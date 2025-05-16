Anime Rails codes (May 2025)

Anime Rails codes provide players with a substantial amount of Cash to increase their purchasing power. The in-game currency can be used to buy morphs as well as other crucial items in this anime reimagination of the survival-adventure experience popularized by Dead Rails. Whether venturing solo or as a team, the game centers on ensuring your dragon companion is well fed to continue traversing lands teeming with monsters.

With the free Cash offered by codes, you can unlock morphs as well as new classes that give permanent damage boosts and special abilities.

Active Anime Rails codes

Join the Jawad262 Roblox community to get rewards from the featured active codes.

List of active codes in Anime Rails Code Rewards 1500LIKES 100 Cash (latest) QUEST 100 Cash 1000LIKES 200 Cash JJK 100 Cash 200LIKES 100 Cash 100LIKES 100 Cash

Expired Anime Rails codes

Presently, there are no expired codes in this anime-inspired game.

How to redeem Anime Rails codes

Redeeming codes is simple in the game (Image via Roblox)

After joining the aforementioned Roblox group, follow these steps to redeem all active codes for the game:

Open Anime Rails on the Roblox platform.

Click the Codes button, which is indicated by an icon with three parallel lines on the left side of the screen.

Type a working code in the redemption box.

Press the Enter key on your keyboard to get rewards instantly.

Roblox Anime Rails codes and their importance

The Gokui Morph in Anime Rails (Image via Roblox)

Roblox promo codes for Anime Rails grant Cash, which is the primary in-game currency. Players can use it to buy Morphs, Auras, and Classes by interacting with the namesake NPCs in the lobby. Each Class provides unique perks, Morphs boost the stats of the user, while Auras are purely cosmetic.

Here's a description of all Classes in Anime Rails:

Dark Archer : Spawn with the Arrow Rain Skill and get 10% more damage.

: Spawn with the Arrow Rain Skill and get 10% more damage. SunBreather : Spawn with one of the Sun Breather moves and get 10% more damage.

: Spawn with one of the Sun Breather moves and get 10% more damage. Tank : Get 30% increased Health.

: Get 30% increased Health. CrimsonMaster : Spawn with one of the Crimson moves and get 10% more damage.

: Spawn with one of the Crimson moves and get 10% more damage. WolfBoss (VIP) : Play as the Wolf Boss. If you die, you can't be revived.

: Play as the Wolf Boss. If you die, you can't be revived. Merchant : Get a 20% increase in Sell Value in the Shop.

: Get a 20% increase in Sell Value in the Shop. Knight : Get 20% more Melee Damage.

: Get 20% more Melee Damage. Knight Boss : Play as the Knight Boss. If you die, you can't be revived.

: Play as the Knight Boss. If you die, you can't be revived. 9 Tailed Monster : Make huge explosions while using the 9 Tailed Monster powers.

: Make huge explosions while using the 9 Tailed Monster powers. Dismantle Awaken : Get an Awakening Move, 30% more damage, extra Speed, and a Fire Arrow.

: Get an Awakening Move, 30% more damage, extra Speed, and a Fire Arrow. Demon King : Spawn with Blood Slash Rampage and get 20% more damage.

: Spawn with Blood Slash Rampage and get 20% more damage. InfinitySpaceVoid : Spawn with Void Domain, extra Speed, and get 20% more damage.

: Spawn with Void Domain, extra Speed, and get 20% more damage. Dismantle Rage : Spawn with Dismantle Domain, extra Speed, and get 20% more damage.

: Spawn with Dismantle Domain, extra Speed, and get 20% more damage. Restriction : Spawn with Domain Breaker, extra Speed, and get 30% more damage.

: Spawn with Domain Breaker, extra Speed, and get 30% more damage. MoonPower : Spawn with Triple Moon, extra Speed, and get 20% more damage.

: Spawn with Triple Moon, extra Speed, and get 20% more damage. Compass : Spawn with Compass move, extra Speed, and get 10% more damage.

: Spawn with Compass move, extra Speed, and get 10% more damage. BlackLightning: Get 30% more damage and Timed Flash.

Anime Rails code troubleshooting (how to fix)

If Anime Rails does not respond to your code redemption attempt, cross-check your inputs for typos and remove any extra spaces. These are the common culprits behind such issues. Additionally, you can restart the game to join an updated server and retry the code redemptions.

Where to find new Anime Rails codes

The link for the Anime Rails Discord server (Image via Roblox)

Apart from the developer's Roblox group, players can find the latest codes for the game in the official Anime Rails Discord. New ones are mentioned in the "announcements" alongside information related to recent updates and upcoming game developments.

FAQs on Anime Rails codes

What is the latest code for Anime Rails?

1500LIKES is the newest code for this Roblox game.

Why are codes useful in Anime Rails?

Codes for this game are beneficial because they provide Cash, the chief in-game currency for purchasing Classes, Morphs, and Auras.

When are codes for Anime Rails released?

Anime Rails codes are generally released to celebrate updates, fixes, and milestones of the game.

