Anime Hunters Simulator codes (October 2025)

Anime Hunters Simulator codes can be redeemed for freebies that can be used to power up your adventure fast. In this Roblox title, players get to explore vibrant worlds inspired by popular anime, battle fierce enemies, and unlock powerful characters while teaming up with friends. The game offers rich challenges and dynamic gameplay to keep players engaged.
Codes are available to enhance your experience, providing valuable boosts that help accelerate your progress and let you enjoy the game more.
Note: Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox codes for Anime Hunters Simulator. We'll keep updating the page whenever new ones are issued.
All Anime Hunters Simulator codes (Active)
Listed below are all the active codes for the game. There’s no way to know when the codes will expire, so it’s best to redeem them as soon as possible.
List of active Anime Hunters Simulator codes
Codes
Rewards
10KLIKES
Power Potion, Damage Potion, and Drop Potion
15KLIKES
1 EXP Potion, 1 Medium Power Potion, and 1 Medium Damage Potion
20KLIKES
Free Rewards
25KLIKES
1 EXP Potion, 1 Medium Power Potion, and 1 Medium Damage Potion
30KLIKES
Free Rewards
35KLIKES
3 Medium Power Potions, 3 Medium Damage Potions, 3 Medium Stars Potions, 3 Medium Luck Potions, 3 Dragon Balls I, 3 Dragon Balls II, 3 Dragon Balls IV, 3 Dragon Balls V, 3 Dragon Balls VI, and 3 Dragon Balls VII
4KFAVORITES
1 Power Potion and 1 Damage Potion
5KFAVS
Power Potion, Damage Potion, and Drop Potion
5KLIKES
1 Power Potion and 1 Damage Potion
5KMEMBERSDC
Legendary Dragon Ball, Mythical Dragon Ball, and Secret Dragon Ball
AVATARBUGS
Power Potion, Damage Potion, and Drop Potion
BROKENGAMEFIX
250 Gems
BUGFIXES
1 Pumpkin key and More Rewards
CLOVERKINGDOM
Free Gems
CURSES
Rewards
DAILYREWARD13
Free Gems
DAILYREWARD14
Free Gems
DEMONSDISTRICT
Free Rewards
EVENT2DELAY
1 Medium Power Potion and 1 Medium Damage Potion
FIXEDBATTLEPASSAVATAR
1 Medium Power Potion, 1 Medium Damage Potion, and 1 Medium Luck Potion
FIXEDEXCLUSIVES
Free Rewards
FIXEDMOBILE
2 Power Potions, 2 Damage Potions, 2 Stars Potions, 2 Drop Potions, and 2 Luck Potions
FIXINGTHINGS
100 Gems
GACHIAKUTADELAY
1 EXP Potion, 1 Medium Power Potion, and 1 Medium Damage Potion
GLOBALBOSSES
Free Gems
HALLOWEENSHUT
1 Pumpkin Key and 1 Frankenstein Key
HALLOWEENSHUT2
1 Pumpkin Key and 1 Frankenstein Key
HALLOWEENSHUT3
1 Pumpkin Key and 5 Frankenstein Keys
HALLOWEENSHUT4
3 Medium Power Potions, 3 Medium Damage Potions, 3 Medium Stars Potions, and 3 Medium Luck Potions
HALLOWEENSHUT5
1 Pumpkin Key and 5 Frankenstein Keys
HALLOWEENSHUT6
1 Pumpkin Key and 5 Frankenstein Keys
HALLOWEENUPDATE
3 Medium Power Potions, 3 Medium Damage Potions, 3 Medium Stars Potions, and 3 Medium Luck Potions
MINIUPD2.5
1 Medium Power Potion, 1 Medium Damage Potion, and all regular Potions
MINIUPD4.5
3 Medium Power Potions, 3 Medium Stars Potions, 3 Medium Luck Potions, and 3 Medium Damage Potions
MINIUPD5.5
2 Medium Power Potions, 2 Medium Damage Potions, 2 Medium Stars Potions, and 2 Medium Luck Potions
PASSIVEUPDATE
Passive Token, Power Rune, and other rewards
PIRATESINVASION
5 Medium Power Potions, 5 Medium Damage Potions, 5 Medium Luck Potions, 5 Medium Stars Potions, Drop Potions, and all Dragon Balls
POWERARENA
2 Power Potions, 2 Damage Potions, 2 Stars Potions, 2 Drop Potions, and 2 Luck Potions
