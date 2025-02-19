Ascender Incremental: A beginner’s guide

Ascender Incremental is a game about increasing your stats and unlocking Runes, gaining various boosts along the way to continue the cycle of stat increases. This title includes multiple stats that feed into each other, forming a chain of continuously rising numbers. Depending on the stat, you can accrue it passively, use a pressure plate to boost it, or spend a different one to level it up.

Ad

Here’s a quick guide to the basics of Ascender Incremental, giving you a brief overview of what its core gameplay looks like.

Getting started with Ascender Incremental

Overview

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Ascender Incremental is about balancing four stats: Energy, Flame, Power, and Realm Points. These stats are intrinsically tied to one another, and they can be increased in different ways. Each of them can also be spent to purchase upgrades that boost your stat gain rate, managing which is central to the gameplay loop.

Ad

Trending

Energy can be acquired passively and is the first resource you acquire. Its multiplier is sectioned into tiers, and with each tier, you receive a larger passive boost to the acquisition rate. You can expend Energy to obtain Flame by stepping on the pressure plate; the longer you stand on the plate, the more Flame you gather.

Flame and Energy can, in turn, be expended to obtain Power — a resource required for numerous passive boosts. You will continue to balance these three stats until you choose to prioritize Realm Points, which can be acquired through a separate pressure plate.

Ad

These stats all feed into your Damage stat, which can be used to defeat mobs made available from Tier 4 onwards. Continue to build your stats to defeat enemies, unlock rare and powerful runes, and become the greatest Ascender in the game.

Also read: Twenty One: A beginner's guide

Controls

In-game shop (Image via Roblox)

The game has standard Roblox controls, which keeps the experience simple since you don’t have to memorize new keybindings. Here is the control scheme for this title:

Ad

Movement: W, S, A, D

W, S, A, D Jump: Spacebar

Spacebar Interact: E

Gameplay elements

Rune opening station (Image via Roblox)

Stat Management: The game’s four main stats revolve around raising your tiers, which unlock major mechanics like XP, mobs, Runes, and more. Naturally, prioritizing tiers is the most efficient way to go through the experience. Managing your stats effectively is the key to raising your tier and speeding up your progress in the game.

The game’s four main stats revolve around raising your tiers, which unlock major mechanics like XP, mobs, Runes, and more. Naturally, prioritizing tiers is the most efficient way to go through the experience. Managing your stats effectively is the key to raising your tier and speeding up your progress in the game. Multipliers: Each stat has a multiplier that can be improved through upgrades. Multipliers dictate how quickly you accrue a particular resource, and you can expend a particular resource to skyrocket the associated stat. The most major boosts you receive through these upgrades are obtained through spending Power and Realm Points.

Each stat has a multiplier that can be improved through upgrades. Multipliers dictate how quickly you accrue a particular resource, and you can expend a particular resource to skyrocket the associated stat. The most major boosts you receive through these upgrades are obtained through spending Power and Realm Points. Runes: You can open Runes that apply various special effects. There are four types of Runes that can be unlocked by interacting with the associated menu in the open world: Basic, Color, Nature, and Global Runes.

You can open Runes that apply various special effects. There are four types of Runes that can be unlocked by interacting with the associated menu in the open world: Basic, Color, Nature, and Global Runes. Rune Rarity and Effect Stacks: Each Rune has a different pull rate predicated upon the effects it applies; the rarer the effect, the lower the pull rate. Based on their rarity, Runes are also segregated into Basic, Unique, Rare, Ascendant, Exotic, and Unknown. Rune effects can be stacked, which makes getting duplicates worth the price of admission. You can improve the odds of acquiring rarer Runes by raising your Tiers. Certain Tier upgrades will grant you extra Rune Luck to help you nab the Exotic and Unknown Runes.

Each Rune has a different pull rate predicated upon the effects it applies; the rarer the effect, the lower the pull rate. Based on their rarity, Runes are also segregated into Basic, Unique, Rare, Ascendant, Exotic, and Unknown. Rune effects can be stacked, which makes getting duplicates worth the price of admission. You can improve the odds of acquiring rarer Runes by raising your Tiers. Certain Tier upgrades will grant you extra Rune Luck to help you nab the Exotic and Unknown Runes. Tickets: Each time you open a Rune, you have a chance to receive a Ticket — another resource that can be used for permanent upgrades, much like Realm Points. The odds of getting one are one in 10,000, which makes it an exceedingly rare resource. Spend them judiciously, as the upgrades they provide are among the most valuable.

Each time you open a Rune, you have a chance to receive a Ticket — another resource that can be used for permanent upgrades, much like Realm Points. The odds of getting one are one in 10,000, which makes it an exceedingly rare resource. Spend them judiciously, as the upgrades they provide are among the most valuable. Shop: The in-game shop includes various premium items that can be bought using Robux or Robux Tokens — special currency applicable to some premium items. You can obtain it through code redemption and for every six minutes you spend in-game. The different products in the shop can help you progress through the experience at a significantly faster rate.

Ad

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

What is Ascender Incremental about?

Ascender Incremental is a game about managing different stats and optimizing their increments to improve your damage against mobs.

Can Ascender Incremental be played for free?

Yes, you can play through Ascender Incremental for free, with no mandatory Robux charges.

What is the best way to increase Energy generation in Ascender Incremental?

The quickest way to improve Energy generation is to expend it on the Flame pressure plate as it continuously applies an additional multiplier to the Energy stat.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024