Are you okay?: A beginner's guide

Are you okay? is an adventure simulation purely intended to provide a relaxing experience, offering terrains like hills to go on hikes to activities like camping and playing the piano. Moreover, players can change various aspects of the game's settings, like Day/Night, Sunset/Sunrise, and even rainfall.

The leaderboard in this title is very different: it has designated 'Time' as a way to determine the top players, as in how many have spent how much time on this game. One of the best aspects Are you okay? is its immersive experience, which truly sends the players into a state of calm and serenity.

Here's an overview of the experience, starting from its basic ideas to the locations that players must visit to enjoy the game to the fullest.

Getting started in Are you okay? - An overview

Positive quotes and calm music are constant companions in Are you okay? (Image via Roblox)

Are you okay? spawns the players onto a huge expanse of land, where they can do anything they wish. This is the ultimate aim here, unlike other mission or plot-driven games on Roblox. Fans can regulate four different types of weather, namely Default, Sunset, Foggy, and Night.

One unique feature of Are you okay? is that a calm and peaceful song is played one after another, making the experience quite pleasant and relaxing. Moreover, random positive quotes like "The sunset sees you, even when no one else does." pop into the screen at fixed intervals, making Are you okay? a reassuring experience for the players. Moreover, the graphics are unusually beautiful for a Roblox game, with vibrant, fluttering grasses, wavy waters, and beautiful fog to behold.

The mechanics have been kept very simple so that gamers can indulge in a hassle-free experience. The movements are limited to sprinting in all directions and slow long jumps. However, there's a ton to do, like hugging, piggybacking, and giving shoulder-rides to other players, releasing fireflies in the dark, and even writing notes and sticking them onto the social wall for others to read.

Locations to go in Are you okay?

The entire map of Are you okay? at night (Image via Roblox)

Here's a look at the locations in Are you okay?:

Tree House: Players will notice a huge tree house just to the north of where they spawn. This is fully accessible either through a ladder or a flight of stairs, which gives a stunning view of the entire place, especially the Sunset. Camp: Just to the south of the spawn location, there's a campsite where four players can sit on the wooden logs. Meanwhile, four more can sit inside the tents while enjoying the slow-burning campfire. Hidden Door: Just behind the camp is a secret and hidden entrance to a small place, illuminated by the setting sun. It is almost always empty as players do not know the exact location. There's a piano, a tree with a swing, and a single bench present to sit back and relax. Ferris Wheel: Towards the north-east of the spawn location, there's a giant colourful Ferris wheel. It changes color and can accommodate more than 10 players while spinning. Piano: There's a piano pedestal to the east of the spawn location, where players can actually play with their keyboard using a variety of numbers, words, and special characters. Park: Just beside the piano pedestal is a pretty big park with slides, see-saws, swings, and a trampoline that lets players jump very high. There's a chess table for two as well. Lake: A beautiful lake is situated in the south-eastern part of the map, along with a small cabin where players can sit and hang around with others. There is even a bicycle by this lake, which can be ridden with one player seated on the back. Wall of Notes: Notes can be written and pasted on two long walls, which can then be read by others. This is located south of the spawn location and next to the lake.

FAQs on Are you okay?

Can Are you okay? be played on mobile?

Are you okay? can be played on all devices, including mobiles, tablets, and PCs.

Is Are you okay? a multiplayer game?

Yes, this game can be played with others as well as solo.

What are the missions that Are you okay? gives to players?

Are you okay? doesn't assign any missions to players, as this is an adventure simulation meant to provide a calming experience.

