Anime Saga codes (May 2025)

Anime Saga codes offer a range of rewards that you can use to power up your units in the game. In this Roblox experience, you are tasked with forming the strongest anime team and battling enemies in dungeons. The levels must be completed within a time limit to get rewards. Fortunately, the title's developer often drops codes offering free Gold, Gems, and other crucial items to ease your grind.

This article features all active codes and the conditions to redeem them in Roblox Anime Saga.

Active Anime Saga codes

Here are the working codes for Anime Saga:

List of active codes in Anime Saga Code Rewards InBugSagaWeTrust 4000 Gold, 20 Trait Rerolls, and 1000 Gems (Requirement: Level 10) BugSaga 3500 Gold, 5 Trait Rerolls, and 500 Gems 50KActive 3500 Gold, 2 Trait Rerolls, and 800 Gems 1MVisits 5500 Gold, 5 Trait Rerolls, and 800 Gems Release 2000 Gold and 500 Gems

Expired Anime Saga codes

Some Anime Saga promo codes expire within a week. The moment they become inactive, the following list will be updated:

List of inactive codes in Anime Saga Code Rewards SorryForShutdown 500 Gems SorryForDelay 1000 Gems, 10 Trait Rerolls, and 10 Legendary Spells

How to redeem Anime Saga codes

Find the Frieren NPC in the lobby (Image via Roblox)

Accessing the redemption system in Anime Saga is different than most Roblox games. To utilize each active code, follow these instructions:

Launch Anime Saga on Roblox.

Find the Frieren NPC in the lobby. They are located near the leaderboards, holding a red staff.

Interact with the NPC by pressing the E key on PC or clicking on it on mobile.

Type a valid code in the "Enter Code" text box.

Click on the green Redeem button to get rewards.

If you've followed all the steps correctly, the "Redeemed" success notification will appear in the text box.

Roblox Anime Saga codes and their importance

Traits Roll zone in the game (Image via Roblox)

The latest Roblox codes for Anime Saga provide several useful rewards, which are described below:

Gold : A vital in-game currency, Gold can be spent in the Crafting menu and to buy items and materials from the shop.

: A vital in-game currency, Gold can be spent in the Crafting menu and to buy items and materials from the shop. Gems : This premium currency can be used to roll for units in the Summons gacha.

: This premium currency can be used to roll for units in the Summons gacha. Traits Reroll : Use this to reroll the Traits of your units.

: Use this to reroll the Traits of your units. Legendary Spells: These spells enhance the power of your units.

While codes boost a beginner's progress by giving free items, they are time-sensitive and may carry prerequisites.

Anime Saga code troubleshooting (how to fix)

The "Code invalid!" error in Anime Saga (Image via Roblox)

There are multiple reasons for the "Code invalid" error in Roblox Anime Saga. Primarily, it occurs due to misspellings and capitalization errors, so make sure to accurately type the lowercase and uppercase letters when redeeming them. You can also start copying the active codes and pasting them directly into the game's redemption box.

If the "Code invalid" error persists, your entered code may have expired.

Where to find new Anime Saga codes

The developer reveals new codes for Anime Saga on the System Arts Studio Discord server. Become a part of the game community to socialize with other players and keep an eye on the "announcements" channel to stay informed about updates and freebies.

FAQs on Anime Saga codes

What rewards can be obtained by redeeming codes in Roblox Anime Saga?

Gold, Gems, Trait Rerolls, and more valuable in-game items can be acquired from codes in this game.

How to use Trait Rerolls acquired from Anime Saga promo codes

Players can use Trait Rerolls by speaking to the NPC in the Rerolls store.

When are codes for Anime Saga released?

Promo codes for Anime Saga are typically released following updates, shutdowns, patch releases, and when the game achieves a new milestone.

