Potions
UPDATE13x Super Potion, 3x Raid Keys, 3x Luck Potion, 3x Damage Potion, 3x Energy Potion, 3x Gems Potion, 1 Magic Scroll
Ad

Inactive Anime Haven Simulator codes

The following codes have expired:

List of inactive Wind Slayers codes
CodesRewards
NewOwnershipFree boosts
100kVisitsFree rewards
XboxSupportFree rewards
Update1Free rewards
Ad

Also check: Latest Roblox username ideas for new players

How to redeem Anime Haven Simulator codes

Redemption screen (Image via Roblox)
Redemption screen (Image via Roblox)

Follow the steps below to redeem all active codes in the game:

Ad
  1. Log in to Roblox and search for Anime Haven Simulator.
  2. Click on the game's thumbnail to go to its homepage.
  3. Launch the experience and wait for it to load. Once done, your avatar will be summoned in the common area of the game.
  4. Next, click on the Codes icon on the left-hand side of the screen.
  5. In the pop-up window, enter the code and hit the green redeem button to redeem the code.
Ad

The rewards will be added to your account one by one. They can be used at any time.

Why are codes important in Anime Haven Simulator?

Codes can be redeemed for potions that boost in-game cash production, increase the avatar's damage, and enhance your luck. These rewards are essential for progressing and setting you up for victory in the game.

Anime Haven Simulator code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Since codes are case-sensitive, we recommend copying them from the table above and pasting them into the text box. Additionally, make sure to include all numbers and special characters if a code has them.

Ad

Where to find the latest codes in Anime Haven Simulator

Discord link (Image via Discord)
Discord link (Image via Discord)

You can find the latest codes and updates on the game's homepage, the official Roblox account (Infinite Plus Anime), the private Discord server, and by following @ferraxff on X.

Ad

FAQs on Anime Haven Simulator codes

How many times can you redeem Anime Haven Simulator codes?

You can redeem each code only once per account.

When do codes expire in Anime Haven Simulator?

Codes could expire at any time. Thus, redeem them 0217as soon as they are published.

When are the next Anime Haven Simulator codes coming?

New codes are typically released during updates, when the game receives more likes, or after server downtime.

About the author
Benny Sagayarajan

Benny Sagayarajan

Benny is an esports writer at Sportskeeda and exclusively covers Roblox. He holds a degree in psychology from IGNOU. In his spare time, he enjoys calligraphy, reading, traveling, and also volunteers at rehabs and offers free counseling.

Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications