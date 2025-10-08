  • home icon
Anime Hunters Simulator codes (October 2025)

By Benny Sagayarajan
Published Oct 08, 2025 15:24 GMT
Get your free items in the game (Image via Roblox)

Anime Hunters Simulator codes can be redeemed for freebies that can be used to power up your adventure fast. In this Roblox title, players get to explore vibrant worlds inspired by popular anime, battle fierce enemies, and unlock powerful characters while teaming up with friends. The game offers rich challenges and dynamic gameplay to keep players engaged.

Codes are available to enhance your experience, providing valuable boosts that help accelerate your progress and let you enjoy the game more.

Note: Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox codes for Anime Hunters Simulator. We'll keep updating the page whenever new ones are issued.

All Anime Hunters Simulator codes (Active)

Claim your goodies (Image via Roblox)

Listed below are all the active codes for the game. There’s no way to know when the codes will expire, so it’s best to redeem them as soon as possible.

List of active Anime Hunters Simulator codes
CodesRewards
10KLIKESPower Potion, Damage Potion, and Drop Potion
15KLIKES
1 EXP Potion, 1 Medium Power Potion, and 1 Medium Damage Potion
20KLIKESFree Rewards
25KLIKES
1 EXP Potion, 1 Medium Power Potion, and 1 Medium Damage Potion
30KLIKESFree Rewards
35KLIKES
3 Medium Power Potions, 3 Medium Damage Potions, 3 Medium Stars Potions, 3 Medium Luck Potions, 3 Dragon Balls I, 3 Dragon Balls II, 3 Dragon Balls IV, 3 Dragon Balls V, 3 Dragon Balls VI, and 3 Dragon Balls VII
4KFAVORITES1 Power Potion and 1 Damage Potion
5KFAVSPower Potion, Damage Potion, and Drop Potion
5KLIKES1 Power Potion and 1 Damage Potion
5KMEMBERSDC
Legendary Dragon Ball, Mythical Dragon Ball, and Secret Dragon Ball
AVATARBUGSPower Potion, Damage Potion, and Drop Potion
BROKENGAMEFIX250 Gems
BUGFIXES1 Pumpkin key and More Rewards
CLOVERKINGDOMFree Gems
CURSESRewards
DAILYREWARD13Free Gems
DAILYREWARD14Free Gems
DEMONSDISTRICTFree Rewards
EVENT2DELAY1 Medium Power Potion and 1 Medium Damage Potion
FIXEDBATTLEPASSAVATAR
1 Medium Power Potion, 1 Medium Damage Potion, and 1 Medium Luck Potion
FIXEDEXCLUSIVESFree Rewards
FIXEDMOBILE
2 Power Potions, 2 Damage Potions, 2 Stars Potions, 2 Drop Potions, and 2 Luck Potions
FIXINGTHINGS100 Gems
GACHIAKUTADELAY
1 EXP Potion, 1 Medium Power Potion, and 1 Medium Damage Potion
GLOBALBOSSESFree Gems
HALLOWEENSHUT1 Pumpkin Key and 1 Frankenstein Key
HALLOWEENSHUT21 Pumpkin Key and 1 Frankenstein Key
HALLOWEENSHUT31 Pumpkin Key and 5 Frankenstein Keys
HALLOWEENSHUT4
3 Medium Power Potions, 3 Medium Damage Potions, 3 Medium Stars Potions, and 3 Medium Luck Potions
HALLOWEENSHUT51 Pumpkin Key and 5 Frankenstein Keys
HALLOWEENSHUT61 Pumpkin Key and 5 Frankenstein Keys
HALLOWEENUPDATE
3 Medium Power Potions, 3 Medium Damage Potions, 3 Medium Stars Potions, and 3 Medium Luck Potions
MINIUPD2.5
1 Medium Power Potion, 1 Medium Damage Potion, and all regular Potions
MINIUPD4.5
3 Medium Power Potions, 3 Medium Stars Potions, 3 Medium Luck Potions, and 3 Medium Damage Potions
MINIUPD5.5
2 Medium Power Potions, 2 Medium Damage Potions, 2 Medium Stars Potions, and 2 Medium Luck Potions
PASSIVEUPDATEPassive Token, Power Rune, and other rewards
PIRATESINVASION
5 Medium Power Potions, 5 Medium Damage Potions, 5 Medium Luck Potions, 5 Medium Stars Potions, Drop Potions, and all Dragon Balls
POWERARENA
2 Power Potions, 2 Damage Potions, 2 Stars Potions, 2 Drop Potions, and 2 Luck Potions
REDSKULLSFIX100 Red Skulls
RELEASE1 Power Potion and 1 Damage Potion
SOLOLEVELING10x Class Token and Potions
SOLOLEVELINGDELAY10x Class Token and Potions
SORRYFree Gems
SORRY4SHUTDOWNAll Potions and a Dragon Ball V
SORRYFORDELAY
2 Power Potions, 2 Damage Potions, 2 Stars Potions, 2 Drop Potions, and 2 Luck Potions
SPIRITS1 Pumpkin key and More Rewards
SRRY4DELAYFree Rewards
SRRY4DELAY300 Gems and Stats Level Reset
SRRY4SHUTDOWN
3 Medium Power Potions, 3 Medium Damage Potions, 3 Medium Stars Potions, 3 Medium Luck Potions, and 1 Red Skull
SRRY4SHUTDOWNFree Rewards
SRRY4WRONGEVENTDATEFree Rewards
TELEPORTFIX2 Medium Power Potions and 2 Medium Damage Potions
THX10KACTIVES400 Gems
THX10MVISITS
3 Medium Power Potions, 3 Medium Damage Potions, 3 Medium Stars Potions, 3 Medium Luck Potions, 3 Dragon Balls I, 3 Dragon Balls II, 3 Dragon Balls IV, 3 Dragon Balls V, 3 Dragon Balls VI, and 3 Dragon Balls VII
THX5MVISITSAll Medium Potions, all Potions, and all Dragon Balls
THX8KACTIVESAll Potions and a Dragon Ball V
TRIALUPDATE
2 Medium Power Potions, 3 Medium Stars Potions, 1 EXP Potion, 1 Drop Potion, and 2 Jeju Keys
UPD2.2QOLFree Rewards
UPD2QOL400 Gems
UPDATE1All Potions and a Dragon Ball V
UPDATE52 Medium Power Potions and 3 Medium Stars Potions
UPDATE6
3 Medium Power Potions, 3 Medium Damage Potions, 3 Medium Stars Potions, and 3 Medium Luck Potions
Inactive Anime Hunters Simulator codes

