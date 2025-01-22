Anime Vanguards Update 3 patch notes

Anime Vanguards, the tower defense-style experience featuring anime characters, recently received its third major update. Called Update 3, this patch introduces new characters, game modes, Sandbox mode, revamped lobby, and more. It also included a slew of quality-of-life changes and improvements that improved the overall gameplay experience. The update was implemented in Anime Vanguards on January 19, 2025.

This article includes the official patch notes for Update 3 of Anime Vanguards, giving you a clear picture of everything added and changed in the game.

All new additions in Anime Vanguards Update 3

In-game update log (Image via Roblox)

12 New Units

New Winter Banner

Emmie, Emmie (Ice Witch)

Rom and Ran, Rom and Ran (Fanatic)

Foboko, Foboko (Hellish)

Karem, Karem (Chilled)

Rogita (Super 4)

New Portals Game Mode

Soburo, Soburo (Contract)

Sosora, Sosora (Puppeteer)

Leaderboard Rewards

Seban

Rodock

Giyu

New Gamemode Portals

Play through a brand new gamemode with unique mechanics, and grind through higher Tiers for better & unique rewards! Rewards include:

3 New Familiars: Doggo, Sebamon, Padoru

2 New Portal Units

Winter Currency

Gift Boxes

Make sure to bring winter units and winter skins to increase unit team damage, currency yield, and other rewards!

Alongside this, a brand new elemental interaction system has been added to portals. Discover all the unique ways in which unit & enemy elements interact with each other, and utilize them to your advantage. With a hundred different possible interactions, there are bound to be surprises!

New Gamemode! Sandbox Mode

A brand new gamemode that lets you use any units, spawn any enemies, have infinite money, change stats, and play however you want!

Boss Event Rerun!

The Blood-Red Commander Igros boss event is back, and Boss Events will now cycle weekly! Next week will be Sukono’s boss event. Boss event shop has also been restocked!

Lobby Revamp

We heard your issues with our current lobby; it was too small and cramped, and we were running out of places to put new game modes. Get ready for our stunning new lobby — 10x more impressive than anything you’ve seen, featuring a customizable Day and Night cycle which you can check out in Settings!

Revamped Lobby UI

Stage Selection Interface has also been revamped to look much better and cleaner.

Unit XP Fusing

You can now fuse unwanted units into other units to level them up as an alternative to using XP food items!

Winter Banner & Currency

Earn winter currency from portals to summon new units and skins, or spend it in the Winter Shop for portals, evolution items, a frosty mount, and Trait Rerolls.

1 New Vanguard Unit

3 New Secret Skins

4 New Exclusive Units

4 New Mythic Skins

3 New Legendary Skins

1 New Epic Skins

1 New Rare Skin

Leaderboard Units

The previous leaderboard units are now unobtainable, in their place, two brand-new Exclusive units have been introduced! Compete for your spot on the leaderboards to claim these rewards and show off your achievements.

Worldlines Leaderboard

Climb the floors and compete against other players in the new Worldlines Leaderboard!

Battle Pass Reset

The Battle Pass has been entirely refreshed! With tons of rerolls, gems and other rewards, including 2 Exclusive units that you can unlock through progressing the tiers!

Tournament Titles

Tournament players will now get unique titles for that week’s tournament! Top 1 will gain the Tournament Champion title, and Top 2-5 will gain Tournament Calendar.

Collection Milestones

Collect a set number of units from each rarity to unlock special rewards! The more units you gather, the greater the rewards which you can claim.

Enemy Index Milestones

Earn rewards as you fill out your Enemy Index! For every set of enemies you document, you will obtain special prizes such as Trait Rerolls.

Trophy Exchange Shop

Added a dedicated area for trophies and a trophy shop, where you can purchase Emotes for trophies!

Spectate Mode Options

When spectating a unit, you can now choose between Default, First Person, Third Person, and Top-Down view. The spectate interface now also tells you which unit you’re spectating.

