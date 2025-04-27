Anime Haven Simulator codes (April 2025)

You can redeem active Anime Haven Simulator codes to get various potions in the game. This experience takes you on an action-packed journey through a world inspired by anime like One Piece and Dragon Ball Z, where you must face and defeat villains, such as Vegito and Zamasu. Codes help you power up faster, giving you the edge required to defeat the deadliest enemies.

This article lists all active and inactive codes in this Roblox experience.

All Anime Haven Simulator codes (Active)

List of active Wind Slayers codes Codes Rewards 20kLikes 1x Super Potion, 2x Luck Potions, 2x Damage Potions, 2x Energy Potions, 2x Gems Potions AntiKick 1x Damage Potion, 1x Energy Potion, 1x Gems Potion Auras 1x Super Potion, 1x Luck Potion, 2x Damage Potions, 2x Energy Potions, 2x Gems Potions BigBuff 1x Super Potion, 2x Luck Potion, 2x Damage Potion, 2x Energy Potion, 2x Gems Potions BuffUpdate 1x Damage Potion, 1x Energy Potion, 1x Gems Potions BugFixes 1x Damage Potion, 1x Energy Potion, 1x Gems Potion BugFixes2 1x Damage Potion, 2x Energy Potions, 1x Gems Potion CodeFix 1x Damage Potion, 2x Energy Potions, 2x Gems Potions EvolveFix 1x Damage Potion, 2x Energy Potions, 2x Gems Potions Grimoires 2x Damage Potions, 1x Super Potion, 2x Energy Potions, 2x Gems Potions LeaderboardFix 1x Damage Potion, 1x Energy Potion, 1x Gems Potion LevelFix 1x Damage Potion, 1x Energy Potion, 1x Gems Potion Leveling Dungeon 2x Damage Potion, 2x Luck Potions, 2x Energy Potions, 2x Gems Potions MiniUpdate 1x Damage Potion, 2x Energy Potions, 2x Gems Potions Release 1x Damage Potion, 2x Energy Potions, 2x Gems Potions Secret 1x Damage Potion, 1x Damage Potions, 1x Gems Potion ShinyMachineFix 1x Damage Potion, 2x Energy Potions, 2x Gems Potions Sorry4Shutdown 1x Damage Potion, 1x Energy Poition, 1x Energy Potion SorryForDelay 2x Damage Potion, 1x Super Potion, 2x Energy Potions, 2x Gems Potions SorryForShutdown 1x Damage Potion, 1x Energy Potion, 1x Gems Potion SorryForShutdown2 1x Damage Potion, 1x Energy Potion, 1x Gems Potion SorryForShutdown3 1x Damage Potion, 1x Energy Potion, 1x Gems Potion Summer 1x Super Potion, 2x Luck Potions, 2x Damange Potions, 2x Energy Potions, 2x Gems Potions UPDATE1 3x Super Potion, 3x Raid Keys, 3x Luck Potion, 3x Damage Potion, 3x Energy Potion, 3x Gems Potion, 1 Magic Scroll

Inactive Anime Haven Simulator codes

The following codes have expired:

List of inactive Wind Slayers codes Codes Rewards NewOwnership Free boosts 100kVisits Free rewards XboxSupport Free rewards Update1 Free rewards

How to redeem Anime Haven Simulator codes

Follow the steps below to redeem all active codes in the game:

Log in to Roblox and search for Anime Haven Simulator. Click on the game's thumbnail to go to its homepage. Launch the experience and wait for it to load. Once done, your avatar will be summoned in the common area of the game. Next, click on the Codes icon on the left-hand side of the screen. In the pop-up window, enter the code and hit the green redeem button to redeem the code.

The rewards will be added to your account one by one. They can be used at any time.

Why are codes important in Anime Haven Simulator?

Codes can be redeemed for potions that boost in-game cash production, increase the avatar's damage, and enhance your luck. These rewards are essential for progressing and setting you up for victory in the game.

Anime Haven Simulator code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Since codes are case-sensitive, we recommend copying them from the table above and pasting them into the text box. Additionally, make sure to include all numbers and special characters if a code has them.

Where to find the latest codes in Anime Haven Simulator

You can find the latest codes and updates on the game's homepage, the official Roblox account (Infinite Plus Anime), the private Discord server, and by following @ferraxff on X.

FAQs on Anime Haven Simulator codes

How many times can you redeem Anime Haven Simulator codes?

You can redeem each code only once per account.

When do codes expire in Anime Haven Simulator?

Codes could expire at any time. Thus, redeem them 0217as soon as they are published.

When are the next Anime Haven Simulator codes coming?

New codes are typically released during updates, when the game receives more likes, or after server downtime.

