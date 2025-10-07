  • home icon
  Roblox
  Anime Playground codes (October 2025)

Anime Playground codes (October 2025)

By Benny Sagayarajan
Published Oct 07, 2025 22:51 GMT
Get your free rewards (Image via Roblox)
Get your free items (Image via Roblox)

Active Anime Playground codes are now live for players, providing a solid boost to your adventure. This Roblox game throws you into an anime-inspired world where you unlock abilities, level up, and battle in action-packed arenas. With every upgrade, your powers grow stronger, letting you take on tougher challenges and rivals.

Using codes makes the grind smoother, helping you progress faster and stay ahead in the fight. On that note, this article lists the active codes for this title and also explains how to redeem them.

Note: Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox codes for Anime Playground. We'll keep updating the page whenever new ones are issued.

All Anime Playground codes (Active)

Claim your freebies (Image via Roblox)
Claim your freebies (Image via Roblox)

Below are the currently active codes for Anime Playground that you can redeem for free in-game cash:

List of active Anime Playground codes
CodesRewards
Water700 Yen
Trophy800 Yen
MillionVisits600 Yen
Emotes500 Yen
Update1800 Yen
Dash500 Yen
500K100 Yen
Release200 Yen
Inactive Anime Playground codes

There are currently no expired or inactive codes available for Anime Playground. Once any codes become invalid, they will be listed here to help players stay updated and avoid confusion.

How to redeem Anime Playground codes

Redeem the code here (Image via Roblox)
Redeem the code here (Image via Roblox)

Claiming codes in Anime Playground takes just a few simple steps:

  1. Log in to your Roblox account as usual.
  2. Search for Anime Playground and click on its thumbnail.
  3. Enter its lobby by launching the game.
  4. Click the cogwheel icon in the top-left corner to open the settings menu.
  5. Type or paste an active code into the "Type Here" text box.
  6. Press the Enter key to redeem your rewards instantly.

The moment you redeem a code, the benefits are unlocked and available for use.

Why are codes important in Anime Playground

Codes give you free Yen, which is crucial for purchasing and upgrading your anime-inspired abilities. These abilities enhance your combat skills, letting you unleash powerful attacks and special moves during battles.

Anime Playground code troubleshooting [How to fix]

If a code doesn’t work, double-check that you’ve entered it exactly as it appears in the list above, since codes are case-sensitive. To avoid errors or typos, it’s best to copy and paste the code directly in-game.

Where to find the latest codes in Anime Playground

Discord link (Image via Discord)
Discord link (Image via Discord)

The latest codes are usually shared on the game's homepage. You can also join the game’s official Roblox group, Anime Towers. Additionally, consider joining the game’s private Discord server, where you can access exclusive codes and connect with other players who share tips and strategies to help you improve your gameplay.

FAQs on Anime Playground codes

How many times can you redeem Anime Playground codes?

You can only redeem each code once per Roblox account.

What are the latest codes for Anime Playground?

The latest codes for this game are "Water," which rewards 700 Yen, and "Trophy," which rewards 800 Yen.

When are the next Anime Playground codes coming?

New codes are usually released after major game updates, special in-game events, or when the game reaches milestone achievements, such as gaining more Likes or visits.

Benny Sagayarajan

Benny Sagayarajan

Benny is an esports writer at Sportskeeda and exclusively covers Roblox. He holds a Bachelor's degree in English from IGNOU. In his leisure time, he enjoys calligraphy, reading, traveling, and experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen.