Health Stocks

The current base health system has been changed to base stocks. Instead of 150 health, you now get 3 stocks each stage. One enemy that reaches base will deduct 1 stock, and losing all stocks will result in the loss of the match. Bosses will instantly deplete all stocks once they reach base.

The Hidden Gateway awakens…

The mysterious portal item, obtainable as a Floor 50 reward in Worldlines, has finally revealed its true purpose! Use it to open a gateway to a hidden challenge - will you uncover the Secret hidden within?

In-Game Update Logs

View what’s new in Anime Vanguards when you join or click the update button on the top right corner of your screen!

New Unit Filters

You can now filter your units by their damage stat tier, SPA stat tier, and range stat tier.

All changes and improvements in Anime Vanguards Update 3

The Revamped Lobby (Image via Roblox)

Changes & QoL

Viewing a unit with a custom summon animation will now play their unique animation.

Evolution quests now show up in the special tab!

Moving a unit during placement is now smoother.

Added “Tracks At The Edge Of The World” to Enemy Index.

Added World Markers in the lobby for easier navigation. You can also click on these markers to easily teleport to the designated location.

Auto Ability will now wait until the ability can be used again if it failed to activate.

The normalize NPC has been changed to Valentine.

Improvements to item tooltip animation when clicking on an item frame.

Added a slight camera parallax effect to some interfaces.

Added Winter Currency to the AFK Chamber.

Added a search bar to the Familiars window.

Added a search bar to the Skins window.

Improved unit Traits Index UI.

Shiny Hunter Game Pass now shows up on the bottom left.

Units now highlight the enemy they are attacking.

You can now “ Favorite ” units by pressing on them, selecting the “Favorite” button, which will make a star appear at the top of the unit frame, signifying that they have been successfully marked as favorite. These units will always appear at the top of the Units UI, right behind your equipped units for easy access!

3 additional unit storage expansions available for gold, for a total of 6!

3 additional team slots, for a total of 8 teams!

Revamped several rarity gradients.

Revamped the loading circle.

Switched to Roblox’s new chat service; it supports automatic chat translation, among other things!

Item frames in your inventory are now sorted by rarity.

The item hover preview frame should no longer be cut off regardless of its Y size.

…and more!

Bug Fixes

Ishtar (Divinity) not gaining range buff from her passive.

Upgrading Haruka Rin caused her animation to play over itself and speed up.

Being able to place units and swap out your team if you have enough starting money (happened in tournament 11).

Highest infinite round not updating in profile UI.

Fixed Medusa’s ability not following the cursor on console.

Ability timer going into negatives for some abilities.

Fixed Battlepass Leveled Up UI icons appearing as lower quality.

Fixed Battle Pass Leveled Up screen background shadow cutting off prematurely at the bottom.

Fixed multiline unit names being cut off in unit inventory UI.

Money Earned text is no longer off-set.

Fixed Fate Mount not appearing in matches.

Fixed known instances of Worldlines loading screen occasionally showing the wrong map.

Fixed interactions with repulse enemies in golden castle stage.

Items/currencies in stage info UI always displaying as 18x owned.

Fixed JoJo Stand cosmetics breaking on rejoin.

Fixed Steel Ball Run Acts 4-5 spawning players on the incorrect side of the map.

Leaving keybind in settings UI in main game on console not doing anything.

Leaderboard UI stage selection no longer extends out of the UI border, and has been replaced by a scrolling frame.

Big performance optimizations for late-game runs.

…and many more!

FAQs

When was Update 3 added to Anime Vanguards?

Update 3 was implemented in Anime Vanguards on January 19, 2025.

How many new units did Update 3 add to Anime Vanguards?

Update 3 added 12 new units to Anime Vanguards. These can be obtained from the new Winter Banner, Portals game mode, and as leaderboard rewards.

Can Anime Vanguards be played for free?

Yes, Anime Vanguards can be accessed for free, and no mandatory premium purchases are required.

