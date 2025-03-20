Arise Crossover Lucky Kingdom update patch notes

On March 19, 2025, Arise Crossover received the Lucky Kingdom update. This patch introduced a myriad of new content to the experience, including a new island, new Shadows, a dungeon, and more. The update also implemented a few quality-of-life changes and bug fixes to improve the game’s systems, making your gameplay experience smoother.

Ad

This article includes the official patch notes for the Lucky Kingdom update, giving you a brief overview of everything added to the anime-inspired title.

Official patch notes for Arise Crossover Lucky Kingdom update

New Additions

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Added 1 New Island.

Added 4 New Shadows.

Added 1 New Dungeon.

Added Rename Feature - Customize the names of your items.

Added Skin Feature - Apply skins to your Shadows.

Added 1 New Mount.

6 New Swords added.

1 New Legendary Sword added.

Ad

Trending

Improvements & Changes

Lock and Destroy actions now work based on your current visible Shadows (including search / filters).

Fixed being able to buy the same gamepass again after purchasing it with tickets.

Changed some Boat rarities.

Fixes

Fixed various enemy-related bugs.

Fixed several Shadow-related bugs.

Fixed mount-related issues.

Fixed dungeon-related bugs.

Fixed raid-related bugs.

Fixed drop-related bugs.

Fixed many minor bugs and optimizations!

Breaking down the new additions implemented with the Lucky Kingdom update

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

The Lucky Kingdom update is primarily based on the anime series Black Clover, introducing various themed elements to the game. The elements added via this update are found on the titular island, which features new formidable foes with multi-trillion HP pools.

Ad

In total, the island has three types of world enemies and one dungeon-exclusive boss, all of whom can be recruited as Shadows after defeating them. These enemies are Sortudo, Michille, Wind, and Time King.

You can also purchase a new boat called Striker, which costs 30 million HP. It features some of the highest stats in the game, making it well worth the price.

The update also introduces six new weapons, which are listed below:

Ad

Twin Tridents

Twin Scepters

Titan Trident

Steel Khopesh

Simple Staff

Twin Colossal Sabers

Additionally, the update lets you apply skins to your Shadows and nickname nearly everything in your inventory. These are minor updates that can add a layer of personalization to your gameplay, making it a more distinct way to play the title.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

When did Arise Crossover receive the Lucky Kingdom update?

The Lucky Kingdom update was added to the game on March 19, 2025.

Ad

What is the Lucky Kingdom update in Arise Crossover based on?

The Lucky Kingdom update is based on the animanga series Black Clover.

What are the newest Shadows added to Arise Crossover with the Lucky Kingdom update?

The four new Shadows added with the Lucky Kingdom update are Sortudo, Michille, Wind, and Time King.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024