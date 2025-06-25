Apocalypse Horses Dead Rails: How to get and powers

During your long journey to Mexico, you may come across Apocalypse Horses in Dead Rails. These special horses are reliable mounts that possess unique powers, such as the ability to heal the rider and summon lightning strikes. They are inspired by Biblical references to the Horsemen of the Apocalypse. Additionally, each horse is equipped with a distinctive golden saddle by default.

This guide explains the availability of the Apocalypse Horses and their unique powers in Roblox Dead Rails.

All Apocalypse Horses and their powers in Dead Rails

The Apocalypse Horses can increase either your offense or defense (Image via Roblox)

There are four Apocalypse Horses in Roblox Dead Rails: War, Death, Famine, and Pestilence. Each spawns at different points in the Wilds. They are accompanied by multiple enemies, including the rider Covenant Knight, which you need to defeat to gain control of the mount.

War Horse

The War Horse sets nearby enemies on fire (Image via Roblox)

The War Horse is a powerful variant of the normal horse, recognizable by its magma hide and sparkling saddle. It spawns between the 10km to 20km mark in Dead Rails. Compared to the other Apocalypse Horses, obtaining this mount requires the least amount of travel.

While being ridden by a Convenant Knight, the War Horse spawns with five Fire Zombies surrounding it. You need to defeat all enemies to gain control of the mount.

It is worth the effort, given that War Horse's special power allows it to set all nearby entities on fire, irrespective of whether they are living or dead.

Death Horse

The Death Horse restores the player's health (Image via Roblox)

The Death Horse is a white mount with blue eyes that spawns between the 30km to 40km mark. It is ridden by a Covenant Knight, who is accompanied by four Werewolves. Defeating these agile enemies can be challenging unless you find higher ground that cannot be accessed by the Werewolves.

Despite its fearsome name, the Death Horse has no offensive power in Dead Rails. Instead, it grants all players in its range the Angel Tear's effect, gradually restoring their health points. This gives you and your teammates increased durability for tanking the hits from mini-bosses.

Famine Horse

The Famine Horse strikes enemies with lightning (Image via Roblox)

The Famine Horse is gray and has an electric body. You can find it between the 50km to 60km mark in Dead Rails. Similar to the Death Horse, this mount will be ridden by a Covenant Knight and accompanied by four Werewolves.

As indicated by its lightning designs, the Famine Horse has the power to summon Lightning when the player rider is pursued by enemies. Its effects also work on bosses, so you can make short work of them.

Pestilence Horse

The Pestilence Horse resurrects enemies (Image via Roblox)

Also known as the zombie horse, the Pestilence Horse has a dark green coating. It requires the longest journey compared to the other Apocalypse Horses since it is obtainable between the 70km to 80km mark in the wilds. To gain control of the horse, you'll need to defeat a Covenant Knight and four or more Werewolves.

The Pestilence Horse can resurrect dead enemies with its power. Notably, even bosses like Tesla and mini-bosses like the Goliath can be affected by it.

What is the best Apocalypse Horse in Dead Rails?

The zombie horse (Image via Roblox)

Although each Apocalypse Horse possesses incredible powers, Pestilence is the best of the lot. It allows you to create a massive army of the undead and be virtually undefeatable as you continue progressing. If your teammate has a Death Horse, it is all the better, as both mounts will drastically improve your survivability.

Also check: Elephant Rifle Dead Rails guide

FAQs on Dead Rails

Does the War Horse ignite tamed wolves of the Packmaster Class?

Yes, the War Horse's ability can ignite your tamed wolves. This could be fixed in a later update, though.

Is it possible to sell the four Apocalypse Horses?

No, the Apocalypse Horses aren't sellable.

Which Apocalypse Horse deals the most damage?

The Famine Horse deals the most damage. Each Lightning strike can take more than 400 HP from an enemy.

