Anime Vanguards Traits guide

There are an abundance of ways to strengthen your units in Anime Vanguards, amplifying their abilities and making them more efficient in battle. One of these enhancing methods is the Traits system, which applies passive stat bonuses to the desired character. It can be accessed from the Upgrades area and requires you to spend a Trait Reroll to apply the boosts.
Here’s how the Traits system works in this experience.
An overview of Traits in Anime Vanguards
Traits are randomly assigned stat boosts that can be applied to any of your units. Only one Trait can be applied to your unit at a time using a Trait Reroll; using additional Rerolls will cause the existing Trait to be overridden. As such, the process of applying the desired Trait to your unit is largely based on RNG.
Units also have a chance to spawn with a Trait when you perform a summon, but this is quite unreliable and should be considered a bonus. Furthermore, there’s no guarantee that the Trait will be useful, and it may even hinder the effectiveness of the unit, depending on its kit. Thus, you’re better off using Trait Rerolls for your units instead.
You can acquire Trait Rerolls from various sources, so you won’t be short on the resource for a while, particularly if you’re a beginner. They can be obtained through codes, Challenge completion, event-specific shops, certain Achievements, level milestone rewards, and battle pass level-ups.
List of all Traits
Traits in this experience are assigned various drop rates that become lower based on how powerful their effects are. Some of the most powerful Traits, such as Ethereal, have a minuscule drop chance of 0.1%. In sharp contrast, others like Range (1-3) can be obtained as frequently as 26%.
The table below provides a complete list of Traits, their effects, and drop rates:
FAQs
How to apply Traits to units in Anime Vanguards
Traits can be applied to units using Trait Rerolls in the Upgrades area of the hub world.
What is the rarest Trait in Anime Vanguards?
With a drop rate of 0.1%, Monarch is the rarest Trait in the game.
How to get Trait Rerolls in Anime Vanguards
Trait Rerolls can be obtained through code redemption, Challenge completion, event-exclusive shops, Achievement completion, level milestone rewards, battle pass level-ups, and limited-time quests.
