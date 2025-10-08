Anime Hunters Simulator codes (October 2025)

Anime Hunters Simulator codes can be redeemed for freebies that can be used to power up your adventure fast. In this Roblox title, players get to explore vibrant worlds inspired by popular anime, battle fierce enemies, and unlock powerful characters while teaming up with friends. The game offers rich challenges and dynamic gameplay to keep players engaged.

Codes are available to enhance your experience, providing valuable boosts that help accelerate your progress and let you enjoy the game more.

All Anime Hunters Simulator codes (Active)

Listed below are all the active codes for the game. There’s no way to know when the codes will expire, so it’s best to redeem them as soon as possible.

List of active Anime Hunters Simulator codes Codes Rewards 10KLIKES Power Potion, Damage Potion, and Drop Potion 15KLIKES 1 EXP Potion, 1 Medium Power Potion, and 1 Medium Damage Potion 20KLIKES Free Rewards 25KLIKES 1 EXP Potion, 1 Medium Power Potion, and 1 Medium Damage Potion 30KLIKES Free Rewards 35KLIKES 3 Medium Power Potions, 3 Medium Damage Potions, 3 Medium Stars Potions, 3 Medium Luck Potions, 3 Dragon Balls I, 3 Dragon Balls II, 3 Dragon Balls IV, 3 Dragon Balls V, 3 Dragon Balls VI, and 3 Dragon Balls VII 4KFAVORITES 1 Power Potion and 1 Damage Potion 5KFAVS Power Potion, Damage Potion, and Drop Potion 5KLIKES 1 Power Potion and 1 Damage Potion 5KMEMBERSDC Legendary Dragon Ball, Mythical Dragon Ball, and Secret Dragon Ball AVATARBUGS Power Potion, Damage Potion, and Drop Potion BROKENGAMEFIX 250 Gems BUGFIXES 1 Pumpkin key and More Rewards CLOVERKINGDOM Free Gems CURSES Rewards DAILYREWARD13 Free Gems DAILYREWARD14 Free Gems DEMONSDISTRICT Free Rewards EVENT2DELAY 1 Medium Power Potion and 1 Medium Damage Potion FIXEDBATTLEPASSAVATAR 1 Medium Power Potion, 1 Medium Damage Potion, and 1 Medium Luck Potion FIXEDEXCLUSIVES Free Rewards FIXEDMOBILE 2 Power Potions, 2 Damage Potions, 2 Stars Potions, 2 Drop Potions, and 2 Luck Potions FIXINGTHINGS 100 Gems GACHIAKUTADELAY 1 EXP Potion, 1 Medium Power Potion, and 1 Medium Damage Potion GLOBALBOSSES Free Gems HALLOWEENSHUT 1 Pumpkin Key and 1 Frankenstein Key HALLOWEENSHUT2 1 Pumpkin Key and 1 Frankenstein Key HALLOWEENSHUT3 1 Pumpkin Key and 5 Frankenstein Keys HALLOWEENSHUT4 3 Medium Power Potions, 3 Medium Damage Potions, 3 Medium Stars Potions, and 3 Medium Luck Potions HALLOWEENSHUT5 1 Pumpkin Key and 5 Frankenstein Keys HALLOWEENSHUT6 1 Pumpkin Key and 5 Frankenstein Keys HALLOWEENUPDATE 3 Medium Power Potions, 3 Medium Damage Potions, 3 Medium Stars Potions, and 3 Medium Luck Potions MINIUPD2.5 1 Medium Power Potion, 1 Medium Damage Potion, and all regular Potions MINIUPD4.5 3 Medium Power Potions, 3 Medium Stars Potions, 3 Medium Luck Potions, and 3 Medium Damage Potions MINIUPD5.5 2 Medium Power Potions, 2 Medium Damage Potions, 2 Medium Stars Potions, and 2 Medium Luck Potions PASSIVEUPDATE Passive Token, Power Rune, and other rewards PIRATESINVASION 5 Medium Power Potions, 5 Medium Damage Potions, 5 Medium Luck Potions, 5 Medium Stars Potions, Drop Potions, and all Dragon Balls POWERARENA 2 Power Potions, 2 Damage Potions, 2 Stars Potions, 2 Drop Potions, and 2 Luck Potions REDSKULLSFIX 100 Red Skulls RELEASE 1 Power Potion and 1 Damage Potion SOLOLEVELING 10x Class Token and Potions SOLOLEVELINGDELAY 10x Class Token and Potions SORRY Free Gems SORRY4SHUTDOWN All Potions and a Dragon Ball V SORRYFORDELAY 2 Power Potions, 2 Damage Potions, 2 Stars Potions, 2 Drop Potions, and 2 Luck Potions SPIRITS 1 Pumpkin key and More Rewards SRRY4DELAY Free Rewards SRRY4DELAY 300 Gems and Stats Level Reset SRRY4SHUTDOWN 3 Medium Power Potions, 3 Medium Damage Potions, 3 Medium Stars Potions, 3 Medium Luck Potions, and 1 Red Skull SRRY4SHUTDOWN Free Rewards SRRY4WRONGEVENTDATE Free Rewards TELEPORTFIX 2 Medium Power Potions and 2 Medium Damage Potions THX10KACTIVES 400 Gems THX10MVISITS 3 Medium Power Potions, 3 Medium Damage Potions, 3 Medium Stars Potions, 3 Medium Luck Potions, 3 Dragon Balls I, 3 Dragon Balls II, 3 Dragon Balls IV, 3 Dragon Balls V, 3 Dragon Balls VI, and 3 Dragon Balls VII THX5MVISITS All Medium Potions, all Potions, and all Dragon Balls THX8KACTIVES All Potions and a Dragon Ball V TRIALUPDATE 2 Medium Power Potions, 3 Medium Stars Potions, 1 EXP Potion, 1 Drop Potion, and 2 Jeju Keys UPD2.2QOL Free Rewards UPD2QOL 400 Gems UPDATE1 All Potions and a Dragon Ball V UPDATE5 2 Medium Power Potions and 3 Medium Stars Potions UPDATE6 3 Medium Power Potions, 3 Medium Damage Potions, 3 Medium Stars Potions, and 3 Medium Luck Potions

