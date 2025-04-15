Anime Vanguards update 5 patch notes

Anime Vanguards implemented the Dragon Ball-themed update 5 on April 14, 2025, bringing a host of new units, gameplay elements, and more. This update introduces 10 new units, a new game mode and story stage, and more, bringing new gameplay avenues to the experience. The patch also brings a host of bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements for an improved overall gameplay experience.
This article includes the official patch notes for Anime Vanguards update 5.
Official patch notes for Anime Vanguards update 5
10 New Units
This Anime Vanguards update is coming out with 10 brand-new units! These units will be found in:
- Gem Banner: Roku (Angel), Roku (Super 3) + Vogita (Angel) + Super Vogito; Hercool, Hercool and Mr. Boo; Rohan (Adult), Ultimate Rohan
- Boo Saga Sages: Boo, Boo (Evil) + Super Boo (Evil) + Bootanks (Evil) _ Boockleo (Evil) + Boohan (Evil) + Kid Boo (Evil)
- Leaderboard Rewards: Lethal Bee, Stone Lee
- Infinite Leaderboard Rewards: Octopus
- Mailbox Reward: LagShooter
- Battlepass: Dawntay, Dawntay (Jackpot), Vigil, Vigil (Power)
New Game Mode! Odyssey
Embark on an interdimensional journey in Anime Vanguards where escalating threats await at every turn, searching for your lost units and surviving as you upgrade them to new heights. Along the way, discover 30 unique modifiers—ranging from powerful Rare boosts to game-changing Mythical effects. These are hidden within Violet Chests scattered across the map and are saved as you progress from room to room, alongside your earned Yen.
Upon each victory in your journey, choose carefully between four different rooms—each offering an upgrade and intensity level. These rooms give you a chance to reclaim your lost units, though some come with greater risks than others. Once all units are recovered, you can use your earned upgrades to empower the ones you choose. Every 100 total intensity, you'll unlock a new level featuring fresh stages and maps to explore!
For each level you surpass, you will receive rewards, including Trait Rerolls, Gems, Gold, Corruption Crystals, and more!
New Story Stage: Martial Island
The 25th World Tournament has spiralled into chaos as a mysterious, destructive force appeared mid-tournament, threatening to consume everything in its path. Fight your way through 6 intense Acts in either Normal or Nightmare difficulty and face enemies twisted by a power beyond comprehension, including three brand-new mechanics:
Challenger
Challenger enemies are immune to damage from basic summons (Gazelle, Yomomata, etc), and take only half damage from elite summons (SJW Elite Knights, Berserker, etc).
Energy Drain
Anytime enemies with Energy Drain are attacked, they reduce the attacker’s damage by 5%. (This effect can be cleansed.)
Absorption (all Boos except Kid Boo)
Any non-elite summons that this boss runs into, heals it based on the summon health instead.
Features
- New Boo Saga OST
- 5% chance of the first half of Roku's (Angel) Secret hidden evolution item appearing on the map at the start of the match.
New Legend Stage: Land of the Gods
A dark omen looms over Anime Vanguards' Land of the Gods as Boo’s rampage threatens the balance of the universe–venture across 3 perilous Acts to uncover ancient secrets and clash with enemies empowered by cosmic dread.
Features
- New Boo Saga OST
- Mythic Pupper familiar Legend Stage drop
- Mythic Bobodi familiar Legend Stage drop
- 2% chance of a Secret Boo Portal from any Land of the Gods act to appear somewhere on the map upon victory.
- 5% chance of the second half of Roku (Angel)’s Secret hidden evolution item appearing on the map at the start of the match.
New Battle Pass: Scarlet & Silver
Dave and Luce are now unobtainable. In their stead, we have introduced a fresh new Anime Vanguards battle pass with two Exclusive units - Dawntay and Vigil, featuring their own custom-made OSTs! Alongside this, all of the Trait Rerolls, Gems, and other rewards are once again available by progressing through the tiers.