REDSKULLSFIX
100 Red Skulls
RELEASE
1 Power Potion and 1 Damage Potion
SOLOLEVELING
10x Class Token and Potions
SOLOLEVELINGDELAY
10x Class Token and Potions
SORRY
Free Gems
SORRY4SHUTDOWN
All Potions and a Dragon Ball V
SORRYFORDELAY
2 Power Potions, 2 Damage Potions, 2 Stars Potions, 2 Drop Potions, and 2 Luck Potions
SPIRITS
1 Pumpkin key and More Rewards
SRRY4DELAY
Free Rewards
300 Gems and Stats Level Reset
SRRY4SHUTDOWN
3 Medium Power Potions, 3 Medium Damage Potions, 3 Medium Stars Potions, 3 Medium Luck Potions, and 1 Red Skull
Free Rewards
SRRY4WRONGEVENTDATE
Free Rewards
TELEPORTFIX
2 Medium Power Potions and 2 Medium Damage Potions
THX10KACTIVES
400 Gems
THX10MVISITS
3 Medium Power Potions, 3 Medium Damage Potions, 3 Medium Stars Potions, 3 Medium Luck Potions, 3 Dragon Balls I, 3 Dragon Balls II, 3 Dragon Balls IV, 3 Dragon Balls V, 3 Dragon Balls VI, and 3 Dragon Balls VII
THX5MVISITS
All Medium Potions, all Potions, and all Dragon Balls
THX8KACTIVES
All Potions and a Dragon Ball V
TRIALUPDATE
2 Medium Power Potions, 3 Medium Stars Potions, 1 EXP Potion, 1 Drop Potion, and 2 Jeju Keys
UPD2.2QOL
Free Rewards
UPD2QOL
400 Gems
UPDATE1
All Potions and a Dragon Ball V
UPDATE5
2 Medium Power Potions and 3 Medium Stars Potions
UPDATE6
3 Medium Power Potions, 3 Medium Damage Potions, 3 Medium Stars Potions, and 3 Medium Luck Potions
Inactive Anime Hunters Simulator codes
Here’s a collection of expired codes that previously offered in-game rewards.
You can follow the steps listed below to redeem the active codes in the game:
Log in to your Roblox account.
Search for Anime Hunters Simulator and click on its thumbnail.
Enter the game's lobby.
Walk into the blue Codes circle in the lobby.
Enter a working code in the "Insert Your Code" text box.
Hit the blue Redeem button.
Your rewards get credited instantly, letting you roll for upgrades without delay.
Why are codes important in Anime Hunters Simulator?
In Anime Hunters Simulator, codes provide valuable rewards such as Power Potions, Damage Potions, Gems, and Dragon Spheres. Power and Damage Potions temporarily boost your stats, helping you defeat enemies faster. Gems are used to unlock powerful characters and upgrades. Dragon Spheres offer permanent stat boosts, increasing your overall strength.
Anime Hunters Simulator code troubleshooting [How to fix]
If a code doesn’t work, double-check that you’ve entered it correctly, as codes are case-sensitive. To avoid typos, it’s best to copy and paste the code directly in-game. If it still doesn’t work, try restarting the game or switching to another server, as the code may only be active on updated servers.
Where to find the latest codes for Anime Hunters Simulator
How many times can you redeem Anime Hunters Simulator codes?
You can redeem Anime Hunters Simulator codes only once per account, unless the developers specify otherwise.
What is the latest Anime Hunters Simulator code?
The latest Anime Hunters Simulator codes are “SPIRITS,” which grants one Pumpkin Key and additional rewards, and “BUGFIXES,” which provides the same rewards as the previous code.
When do the Anime Hunters Simulator codes expire?
There’s no official information on when Anime Hunters Simulator codes expire; they can become invalid at any time, so it's best to redeem them as soon as possible.
