Arise Crossover Summer update guide

The Arise Crossover Summer update has arrived in Roblox, bringing several changes to the game. For instance, the duration and drop rates for the World Boss mode are improved, making the game mode more accessible and rewarding. Similarly, the dungeon mode is significantly reworked to make it more engaging. Apart from that, the time-limited Summer event also launched with the update.
This article takes a deeper look at the Arise Crossover Summer update.
Arise Crossover Summer update: All you need to know
World Boss Rework
The World Boss mode has received a lot of updates, making it more rewarding and accessible:
- Duration increase: World Bosses now last 12 minutes, which was previously 10.
- Spawn Alerts: Players will receive a warning 1 and 2 minutes before the boss spawn.
- Location Change: Bosses now spawn in the World Arena (cross-world compatible)
- Map Icons: Boss icons appear on the map, making them easier to track.
- Better Drops: Bosses now drop their Dungeon Sword with B Rarity. Additionally, the Shadow Core drop range is boosted(min & max)
- More Rewards: Increased common, rare, and legendary drop limits.
- Higher Arise Chance: +90% increase
- Easier Drops: World Boss drops are now approximately 50% easier than dungeons.
Dungeon Improvements
- Rank Support: G Rank and N Rank dungeons are now supported.
- Red Dungeons: Exclusively spawn as N Rank.
- Room Cap Removed: The 10-room limit is removed to make the feature scale with runes.
- Rooms Per Run: 3 to 7 (was 3 to 10)
- Increased Arise Chance: Higher probability for Arise in E to SS-ranked dungeons.
- More Runes: Rank-up/down rune drop chance increased.
- Increase to Dust and Weapon Drop Rates: +200-300% Drop Chance boost with more Common, Rare, Legendary Dusts!
Dungeon Rune Adjustments
- Health Rune: Health Rune now reduces HP by 10% (was 5%)
- Cash/Gem Rune: +15% gain (was 10%)
- More Room Rune: +2 rooms per rune.
- Time Rune: +120 seconds per rune (previously 60 seconds).
- World Rune max: Increased to 30 from 10.
- Upgrader Rune cap: Increased to 50 from 15.
- Ultra/Double Rune cap: Increased to 25 from 5.
- Rank Up Dungeons: Can now promote to G Rank.
- Ultra Rank Up Dungeon: Now upgrades G Rank to N Rank.
Infernal Castle Changes
- First world enemies moved to the Weak Pool.
- Weak Pool ends at Floor 34 (previously 24).
- More Keys: Increased key drops and drop chances.
- Improved Arise Chance.
Balance and quality of life
- Dedu Island and Winter Red Raid Arise rates boosted by up to +300%.
- Dungeon SS Drop Rate increased from 3% to 12%.
- Rarity tweaks are made across raids and dungeons.
- Crafting Menu now shows item counts, and its navigation is improved.
New Content in Arise Crossover Summer update
New Island Additions:
- 5 new Shadows
- 7 new Weapons
- 1 new Relic
- 1 Key Dungeon + Dungeon Map
- 6 new Quests
New Mounts: 3 new wild mounts added: flying, ground, and hybrid types.
Summer Event:
- Limited-time Summer Island
- New event currency
- 4 exclusive mounts
- 2 exclusive relics
- 6 exclusive shadows
- New game mode: Infinite Desert (endless wave survival on Summer Island with rewards per wave)
Fixes, changes, and additions
These improvements are featured in the Arise Crossover Summer update:
- Attack bugs and developer room fixes.
- Teleport and dungeon navigation bugs fixed.
- The Total Gems leaderboard is fixed on World 2.
- Fixed World 1 Guild Hall
- Fixed new Titles not appearing
- Fixed parts of Hurricane Town being invisible
- Fixed duplicate NPCs in Hurricane Town
- Fixed Titles not being awarded properly
- Fixed the Hurricane Key Quest not working
- Fixed the Hurricane Dungeon missing NPCs
- Fixed the Hurricane Dungeon spawning underground
- Fixed World Boss spawning at the wrong time
- Fixed Infinite Desert UI not showing rewards
- Fixed update logs not displaying
- Fixed G and N Rank Dungeon issues
- Fixed Diavolo not dropping Sword and Relics
- Fixed empty inventory bug
- Nerfed Slime King's HP (Hurricane Key Dungeon)
- Improved speed on Infinite Desert
- Changed all Summer Mounts' speed
- Changed all Summer Mounts' rarities
- Added Slime King to Double Pity list
FAQs on Arise Crossover Summer update
Is there a code for the Arise Crossover Summer update?
Yes, the code is SUMMER. It rewards 100 Tickets, Dusts, and 1 Special Flying Mount.
Is the Summer Island permanent?
No, the Summer Island Arise Crossover Summer update is a temporary addition.
Does the Infinite Desert give scaling rewards?
Yes, the rewards improve as you progress.
