Anime Vanguards Traits guide

There are an abundance of ways to strengthen your units in Anime Vanguards, amplifying their abilities and making them more efficient in battle. One of these enhancing methods is the Traits system, which applies passive stat bonuses to the desired character. It can be accessed from the Upgrades area and requires you to spend a Trait Reroll to apply the boosts.

Here’s how the Traits system works in this experience.

An overview of Traits in Anime Vanguards

The Trait Rerolls screen (Image via Roblox)

Traits are randomly assigned stat boosts that can be applied to any of your units. Only one Trait can be applied to your unit at a time using a Trait Reroll; using additional Rerolls will cause the existing Trait to be overridden. As such, the process of applying the desired Trait to your unit is largely based on RNG.

Units also have a chance to spawn with a Trait when you perform a summon, but this is quite unreliable and should be considered a bonus. Furthermore, there’s no guarantee that the Trait will be useful, and it may even hinder the effectiveness of the unit, depending on its kit. Thus, you’re better off using Trait Rerolls for your units instead.

You can acquire Trait Rerolls from various sources, so you won’t be short on the resource for a while, particularly if you’re a beginner. They can be obtained through codes, Challenge completion, event-specific shops, certain Achievements, level milestone rewards, and battle pass level-ups.

List of all Traits

Trait Rerolls in the battle pass (Image via Roblox)

Traits in this experience are assigned various drop rates that become lower based on how powerful their effects are. Some of the most powerful Traits, such as Ethereal, have a minuscule drop chance of 0.1%. In sharp contrast, others like Range (1-3) can be obtained as frequently as 26%.

The table below provides a complete list of Traits, their effects, and drop rates:

Trait Effect Drop Rate Range (1-3) Range 1: Increases Range by 5% Range 2: Increases Range by 10% Range 3: Increases Range by 15% 26% (cumulative) Swift (1-3) Swift 1: Reduce SPA by 5% Swift 2: Reduce SPA by 7.5% Swift 3: Reduce SPA by 12.5% 26% (cumulative) Vigor (1-3) Vigor 1: Increase damage by 5% Vigor 2: Increase damage by 10% Vigor 3: Increase damage by 15% 26% (cumulative) Scholar Boosts XP gained by 50% 10% Marksman Boosts Range by 30% 6.5% Fortune Increase farm unit income by 20% Reduce upgrade cost for non-farm units by 10% 2.5% Blitz Reduce SPA by 20% 1.85% Solar Increase damage by 10% Reduce SPA by 5% Increase range by 25% 0.5% Deadeye Increase critical chance by 45% Increase critical damage by 50% 0.375% Ethereal Increase damage by 20% Reduce SPA by 20% Increase range by 5% 0.175% Monarch Increase damage by 300% Reduce SPA by 10% Increase Range by 5% Reduce placement limit to 1 0.1%

FAQs

How to apply Traits to units in Anime Vanguards

Traits can be applied to units using Trait Rerolls in the Upgrades area of the hub world.

What is the rarest Trait in Anime Vanguards?

With a drop rate of 0.1%, Monarch is the rarest Trait in the game.

How to get Trait Rerolls in Anime Vanguards

Trait Rerolls can be obtained through code redemption, Challenge completion, event-exclusive shops, Achievement completion, level milestone rewards, battle pass level-ups, and limited-time quests.

