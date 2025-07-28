Are You Smart? codes (July 2025)

The newest Are You Smart? codes can be redeemed for free in-game currency. This trivia-based Roblox game challenges players to answer questions across a wide range of topics, from Science and History to Geography, Roblox, and more. You get to compete in fast-paced minigames, rack up points, and aim to top the leaderboard as the smartest student in class.

Redeeming active codes can give you a valuable edge in this game, helping you earn rewards and climb the ranks faster than your rivals. For your reference, this article lists all the active codes for the game.

All Are You Smart? codes (active)

Claim your free rewards (Image via Roblox)

Here is a list of active codes you can use in the game to claim rewards:

List of active Are You Smart? codes

Codes Rewards RELEASE 100 Bucks test 5 Bucks

Inactive Are You Smart? codes

Here is a list of inactive codes provided for your reference:

List of inactive Are You Smart? codes

Codes Rewards THANKYOU Free Rewards FOURBOATS 50 Bucks

How to redeem Are You Smart? codes

Redeem the code here (Image via Roblox)

Follow these steps carefully to claim your rewards without any problems:

Sign in to your Roblox account as normal. Search for Are You Smart? and select the thumbnail to join the game. When you reach the lobby, find the Shop button located on the left-center side of the screen. In the pop-up window, tap the icon in the top-left corner labeled "CODES." Type in your code and hit "Redeem" to claim your rewards.

Once your code is accepted, a confirmation message will show up, and the coin balance will be instantly updated.

Why are codes important in Are You Smart?

Codes in Are You Smart? are valuable because they provide free Bucks, the in-game currency. You can use these Bucks to purchase fun and quirky items, like a Paper Airplane for playful antics or an Apple to snack on, just like in a real school setting.

Are You Smart? code troubleshooting [how to fix]

If trying to redeem a code doesn’t work, make sure it’s entered correctly without extra spaces or mistakes. If it still fails, try restarting the game or updating it before attempting to redeem the code again.

Where to find the latest codes in Are You Smart?

Discord link (Image via Discord)

The newest Are You Smart? codes are regularly posted in the description section of the game’s homepage. You can also join the official Discord server for the game, follow its Roblox group, or check out @cupiful on X.com for the latest announcements and updates.

FAQs on Are You Smart? codes

How many times can you redeem an Are You Smart? code?

An Are You Smart? code can only be redeemed once per account.

Are there any Are You Smart? codes that can give you the correct answers for this game?

No, the codes only grant in-game cash, which can be used to buy items from the game's virtual shop.

Does the game post codes for Are You Smart? on YouTube?

Currently, the game doesn't have an official YouTube channel.

