Arise Crossover Summer update guide

The Arise Crossover Summer update has arrived in Roblox, bringing several changes to the game. For instance, the duration and drop rates for the World Boss mode are improved, making the game mode more accessible and rewarding. Similarly, the dungeon mode is significantly reworked to make it more engaging. Apart from that, the time-limited Summer event also launched with the update.

This article takes a deeper look at the Arise Crossover Summer update.

Arise Crossover Summer update: All you need to know

Summer is a limited-time event in Arise Crossover (Image via Roblox)

World Boss Rework

Trending

The World Boss mode has received a lot of updates, making it more rewarding and accessible:

Duration increase: World Bosses now last 12 minutes, which was previously 10.

World Bosses now last 12 minutes, which was previously 10. Spawn Alerts: Players will receive a warning 1 and 2 minutes before the boss spawn.

Players will receive a warning 1 and 2 minutes before the boss spawn. Location Change: Bosses now spawn in the World Arena (cross-world compatible)

Bosses now spawn in the World Arena (cross-world compatible) Map Icons: Boss icons appear on the map, making them easier to track.

Boss icons appear on the map, making them easier to track. Better Drops: Bosses now drop their Dungeon Sword with B Rarity. Additionally, the Shadow Core drop range is boosted(min & max)

Bosses now drop their Dungeon Sword with B Rarity. Additionally, the Shadow Core drop range is boosted(min & max) More Rewards: Increased common, rare, and legendary drop limits.

Increased common, rare, and legendary drop limits. Higher Arise Chance: +90% increase

+90% increase Easier Drops: World Boss drops are now approximately 50% easier than dungeons.

Dungeon Improvements

Rank Support: G Rank and N Rank dungeons are now supported.

and dungeons are now supported. Red Dungeons: Exclusively spawn as N Rank .

Exclusively spawn as . Room Cap Removed: The 10-room limit is removed to make the feature scale with runes.

The 10-room limit is removed to make the feature scale with runes. Rooms Per Run: 3 to 7 (was 3 to 10)

3 to 7 (was 3 to 10) Increased Arise Chance: Higher probability for Arise in E to SS-ranked dungeons.

Higher probability for Arise in E to SS-ranked dungeons. More Runes: Rank-up/down rune drop chance increased.

Rank-up/down rune drop chance increased. Increase to Dust and Weapon Drop Rates: +200-300% Drop Chance boost with more Common, Rare, Legendary Dusts!

Dungeon Rune Adjustments

Health Rune: Health Rune now reduces HP by 10% (was 5%)

Health Rune now reduces HP by 10% (was 5%) Cash/Gem Rune: +15% gain (was 10%)

+15% gain (was 10%) More Room Rune: +2 rooms per rune.

+2 rooms per rune. Time Rune: +120 seconds per rune (previously 60 seconds).

+120 seconds per rune (previously 60 seconds). World Rune max: Increased to 30 from 10.

Increased to 30 from 10. Upgrader Rune cap: Increased to 50 from 15.

Ultra/Double Rune cap: Increased to 25 from 5.

Rank Up Dungeons: Can now promote to G Rank.

Can now promote to G Rank. Ultra Rank Up Dungeon: Now upgrades G Rank to N Rank.

Infernal Castle Changes

First world enemies moved to the Weak Pool.

Weak Pool ends at Floor 34 (previously 24).

More Keys: Increased key drops and drop chances.

Increased key drops and drop chances. Improved Arise Chance.

Also read: Unique Roblox usernames

Balance and quality of life

Dedu Island and Winter Red Raid Arise rates boosted by up to +300%.

Dungeon SS Drop Rate increased from 3% to 12%.

Rarity tweaks are made across raids and dungeons.

Crafting Menu now shows item counts, and its navigation is improved.

New Content in Arise Crossover Summer update

New Island Additions:

5 new Shadows

7 new Weapons

1 new Relic

1 Key Dungeon + Dungeon Map

6 new Quests

New Mounts: 3 new wild mounts added: flying, ground, and hybrid types.

Summer Event:

Limited-time Summer Island

New event currency

4 exclusive mounts

2 exclusive relics

6 exclusive shadows

New game mode: Infinite Desert (endless wave survival on Summer Island with rewards per wave)

Fixes, changes, and additions

These improvements are featured in the Arise Crossover Summer update:

Attack bugs and developer room fixes.

Teleport and dungeon navigation bugs fixed.

The Total Gems leaderboard is fixed on World 2.

Fixed World 1 Guild Hall

Fixed new Titles not appearing

Fixed parts of Hurricane Town being invisible

Fixed duplicate NPCs in Hurricane Town

Fixed Titles not being awarded properly

Fixed the Hurricane Key Quest not working

Fixed the Hurricane Dungeon missing NPCs

Fixed the Hurricane Dungeon spawning underground

Fixed World Boss spawning at the wrong time

Fixed Infinite Desert UI not showing rewards

Fixed update logs not displaying

Fixed G and N Rank Dungeon issues

Fixed Diavolo not dropping Sword and Relics

Fixed empty inventory bug

Nerfed Slime King's HP (Hurricane Key Dungeon)

Improved speed on Infinite Desert

Changed all Summer Mounts' speed

Changed all Summer Mounts' rarities

Added Slime King to Double Pity list

FAQs on Arise Crossover Summer update

Is there a code for the Arise Crossover Summer update?

Yes, the code is SUMMER. It rewards 100 Tickets, Dusts, and 1 Special Flying Mount.

Is the Summer Island permanent?

No, the Summer Island Arise Crossover Summer update is a temporary addition.

Does the Infinite Desert give scaling rewards?

Yes, the rewards improve as you progress.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ayush Raturi Ayush Raturi is a Mobile Game writer at Sportskeeda. He has always been inspired by the storytelling and visuals offered by the world of video games. This passion led him to cover games as a profession.



Though Prince of Persia Two Thrones was the game that got him hooked (and which he still plays once in a while to destress), it’s the world of Genshin Impact he’d want to live in full-time if he could, controlling the elements, engaging and combat, or maybe even living a peaceful life as an NPC. This is also a game he’d strongly recommend to a video game skeptic.



Ayush enjoys watching content from YouTubers like IndieMaus and TFS-Gaming for their creative commentary and storytelling. He also loves to nurture his inner guitarist with long jam sessions novels, and to wind down after it, he enjoys reading novels or sketching. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024