Here’s a collection of expired codes that previously offered in-game rewards.

List of inactive Anime Hunters Simulator codes
CodesRewards
THX5KACTIVESFree items
TESTERREWARDFree items
1KLIKESFree items
RAIDTELEPORTFree items
ACCESSORYTYPEFree items
FIXEDMERCHANTFree items
THX4KACTIVESFree items
2.5KLIKESFree items
FIXEDINDEXFree items
LEVELUPGRADEFIXEDFree items
DAILYREWARDFree items
DAILYREWARD2Free items
DAILYREWARD3Free items
DAILYREWARD4Free items
DAILYREWARD5Free items
DAILYREWARD6Free items
DAILYREWARD7Free items
DAILYREWARD8Free items
DAILYREWARD9Free items
DAILYREWARD10Free items
DAILYREWARD11Free items
DAILYREWARD12Free items
How to redeem Anime Hunters Simulator codes

Redeem the code here (Image via Roblox)

You can follow the steps listed below to redeem the active codes in the game:

  1. Log in to your Roblox account.
  2. Search for Anime Hunters Simulator and click on its thumbnail.
  3. Enter the game's lobby.
  4. Walk into the blue Codes circle in the lobby.
  5. Enter a working code in the "Insert Your Code" text box.
  6. Hit the blue Redeem button.

Your rewards get credited instantly, letting you roll for upgrades without delay.

Why are codes important in Anime Hunters Simulator?

In Anime Hunters Simulator, codes provide valuable rewards such as Power Potions, Damage Potions, Gems, and Dragon Spheres. Power and Damage Potions temporarily boost your stats, helping you defeat enemies faster. Gems are used to unlock powerful characters and upgrades. Dragon Spheres offer permanent stat boosts, increasing your overall strength.

Anime Hunters Simulator code troubleshooting [How to fix]

If a code doesn’t work, double-check that you’ve entered it correctly, as codes are case-sensitive. To avoid typos, it’s best to copy and paste the code directly in-game. If it still doesn’t work, try restarting the game or switching to another server, as the code may only be active on updated servers.

Where to find the latest codes for Anime Hunters Simulator

Discord link (Image via Discord)

Start by checking the game's homepage, where the codes are usually posted in the description section. You can also join the game's official private Discord servers. Lastly, you can follow @StarxRoblox on X.com for exclusive codes and other game-related updates.

FAQs on Anime Hunters Simulator codes

How many times can you redeem Anime Hunters Simulator codes?

You can redeem Anime Hunters Simulator codes only once per account, unless the developers specify otherwise.

What is the latest Anime Hunters Simulator code?

The latest Anime Hunters Simulator codes are “SPIRITS,” which grants one Pumpkin Key and additional rewards, and “BUGFIXES,” which provides the same rewards as the previous code.

When do the Anime Hunters Simulator codes expire?

There’s no official information on when Anime Hunters Simulator codes expire; they can become invalid at any time, so it's best to redeem them as soon as possible.

