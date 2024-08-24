Anime Simulator Aura Update: New Auras, Quests, Traits, and more

Anime Simulator places you in a world populated by famous animanga icons for an action-adventure experience where you try to match and surpass their strength. Its latest update, named the Aura Update, introduces various additions and changes to the game. These alterations include new Auras, Powers, Ranks, Traits, Quests, and more.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Aura Update in Anime Simulator.

Everything new in the Aura Update for Anime Simulator

New Auras, Traits, and Powers

In-game update log (Image via Roblox)

This update's main feature is the brand-new Aura system. It allows you to roll the dice and receive a random Aura from a pool of 14 new Auras. You only need a single Gem to perform a roll, making the feature highly accessible to all players.

Trending

Auras are only cosmetic and do not affect your character’s combat prowess. You can view how many rolls you and other Robloxians have performed by approaching the Aura roll leaderboard in the main hub.

You can also obtain new Traits as a part of this update. The two new additions to the game’s roster of Traits include Golden and Atomic, both of which have an extremely low pull rate. The Golden trait has a 0.1% pull chance, while Atomic has a 0.05% chance of showing up during rolls.

Additionally, you can now access three new Powers: Tornado Slash, Fourth Stage, and Atomic. Tornado Slash is a weapon-centric Power, while Atomic takes advantage of your avatar’s Strength stat. The Fourth Stage Power prioritizes Defense, making it a good option for tank builds.

Also read: Anime Simulator: All Fruits, Transformation, and more

New Quests, Demon Rank, and other updates

The Demon Rank (Image via Roblox)

The Aura Update added four new quests, three of which can be accepted by speaking to the Village Leader in the hub area. A new Gem quest can also be completed to access more of the resource, allowing you to purchase in-game items and resources. Complete the specified tasks to receive valuable resources as rewards.

You can now acquire the Demon Rank, which yields 5,000 coins per minute. It is the final rank you can get as of this update and requires you to raise your Strength, Defense, and Energy stats to 100T.

Other updates include the following:

New Mythical Companion Sid.

Maximum multiplier has been raised to 261,144x.

Bug fixes.

Various optimizations

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

When was the Aura Update added to Anime Simulator?

The Aura Update was added to the game on August 19, 2024.

How many auras does Anime Simulator feature?

The game has a selection of 14 unique Auras, which will expand in future updates.

What are the chances of getting the Golden Trait in Anime Simulator?

The odds of getting the Golden Trait in your rolls are one in 1,000 or 0.1%.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024