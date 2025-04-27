Anime Haven Simulator codes (April 2025)

You can redeem active Anime Haven Simulator codes to get various potions in the game. This experience takes you on an action-packed journey through a world inspired by anime like One Piece and Dragon Ball Z, where you must face and defeat villains, such as Vegito and Zamasu. Codes help you power up faster, giving you the edge required to defeat the deadliest enemies.
This article lists all active and inactive codes in this Roblox experience.
All Anime Haven Simulator codes (Active)
There are several verified active codes available in the game. They are:
Inactive Anime Haven Simulator codes
The following codes have expired:
How to redeem Anime Haven Simulator codes
Follow the steps below to redeem all active codes in the game:
- Log in to Roblox and search for Anime Haven Simulator.
- Click on the game's thumbnail to go to its homepage.
- Launch the experience and wait for it to load. Once done, your avatar will be summoned in the common area of the game.
- Next, click on the Codes icon on the left-hand side of the screen.
- In the pop-up window, enter the code and hit the green redeem button to redeem the code.
The rewards will be added to your account one by one. They can be used at any time.
Why are codes important in Anime Haven Simulator?
Codes can be redeemed for potions that boost in-game cash production, increase the avatar's damage, and enhance your luck. These rewards are essential for progressing and setting you up for victory in the game.
Anime Haven Simulator code troubleshooting [How to fix]
Since codes are case-sensitive, we recommend copying them from the table above and pasting them into the text box. Additionally, make sure to include all numbers and special characters if a code has them.
Where to find the latest codes in Anime Haven Simulator
You can find the latest codes and updates on the game's homepage, the official Roblox account (Infinite Plus Anime), the private Discord server, and by following @ferraxff on X.
FAQs on Anime Haven Simulator codes
How many times can you redeem Anime Haven Simulator codes?
You can redeem each code only once per account.
When do codes expire in Anime Haven Simulator?
Codes could expire at any time. Thus, redeem them as soon as they are published.
When are the next Anime Haven Simulator codes coming?
New codes are typically released during updates, when the game receives more likes, or after server downtime.
