Anime Vanguards 4.0 update patch notes

Anime Vanguards released its fourth major update on February 24, 2025, adding a myriad of content inspired by the iconic animanga series, Bleach. Dubbed the 4.0 update, the new patch adds 12 new units, the Rifts game mode, a Bleach-themed Story mode, and more. These elements bring an air of freshness to the experience, introducing a new way for all players to play Anime Vanguards.

Let’s go over the official patch notes for the 4.0 update in Anime Vanguards.

Official patch notes for Anime Vanguards 4.0 update

12 new units

In-game update log (Image via Roblox)

This update includes 12 brand-new units. These units will be found in:

7 Banner Units

Yuruicha, Yuruicha (Raijin)

Ichiga (True Release), Ichiga (Savior)

Kiskae, Kiskae (Scientist)

Oryo, Oryo (Antithesis)

Kempache, Kempache (Feral)

Orehimi, Orehimi (Faith)

Eizan, (Eizan Evolution)

Limited Mythic (Event Shop)

Gazelle, Gazelle (Zombie)

Rifts Unit

Yehowach, Yehowach (Almighty)

Legend Stage Unit

Yomomata, Yomomata (Captain)

Battle Pass Units

Dave, Dave (Cyber Psycho)

Luce, Luce (Hacker)

New Game Mode! Rifts

Mysterious Rifts have appeared across Vanguardian Plaza — gather a team of up to 6 players to take on formidable foes in a challenging battle of skill! Work with players worldwide to make Rifts spawn faster by completing global tasks such as clearing waves, spending gold, rerolling traits, and more!

Rewards include:

1 Secret Unit

Rift Shard Currency

… and more!

New Shop: Rift Shop

Using the new Rift Shard currency obtained from Rifts, you can purchase:

Vowstones, a powerful item that guarantees a unit drop from your next Rift!

2 New Familiars: Gon and Pachiruu

Trait Rerolls

Stat Chips and Super Stat Chips

… and more! You can find the Rift Shop next to the Emote Shop, simply interact with the Kurisa NPC to bring it up.

New Story: Spirit Society

The legendary Spirit Society has finally arrived! Battle through six unique acts on either Normal or Nightmare difficulty — face powerful new bosses and enemies that utilize brand-new mechanics, and uncover the two evolution items hidden within this realm.

New Legend Stage: Kuinshi Palace

Complete the Spirit Society acts on Nightmare Difficulty to unlock the three new Kuinshi Raid Legend Stages!

Battle through the stages to collect valuable evolution items and materials for your units.

Face the ultimate challenge in the final act, where you will fight the Almighty Yehowach in order to obtain Secret Head Captain Yomomata!

New Portal & Currency: Love Portal (Duo)

Celebrate Valentine’s with the Love Portal! Enter these limited portals to earn Chocolate Hearts, a limited-time currency exclusive to this event, and obtain Gazelle’s evolution item as a rare drop!

New Shop: Love Shop

Using the new Chocolate Hearts currency obtained from the Love Portals, you can purchase:

Mythic Gazelle (Limited)

Eizan Chair mount

Trait Rerolls

Gold

Stat Chips & Super Stat Chips

… and more! You can find the Love Shop in the Plaza, next to Worldlines and Tournaments. Simply interact with the Galaxy Ishtar NPC to bring it up.

New Battle Pass: Neon & Chrome

Dodara and Sosora are now unobtainable. In their stead, we have introduced a fresh new battle pass with two Exclusive units: Dave and Luce! Alongside this, all of the Trait Rerolls, Gems, and other rewards are once again available by progressing through the tiers.

Revamped Cosmetics Systems

Customize your cosmetics exactly the way you want! Don’t like certain aspects of a unit’s cosmetic? No problem!

Toggle individual elements - choose between the Model, Effects, and Animation, or apply All for the full experience!

Mix and match cosmetics - combine different toggles from various cosmetics to create the perfect look that suits your style!

With these changes, you can express yourself like never before!

All changes, improvements, and bug fixes in Anime Vanguards Update 4

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Changes and QoL features

Added an upgrade bar when viewing units in the lobby, allowing you to check the unit's stats at a specific upgrade by hovering over that upgrade.

Worldline LB rewards have been adjusted, Top 1-12 will now receive a shiny Worldline unit from that season (for example shiny Isdead).

New players can play Act 1 of any story without completing the previous story.

Added Gift Box 1 & Gift Box 2 to the Winter Event Shop.

Added a Rogita (Super 4) profile banner and Monkey King title.

Changed Tournament generation to be Story stages only.

Added Underground Church and Spirit Society stages to Tournaments.

Removed bosses-only mode from Tournaments.

Improved the responsiveness when drag-selling Units.

Added Show Enemy Tags on Hover setting.

Added preview of stats increasing one rank upon evolution in Evolve UI.

Added a Search Bar to the Unit Collection UI.

Added Elemental Filters to the Collection UI.

Added reset button for Unit Filters in Unit Filters UI.

Unit Elements now show in the Unit Hotbar.

Added new skin bundles to the Store.

Added Stat Chips to the Item Store.

Secret/Vanguard units now appear in the background of their respective banner.

Added HP scaling to Sandbox waves.

Added automatic wave progression to Sandbox.

Added UI transitions when switching between certain UIs.

Adjusted AOE movement in unit placement preview.

Quests now have a lobby background behind the text.

… and more!

Bug Fixes

Fixed using “Feed all” on units with the Scholar trait using a non-Scholar amount of XP items.

Fixed Rogita (Super 4)’s Gotchya! passive not slowing down enemies.

Fixed Sukuno applying bleed on each individual hit of his attack.

Fixed Berserker summon from despawning when crossing a forked path.

Fixed Gilgamesh’s Enuma Elish passive working before upgrade 10.

Fixed Emmie & Regnaw not having any SFX.

Fixed Worldlines CC restriction carrying over when using Next Floor button.

Fixed Winter Portal unit damage multiplier being able to exceed 100%.

Fixed repulse interaction with enemies that spawn other enemies upon death.

Fixed players being able to join stages/portals while having max inventory.

Fixed enemies and units being inverted in Elemental Reactions chart.

Fixed purchase sliders on mobile being difficult to move.

Fixed Worldline reward UI not showing 5-floor increment rewards.

Fixed dismantle UI not closing properly on console devices.

Fixed previous Tournament standings extending off-screen.

Fixed Enemy Index & Collection Index milestone UI not closing properly on console devices.

Fixed profile statistics for games played, games won, and top-placed units not updating.

Fixed default profile banner showing the old lobby.

Fixed Haruka Rin displaying damage.

Fixed Haruka Rin not buffing units in Sandbox.

Fixed the new unit hotbar hover UI not showing the shiny variant of the unit.

Fixed weekend reward text always being shown when in a game.

Fixed emote error message showing for everyone, instead of just the user.

Fixed Berserker summon being able to be spawned in Sandbox.

… and many more!

FAQs

When did Anime Vanguards receive the 4.0 update?

The Anime Vanguards 4.0 update was released on February 24, 2025.

Which game mode did the 4.0 update introduce to Anime Vanguards?

The Anime Vanguards 4.0 update introduced the Rifts game mode, where you can take on powerful enemies to earn Rift Shards and a Secret unit.

Is Anime Vanguards free to play?

Yes, Anime Vanguards can be played for free without any mandatory Robux purchases.

