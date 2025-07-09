Ants: A beginner's guide

Ants is a collection game in Roblox, where players aim to build their ant colony. At the start, players are given just enough seeds to buy a single basic ant, which gathers more seeds on their behalf. As the colony expands, players earn more seeds, allowing them to unlock faster and stronger ants that can generate more revenue.
This article highlights all you need to know to get started with Ant in Roblox.
A beginner's guide to Ants
Controls
- Movement: WASD
- Jump: Space bar
- Interact with objects: E
- Equip items/eggs: Number keys (1-0)
- Use equipped item: Left mouse button
Gameplay mechanics
These mechanics play a pivotal role in Ants:
- Seed: Seeds are the in-game currency, used for buying ant eggs. When an ant is deployed, it finds food and brings it back to its nest to generate seeds. Often, seeds appear around the map, and you can pick them up.
- Ants: Ants are workers of your colony, tasked with generating seeds. There are different species of ants with different base stats, which are improved as they level up.
- Ant Colony: You can enter the Ant Colony by tapping the E button near it, and there are two rooms in this structure: the Ant Queen's room and the Colony Tunnel. There is also a dustbin in the colony, where you can discard unhatched eggs.
- Ant Queen: The Queen is unlocked at Level 10, and she assigns you tasks that reward resources upon completion.
- Colony Tunnel: The Colony Tunnel is inside the Ant Colony, and it displays all the ants you currently have. Here you can view the stats of these ants or remove them from the colony.
What to do at the beginning of Ants in Roblox
In the beginning, follow the tutorial and buy a basic ant. Afterward, aim to max out your colony with 50 ants as soon as possible. Later, switch weaker ants for stronger ones.
Additionally, try to reach Level 10 quickly to unlock the Ant Queen early. She assigns missions that reward substantial seeds.
FAQs on Ants in Roblox
How many ants can we have in a colony?
You can have a maximum of 50 ants in a colony.
How can I remove an ant from the colony?
To remove an ant, enter the colony tunnel, click on its icon, and press the "Remove from colony" button. You can also find this option by clicking on an ant on the map.
Do the ants collect seeds offline?
Yes, the ants continue to collect seeds if the player is offline.
