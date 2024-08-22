Anime Last Stand JJK Update: Legend Stages, Secret Questline, and More

In Anime Last Stand, you use iconic characters from popular animanga series to defend your home base. The latest update of this tower defense-style game is themed around JJK, Jujutsu Kaisen. Naturally, it features various additions that draw inspiration from the series, including units, evolutions, new stages, and quality-of-life updates.

Here’s a brief overview of everything added to the game with the JJK update.

Everything new in the JJK Update for Anime Last Stand

New Units and Evolutions

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The JJK Update brings four new units and seven new evolutions, expanding the game’s massive roster. You can obtain the newest units by performing summons on Banner 3, while evolutions require you to craft specific items for each tower.

Here’s a list of units introduced to Anime Last Stand in this update:

Celestial unit Shadow Sorcerer

Celestial unit Fortune Master

Mythic unit Tada

Mythic unit Itadori

The following towers are evolutions of existing units, introduced to the game with the latest update:

The True Cursed King: Evolves from Curse King (Shadow Fusion)

Evolves from Curse King (Shadow Fusion) Curse King (Shadow Fusion): Evolves from Curse King

Evolves from Curse King Strongest Sorcerer (Unsealed): Evolves from Strongest Sorcerer (Unmasked)

Evolves from Strongest Sorcerer (Unmasked) Fortune Master (Jackpot): Evolves from Fortune Master

Evolves from Fortune Master Shadow Sorcerer (Focused): Evolves from Shadow Sorcerer

Evolves from Shadow Sorcerer Itadori (Enraged): Evolves from Itadori

Evolves from Itadori Tada (Boogie Woogie): Evolves from Tada

New Legend Stages and Secret Questline

In-game update log (Image via Roblox)

The JJK Update added three new Legend Stages featuring 20 waves each, prevailing against which rewards you with items, Emeralds, and EXP. These stages have a single difficulty setting, making them a uniform experience for all players.

You can also accept a secret questline by speaking to the NPC behind the blue spiral object in the Summons area. Before the NPC gives you the quest, you must gather a certain number of kills by completing stages and clearing waves.

Other Updates

Season 6 Battlepass (Image via Roblox)

This update has introduced a slew of gameplay alterations and additions that improve the overall experience for all players. Here’s a brief list of updates, fixes, and additions made to the game:

New Godly Trial.

New Trading System.

New Leaderboard System.

Added the Auto-Delete toggle to Portals.

Implemented Battlepass Season 6

FAQs

When was the JJK Update implemented in Anime Last Stand?

The JJK Update was added to the game on August 17, 2024.

How to find the secret questline in Anime Last Stand?

You can find the secret questline by going to the Summons area, walking behind the blue spiral object, and speaking to the Sukuna-inspired NPC.

How to get Shadow Sorcerer in Anime Last Stand?

Shadow Sorcerer can be obtained via a summoning on Banner 3 in World 2.

