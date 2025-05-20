Anime Vanguards Karem guide: Unit overview, Evolution, and abilities

Anime Vanguards features various units inspired by the anime/manga series Fire Force, with Karem being among the most notable additions. This Exclusive unit is a Fire-type unit that specializes in inflicting both Freeze and Burn status effects. Because of this, the tower has a unique place in the roster of the game, making him a versatile addition to your team.

Ad

Here’s everything you need to know about Karem in Anime Vanguards.

Everything you need to know about Karem in Anime Vanguards

Overview and Evolution

Karem on the Winter Summon banner (Image via Roblox)

The Exclusive Karem is a unit inspired by the character Karim Flam from Fire Force. His abilities draw cues from the source material, making use of his fire-and-ice dual affinities. This tower can be obtained from the Winter Banner, a limited-time banner that has been active since January 2025. Exclusive units on this banner have a cumulative drop rate of 0.5%, making them exceedingly rare.

Ad

Trending

Since 0.5% is the net summon chance for all Exclusives in the pool, the odds of pulling Karem specifically are a fraction of that. When you pull an Exclusive unit, the chances of Karem being the one you seek are 20% of the 0.5% net drop chance. So, his individual summon rate is 0.1%, making him quite difficult to acquire.

Once you obtain him, he can be evolved into Karem (Chilled) using special evolution items. In addition, you must score 5,000 takedowns with the character to make him eligible for the process.

Ad

The following items are required to evolve Karem:

1 x Cross Headphones

1 x Snowflake

30 x Green Essence

15 x Yellow Essence

10 x Blue Essence

10 x Purple Essence

3 x Red Essence

2 x Rainbow Essence

15,000 x Gold

Also read: Anime Vanguards Gift Box guide

Abilities

Karem in the banner Index (Image via Roblox)

Karem comes with two abilities in his evolved state, Karem (Chilled). The first of these, Frostburn, is available for use in his regular non-evolved state as well. This ability lets him apply the Burn status effect onto the attacked enemy, remove the ailment, and then freeze the hapless foe for two seconds. While the enemy is frozen, Karem will apply 50% of his total damage over a period of seven seconds.

Ad

At upgrade level 8, he gains access to Thermoacoustic, his second passive ability. This skill requires him to have applied the Burn or Frostburn status ailment to 20 enemies, which causes him to switch to Refrigeration, a full AoE move. With this attack active, his damage increases by 30%, and his range rises by 10%.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

How do I get Karem in Anime Vanguards?

Karem can be obtained as an Exclusive unit from the Winter Summon banner.

Ad

Which unique items are required to evolve Karem into Karem (Chilled) in Anime Vanguards?

The unique items required to evolve Karem into Karem (Chilled) are 1 x Cross Headphones and 1 x Snowflake.

What is the summon rate for Karem in Anime Vanguards?

Karem has a 0.1% chance to appear in your summons from the Winter Summon banner.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024