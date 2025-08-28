Anime Slap Tower: A beginner's guide

Anime Slap Tower is a parkour-based title with an anime-flavored twist. You can embody various anime-inspired characters as you hop, climb, and leap across the different challenges posed by the titular tower. As these characters, you can activate unique abilities that help you clear the course, defend against other players, or troll them.
This guide covers the basics of Anime Slap Tower to help you understand what it’s all about.
Getting started with Anime Slap Tower
Overview
Anime Slap Tower is a platformer title at its heart, where you and other Robloxians try to make it to the top of the tower. Reaching the end rewards you with Wins, and completing certain challenges helps you unlock new characters.
In addition to the parkour-based challenges, you must also remain cognizant of other players who may be pursuing you. Plenty of troll-like mechanics are at play in this game, and you must ensure you are well-equipped to deal with any threats along the way. Being knocked off the edge sends you back to the beginning of the tower, rendering your hard work moot.
Aim to reach the top and unlock as many characters as possible in this Roblox experience.
Controls
- Movement: W, S, A, D
- Jump: Spacebar
- Unique Ability: F (only with certain characters)
- Equip Slap Glove: Number key 1-0
- Use Slap Glove: Left Mouse Button
Gameplay features
- Anime-themed obstacle course: The platformer challenges themselves are standard fare, thanks to the simplistic movement controls. What sets this title apart is its anime-themed characters, which transform regular parkour challenges into chaotic battle royales. As mentioned earlier, each character comes with their own active or passive ability, making them all unique in their own right. You will always be on the lookout for other players trying to knock you off using Slaps and abilities. To combat them, you must make use of every tool available and keep them at bay, such as Slaps, Coils, and more.
- Unlocking characters: The game features over a dozen characters, most of which must be unlocked by fulfilling different conditions. These conditions may involve scoring Wins, knocking off players, and more. The more complex the condition, the more powerful their abilities will be.
- Perilous blocks: Certain parts of the obstacle course will feature glowing blocks, which drain HP or outright kill you if you touch them. These are indicated by color; red blocks will eliminate you, while white blocks will reduce your health over time. Be sure to avoid these at all costs, especially while other Robloxians are on your trail.
- Wins: Wins are earned by reaching the very top of the tower. These help you unlock Slaps and certain characters, making them an essential part of the gameplay loop. Slaps are gloves that can be equipped and used to send opponents flying. These can be quite effective while used during a tower climb, throwing other players off the edge and back to the beginning of the tower.
- Shop: The in-game shop is exclusively premium, requiring you to spend precious Robux for various boosts. Its products are some of the most powerful items in the game, such as exclusive characters, Coils, and more. While not needed, they are a good way to safeguard your approach to the very top of the tower.
FAQs on Anime Slap Tower
What is Anime Slap Tower about?
Anime Slap Tower is about reaching the top of the tower while using Slaps and anime-themed characters to defend yourself against your opponents.
Is Anime Slap Tower accessible for free?
Yes, the game can be completed for free without ever interacting with its premium elements.
How do I score Wins in Anime Slap Tower?
Wins can be earned by reaching the very top of the tower or landing on the Wins reward through Spins.