Familiar Corruption
Using Corruption Crystals collected from within the Anime Vanguards Odyssey realm, you may tap into forbidden powers by corrupting your Familiars—gaining immense strength at a dangerous cost. You can find the Corruption menu in the Upgrades area, simply interact with the Mandra NPC to bring it up!
Complete Challenge Overhaul
Enter the Challenge chambers to discover a brand new UI! Choose which challenge you want to take on, featuring a brand new Challenge - the Weekly Challenge! This challenge may only be attempted once per week, and rewards participants with:
- 20 Trait Rerolls
- 25,000 Gold
- 30 Green Essence Stones
- 10 of every Legendary Essence Stone
- Three Rainbow Essence Stones
- 30 Stat Chips
- 20 Super Stat Chips
Alongside this, we have increased the Daily Challenge rewards, which now include:
- Three Trait Rerolls
- 5,000 Gold
- Five Green Essence Stone
- Two of every Legendary Essence Stone
- 1x Rainbow Essence Stone
- Three Stat Chips
- Two Super Stat Chips
And finally, there are now 4 different half-hourly challenge variants, all of which can be attempted at any time in the new Challenges UI. Additionally, each one of these challenges can be attempted every 30 minutes, and consist of one of the following rewards:
- 1x Trait Reroll, 1,000 Gold
- Three Green Essence Stones, 1000 Gold
- 1x Rainbow Essence Stone, two of Every Legendary Essence Stone
- 1x Stat Chip, 1000 Gold
Regardless of how many people participate in a challenge, the difficulty scaling is hard-set to 2 players, so we highly recommend that you team up with as many people as you can!
New Improved Top Bar Style
The majority of the Anime Vanguards lobby and in-match UIs now feature an improved top-bar side, alongside more fun and interactive animations.
New Trait Filters
You may now select any traits that should have a warning popup when attempting to reroll them.
New Familiar Filters
You can now filter your familiars by their elements in the familiars interface!
Refurbished Teams Interface
We have updated the team interface for better visuals and to provide more info about your current Anime Vanguards team, featuring the following stats:
- Total Placement Cost
- Total Max UPG Cost
- Total Group DPS
- Total Income
- Team Elements
New Summon Auto Fusing
You can now auto-fuse units from the summon menu! Select rarities of your choice to automatically fuse into a unit when summoning.
Profile Units Display
You can now freely choose which units to display on your Anime Vanguards profile instead of always displaying your currently equipped units! You can also hover over your profile units and other players’ profile units to view their stats.
Bug Fixes and QoL Changes in Anime Vanguards update 5
Changes and QoL improvements
- Upgrades that have an active ability will now show up as purple on the unit’s upgrade bars.
- Colors of upgrades that give your unit a new move or active ability are now shown on the unit’s upgrade bars even if you do not have the upgrade unlocked.
- Tidy, Griddy, Boogie Down, and Honored One emotes are now able to be purchased for trophies.
- Added selectable “Min”, “Half”, and “Max” buttons to purchase sliders.
- Added a Divalo (Requiem) player title.
- The lobby now features brand-new lighting.
- Added a Traitless mode to the Worldlines Leaderboard.
- Added Enemy Index unlock chances for normal/boss enemies in the index UI.
- Added a new toggle to the in-game Update Logs UI. Upon toggling, the update log will only display once per update rather than whenever you join the lobby.
- Slightly revamped the Unit Filters UI and added a search bar.
- Certain Enemy Debuff mechanics such as Rupture display extra information when hovered over in the passives UI.
- Added Session Statistics in stage info, displaying the following stats for the session: Matches Played, Matches Won, Matches Lost.
- Added current upgrade out of max upgrade display in unit manager UI.
- Added a Bounties button in the Match-End UI that allows you to quickly select the next bounty instead of having to go back to the lobby.
- Five new limited bundles have been added to the store, including Drip Skin for Roku (Angel) + Vogita (Angel) + Super Vogito, Baddie Skin for Vigil, Cavalry Bike Mount, Bundle 5.0, and Bundle 5.0++.
- Rewrote enemy netcode, fixing performance issues with passion units, as well as enemy health now taking 2-3x less network data. This change should greatly improve ping during matches.
