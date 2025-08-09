Arise Shadow Hunt codes (August 2025)

All the latest Arise Shadow Hunt codes are now ready for you to use in the game. The game is inspired by the anime Solo Leveling, and just like in the show, you must train and level up your hero to unlock cool and powerful abilities, collect strong and rare pets, and try out different features to defeat monsters and other foes.

When you redeem these codes, you can speed up your progress, get rewards, and make your hero even stronger so you can stay ahead of everyone else in the game.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox codes in Arise Shadow Hunt. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes for Arise Shadow Hunt are issued.

All Arise Shadow Hunt codes (Active)



Here are the active codes currently available in Arise Shadow Hunt.

List of active Arise Shadow Hunt codes Codes Rewards 5000likes 8 Red Cores, 1 Damage Potions, 1 Rank Down Rune, and 4 Cash Rolls 2000likes 7 Red Cores, 1 Damage Potion, 1 Rank Down Rune, and 8 Cash Rolls 1000likes 9 Red Cores, 1 Damage Potion, 1 Rank Down Rune, and 9 Cash Rolls BETA1.0 4 Red Cores, 1 Gold Potion, 1 Rank Down Rune, and 5 Cash Rolls welcome 1 Emerald-LV1, 50k Gold, 9 Red Cores, 1 Rank Down Rune, 1 Luck Potion, 1 Damage Potion, and 1 Gold Potion 10likes 3 Red Cores, 1 Gold Potion, 1 Rank Down Rune, and 8 Cash Rolls 300likes 5 Red Cores, 1 Damage Potion, 1 Rank Down Rune, and 4 Cash Rolls

Inactive Arise Shadow Hunt codes

Looks like there aren’t any inactive codes for Arise Shadow Hunt right now.

How to redeem Arise Shadow Hunt codes



Follow the steps below to redeem codes for rewards in the Arise Shadow Hunt game.

Log into your Roblox account as usual. Search for Arise Shadow Hunt and click on the game’s thumbnail. Enter the game and wait until you’re in the lobby. Click on the Shop icon located on the left side of the screen. In the pop-up menu, click on the Codes option at the bottom. Enter your code in the text box and click Get Reward to redeem it.

A message will appear upon redemption, showing the item name and quantity added to your game account. The rewards will be available for use instantly.

Why are codes important in Arise Shadow Hunt?

Redeeming codes in Arise Shadow Hunt rewards you with useful items such as Red Cores, Potions, Down Runes, and Cash Rolls. These rewards can help you unlock pets that boost your overall power, explore new worlds to gain more experience, and upgrade your gear so you can perform at your best.

Arise Shadow Hunt code troubleshooting [How to fix]

If a code isn't working, remove any extra spaces, check for typos, and ensure the code is still valid. Try pasting it as plain text or typing it manually to avoid hidden formatting issues.

Where to find the latest Arise Shadow Hunt codes in



To stay updated with the latest Arise Shadow Hunt codes, regularly check the game’s official Roblox homepage. For early access to exclusive codes and real-time announcements, be sure to join the game’s private Discord server. These are the most reliable sources for fresh codes and special in-game rewards.

FAQs on Arise Shadow Hunt codes

How many times can you redeem the Arise Shadow Hunt codes?

Each Arise Shadow Hunt code can be redeemed only once per account, but you can redeem all active codes on the same day.

When do the codes expire in Arise Shadow Hunt?

There is no official information from the developers about when Arise Shadow Hunt codes will expire, so it’s best to redeem them as soon as possible to avoid missing out.

When are the next Arise Shadow Hunt codes coming?

Codes were given in the last update (8.7 UPD), so it looks like the next ones will follow in a future update.

