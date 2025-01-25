Anime Reborn Spiral Alien Tech: Overview, how to get, and more

Anime Reborn involves using your best units against hordes of enemies in fights to defend your home base. With the recent Ghost Tunnel update, the game received various new units to collect and use in battle, which includes Spiral. Obtained through the limited-time banner, the unit can be evolved into Spiral Alien Tech, an advanced form designed to deal extra damage to heavy foes.

Here’s a complete breakdown of this unit, including information on obtaining it, evolution, and stat spread.

Everything you need to know about Spiral Alien Tech in Anime Reborn

Overview and how to get

Spiral can be obtained through Summons (Image via Roblox)

Spiral is a unit based on Serpo from the anime series Dandadan. He is an Air- and Water-type Mythic unit that can be obtained by summoning on the limited banner while he's featured. He has a 0.25% chance to show up in your summons, making him an extremely rare unit to collect from the summon pool.

Spiral can be evolved into Spiral Alien Tech using the following materials:

1x Alien Mask

3x Red Stars

20x Orange Stars

3x Green Stars

Upon evolving, Spiral gets access to the Alien Technology ability, which boosts the damage he deals to heavy enemies by 90%. With rerolls, the ability can be changed to Alien Technology II, which increases damage to heavy foes by 110%. Furthermore, at upgrade level 4, Spiral gains access to the Alien Grammetry ability, which improves his combat performance.

Naturally, this makes Spiral Alien Tech a safe pick for your party against formidable foes.

Stat spread

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Spiral Alien Tech has a deployment cost of 1,700 Yen, which is on the steeper side of powerful units. At level 60, his stat spread between upgrade levels 1 and 8 are listed below. Note that these can vary based on your Trait rolls, Stat rolls, etc.

Damage: 4,200 - 25,000

4,200 - 25,000 SPA: 7.14 seconds - 7.62 seconds

7.14 seconds - 7.62 seconds Range: 27.08 - 42.24

Here are the mid-battle upgrade costs for the unit:

Level 1: 2,500 Yen

2,500 Yen Level 2: 3,600 Yen

3,600 Yen Level 3: 5,000 Yen

5,000 Yen Level 4: 6,250 Yen

6,250 Yen Level 5: 8,000 Yen

8,000 Yen Level 6: 9,450 Yen

9,450 Yen Level 7: 12,800 Yen

12,800 Yen Level 8: 14,000 Yen

Spiral Alien Tech starts with a straight-line AoE attack that transforms into a conical one that allows him to cover more area with each attack.

FAQs

How can Spiral Alien Tech be obtained in Anime Reborn?

Spiral Alien Tech can be obtained by evolving the Mythic unit, Spiral.

What is the deployment cost for Spiral Alien Tech in Anime Reborn?

It costs 1,700 Yen to deploy Spiral Alien Tech in battle.

What is the total upgrade cost for Spiral Alien Tech in Anime Reborn?

It costs 61,600 Yen to fully upgrade Spiral Alien Tech to level 8.