- Tournaments can no longer have 2 negative/positive elements, instead they will all feature 1 negative and 1 positive element.
- Increased the rewards and price of the Premium Battle Pass.
- Added an interactive leaderboard display in front of the Trophy area upstairs.
- Made changes to the lobby colors to help with distinguishing between certain areas, and added text to the new PvP room.
- Added Quick Queue to matchmaking, which can be accessed using the find match button in stage selection.
- Added Tainted Ribbon and Corrupted Visor to the Legacy Shop.
- Slightly improved notification display.
- The rarity of Belu, Gon, and Pachiru familiars has been changed from Exclusive to Mythic, as they are always going to be obtainable.
- The In-Match UI now features a Summon Limit text in the bottom right of the screen.
- The Critical Chance icon has been replaced.
- Hercool’s lobby model in the summon area has been updated.
- Update 4.5 Units have been added to Sandbox mode.
- Max Summons are now displayed on the bottom right corner of your screen when in Anime Vanguards, and more.
Bug Fixes
- Pressing Place on mobile no longer affects the position of targetable abilities.
- Fixed an issue that would allow players to permanently freeze enemies with Eizan (Aura) and any Stun or Freeze unit.
- Fixed an issue that would allow players to infinitely petrify enemies if they were petrified during the duration to Complete Erasure
- Fixed Kiskae applying permanent Wounded to enemies
- Fixed Legendary Essence Stones not appearing in Challenges preview
- Fixed mail in Mailbox UI overlapping with “Claim All” and “Delete Read Mails” buttons
- Fixed Friran’s cosmetic not giving the player her staff
- Fixed an issue where the profile statistic “Games Played” would only increase after a loss
- Fixed an issue where replaying Trait Tournaments would remove your unit’s traits
- Fixed enemies on the Thunderstorm Worldlines Weather resisting stun
- Fixed the reaction between Blast and Spark units on the Worldlines Weather Thunderstorm being unfunctional
- Fixed enemies on the Worldlines Weather Flood not being immune to Intense Burn
- Fixed enemies on the Worldlines Weather Flood being immune to Crowd Control
- Fixed units on the Love Train Worldlines Weather debuffing units that should be immune
- Fixed Yehowach (Almighty) still debuffing/buffing after being sold
- Fixed an issue which would cause summons to have the original enemies mechanic applied to them
- Fixed an issue where unit summons would be killable by the Lancer and Berserker command seal inside the Saber-Alternate Boss Event
- Fixed an issue where Dave (Cyber Psycho) would only deal 40% of his displayed damage during his Full AoE upgrades
- Fixed Yehowach (Almighty)’s attack Almighty Blast causing performance issues
- Fixed Yehowach (Almighty)’s ability Ashfallen toggling every time a unit is sold/bought
- Fixed an issue that would allow parts of the starter quest to be skipped
- Fixed an issue where Gilgamesh (King of Heroes) would become invisible on the unit UI in certain parts of the lobby
- Fixed an issue where exiting the Bounty or Level Milestone menu before the animation finished would lock the camera to the NPC
- Fixed an issue where Shiny Mechamar Cosmetic would cause the player avatar to disappear when equipped
- Fixed an issue where mail would not automatically delete after 30 days
- Fixed mail displaying “today” on the UI sidebar, regardless of the date sent
- Fixed an issue where using the Next button in Worldlines with a mount equipped would cause the player to teleport to the incorrect location
- Fixed the wording of Dave (Cyber Psycho)’s Sandy passive
- Fixed Song Jinwu and Igros’ attacks changing players' camera angle upon use
- Fixed the evolution items VR Headset and Sandy being the incorrect rarity… and many more!
FAQs
When was update 5 implemented into Anime Vanguards?
Anime Vanguards received update 5 on April 14, 2025.
How many new units did Anime Vanguards update 5 introduce?
Anime Vanguards update 5 introduced 10 new units to the experience.
What is the latest game mode added with Anime Vanguards update 5?
The newest game mode added with Anime Vanguards update 5 is Odyssey.
