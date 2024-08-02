Anime Strike Simulator Codes (September 2024)

The latest Anime Strike Simulator codes are available to redeem for free goodies in the game. This is a clicker game where you click to punch enemies and take them down. You are assigned quests to take down multiple enemies before moving on to the next level or participating in raids. Since this game is all about eliminating enemies by punching them, you will need a lot of boosts and in-game cash to cause maximum damage and make your avatar stronger.

All Anime Strike Simulator codes (Active)

Start defeating enemies quickly (Image via Roblox)

The following are all the active codes in Anime Strike Simulator that can be redeemed for a variety of rewards.

List of Active Anime Strike Simulator Codes Code Rewards UPDATE6FIXES 200 Gems and Potions (Latest) ALREADY50KLIKES 100 Gems and Potions UPDATE6 200 Gems and Potions MINI 5.5 XP Potion, 1 Drops Potion, 1 Star Potion, 1 Luck Potion, 1 Power Potion, 1 Damage Potion, 100 Kekkei Eyes, 50 Cloths, 50 Fruit Bags, 50 Screws, 50 Mystic Jewels, 50 DNA, 100 Released Souls, 100 Class Gems, 100 Passive Rings, 5k Chakra Cores, 5k Magic Crystals UPDATE5FIXES 200 Gems and Potions UPDATE5FIXES2 100 Gems and Potions UPDATE5 100 Gems and Potions UPDATE4FIXES 100 Gems and Potions UPDATE4 200 Gems and Potions FIXEDRAIDPATH 100 Gems and Potions Mini3.5 200 Gems and Potions UPDATE3 200 Gems and Potions GrimoiresFixed 100 Gems and Potions THXFOR20KLIKES 100 Gems and Potions THXFOR30KLIKES 100 Gems and Potions UPDATE2! 200 Gems and Potions THXFOR15KLIKES 100 Gems and Potions UPDATE1 200 Gems and Potions 5KLIKES 100 Gems and Potions THX10KLIKES 100 Gems and Potions 2.5KLIKES 100 Magic Crystals, Damage Potion, Power Potion, Luck Potion, Star Potion 1KLIKES 100 Magic Crystals, Damage Potion, Power Potion, Luck Potion, and Star Potion FixBugs 100 Magic Crystals, Damage Potion, Power Potion, Luck Potion, and Star Potion Release Damage Potion, Power Potion, Luck Potion, and Star Potion

Inactive Anime Strike Simulator codes

Currently, no codes in the game have expired. If any of the above-listed ones become inactive, it will be listed here.

How to redeem Anime Strike Simulator codes

Redeem code here (Image via Roblox)

The codes can be redeemed easily by following the steps mentioned below:

Open the Roblox desktop app or go to the Roblox website and log in. Now, search the game and click on the thumbnail to view the game's home page. From here, you can launch the game and wait for it to load. Once loaded, click on the icon with the rectangle speech bubble image in it. Enter the code in the text box and click on the confirm button.

Immediately upon redeeming the code, all the gems and potions will be added to your account for future use.

Why are codes important in Anime Strike Simulator?

In Anime Strike Simulator, codes are crucial because they provide valuable in-game resources such as gems, crystals, rings, and potions. Crystals allow you to buy valuable items from merchants, gems enable you to change your class and discover the best powers. Meanwhile, rings are used to summon passive characters and potions boost your powers, damage, and luck. Using these codes can significantly enhance your gameplay and progression.

Anime Strike Simulator code troubleshooting [How to fix]

To troubleshoot code entry issues in Anime Strike Simulator, ensure you do not mix lowercase and uppercase letters. It's best to copy and paste the code directly to avoid typos and missing special characters.

Where to find the latest codes in Anime Strike Simulator?

Discord link (Image via Discord.com)

To find the latest codes for Anime Strike Simulator, check the game's home page. You can also follow @BarbosaRBX on X for updates and codes. Additionally, joining the private Discord server will keep you informed about new codes and allow you to connect with the game's developers.

FAQs on Anime Strike Simulator Codes

What are the latest active codes in Anime Strike Simulator?

"UPDATE6FIXES" is the only latest active code in Anime Strike Simulator.

How many times can you redeem the Anime Strike Simulator codes?

You can redeem each code in Anime Strike Simulator only once.

When do the codes expire in Anime Strike Simulator?

Anime Strike Simulator codes can expire at any time, as the creators do not provide expiration details. It’s best to redeem codes as soon as they are published.

When are the next Anime Strike Simulator codes coming?

New codes for Anime Strike Simulator are typically released when the game receives more likes, attracts more players, or has future updates.