Inactive Anime Hunters Simulator codes

Here’s a collection of expired codes that previously offered in-game rewards.

List of inactive Anime Hunters Simulator codes Codes Rewards THX5KACTIVES Free items TESTERREWARD Free items 1KLIKES Free items RAIDTELEPORT Free items ACCESSORYTYPE Free items FIXEDMERCHANT Free items THX4KACTIVES Free items 2.5KLIKES Free items FIXEDINDEX Free items LEVELUPGRADEFIXED Free items DAILYREWARD Free items DAILYREWARD2 Free items DAILYREWARD3 Free items DAILYREWARD4 Free items DAILYREWARD5 Free items DAILYREWARD6 Free items DAILYREWARD7 Free items DAILYREWARD8 Free items DAILYREWARD9 Free items DAILYREWARD10 Free items DAILYREWARD11 Free items DAILYREWARD12 Free items

How to redeem Anime Hunters Simulator codes

You can follow the steps listed below to redeem the active codes in the game:

Log in to your Roblox account. Search for Anime Hunters Simulator and click on its thumbnail. Enter the game's lobby. Walk into the blue Codes circle in the lobby. Enter a working code in the "Insert Your Code" text box. Hit the blue Redeem button.

Your rewards get credited instantly, letting you roll for upgrades without delay.

Why are codes important in Anime Hunters Simulator?

In Anime Hunters Simulator, codes provide valuable rewards such as Power Potions, Damage Potions, Gems, and Dragon Spheres. Power and Damage Potions temporarily boost your stats, helping you defeat enemies faster. Gems are used to unlock powerful characters and upgrades. Dragon Spheres offer permanent stat boosts, increasing your overall strength.

Anime Hunters Simulator code troubleshooting [How to fix]

If a code doesn’t work, double-check that you’ve entered it correctly, as codes are case-sensitive. To avoid typos, it’s best to copy and paste the code directly in-game. If it still doesn’t work, try restarting the game or switching to another server, as the code may only be active on updated servers.

Where to find the latest codes for Anime Hunters Simulator

Start by checking the game's homepage, where the codes are usually posted in the description section. You can also join the game's official private Discord servers. Lastly, you can follow @StarxRoblox on X.com for exclusive codes and other game-related updates.

FAQs on Anime Hunters Simulator codes

How many times can you redeem Anime Hunters Simulator codes?

You can redeem Anime Hunters Simulator codes only once per account, unless the developers specify otherwise.

What is the latest Anime Hunters Simulator code?

The latest Anime Hunters Simulator codes are “SPIRITS,” which grants one Pumpkin Key and additional rewards, and “BUGFIXES,” which provides the same rewards as the previous code.

When do the Anime Hunters Simulator codes expire?

There’s no official information on when Anime Hunters Simulator codes expire; they can become invalid at any time, so it's best to redeem them as soon as possible.

