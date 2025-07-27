Attack on Titan Revolution Codes (July 2025)

  • home icon
The newest Attack on Titan Revolution codes are now available and can be redeemed for free in-game rewards. Based on the iconic anime Attack on Titan, this game follows a similar storyline where you take part in humanity’s fight for survival against the towering Titans.

This Roblox experience will allow you to step into the revolution, lead the charge, and shape your gameplay using Perks, ODM gear, upgrades, cosmetics, and various family traits.

Redeemable codes are especially useful early on in a game, helping players unlock stronger gear and equipment to make the initial stages more engaging and rewarding.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox codes in Attack on Titan Revolution. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes for Attack on Titan Revolution are issued.

All Attack on Titan Revolution codes (Active)

Free rewards in AoT (Image via Roblox)
Free rewards in AoT (Image via Roblox)

Here is a list of currently valid codes available for redemption:

List of active Attack on Titan Revolution codes
CodesRewards
FREECODE125 Spins and 3 Emperor Keys (1H) (Redeem at Level 15+)
VISITS500M
300 Spins, 7 Emperor Keys and 1 2x Luck Potion (1H) (Redeem at Level 15+)
Inactive Attack on Titan Revolution codes

The following codes are no longer valid and are provided for your information:

List of inactive Attack on Titan Revolution codes
CodesRewards
LIKES800KFree Rewards
LIKES750KFree Rewards
UPDATE4PENDINGFree Rewards
LIKES700KFree Rewards
MEMBERS750KFree Rewards
LIKES675KFree Rewards
LIKES650KFree Rewards
LIKES625KFree Rewards
SUB2EK3Free Rewards
LIKES600KFree Rewards
UPDATE3Free Rewards
TRADINGFree Rewards
LIKES575KFree Rewards
LIKES550KFree Rewards
SUB2EK2Free Rewards
MEMBERS600KFree Rewards
LIKES525KFree Rewards
LIKES500KFree Rewards
LIKES475KFree Rewards
UPDATE3SOONFree Rewards
LIKES450KFree Rewards
FREESPINS2Free Rewards
SUB2EKFree Rewards
BIGPATCHFree Rewards
LIKES425KFree Rewards
UPDATE2POINT5Free Rewards
NEWYEARS2024Free Rewards
HOLIDAYS2024Free Rewards
VISITS200MFree Rewards
LIKES400KFree Rewards
ENDOFHALLOWEENEVENTFree Rewards
500kCommunityMembersFree Rewards
ThanksgivingFree Rewards
CODESEXPIREAFTER1WEEKFree Rewards
UPDATE2PATCHFree Rewards
ENDERSPINSFree Rewards
COLESPINSFree Rewards
UPDATE2HALLOWEENFree Rewards
UPDATE2FATEFree Rewards
UPDATE2DEMONFree Rewards
UPDATE2SPINSFree Rewards
SPOOKYUPDATESOONFree Rewards
LIKES350KFree Rewards
ARMOREDTITANSOONFree Rewards
SOSORRY4DELAYFree Rewards
WELOVEBRASILFree Rewards
ROBLOXFIXFree Rewards
LIKES325KFree Rewards
DEVCODE3Free Rewards
MYBADFree Rewards
UPDATESOON2Free Rewards
LIKES300KFree Rewards
SORRY4DELAY3Free Rewards
RANDOMCODE2Free Rewards
RANDOMCODE1Free Rewards
LIKES280KFree Rewards
VISITS100MFree Rewards
UPDATE2SOONFree Rewards
LIKES260KFree Rewards
MEMBERS450KFree Rewards
COMPENSATE1Free Rewards
COMPENSATE2Free Rewards
APOLOGIES2Free Rewards
REVERT2Free Rewards
REVERT1Free Rewards
APOLOGIESFree Rewards
LIKES240KFree Rewards
PLAYERS60KFree Rewards
SORRY4DELAY2Free Rewards
LIKES145KFree Rewards
LIKES160KFree Rewards
LIKES175KFree Rewards
LIKES200KFree Rewards
SORRY4DELAYFree Rewards
UPDATE1Free Rewards
LIKES220KFree Rewards
DEVCODE2Free Rewards
MEMBERS400KFree Rewards
MEMBERS350KFree Rewards
MEMBERS300KFree Rewards
LIKES200KFree Rewards
LIKES175KFree Rewards
LIKES160KFree Rewards
LIKES145KFree Rewards
MEMBERS250KFree Rewards
LIKES130KFree Rewards
LIKES115KFree Rewards
UPDATE1SOONFree Rewards
LIKES80KFree Rewards
MEMBERS175KFree Rewards
MEMBERS150KFree Rewards
DEVCODE1Free Rewards
FOLLOWJLEAYFree Rewards
FOLLOWERGI999Free Rewards
SUB2SLYKAGEFree Rewards
RERELEASEFree Rewards
PATCHFree Rewards
RESETFree Rewards
SKILLSFree Rewards
MEMBERS123KFree Rewards
LIKES70KFree Rewards
LIKES45KFree Rewards
MEMBERS80KFree Rewards
LIKES40KFree Rewards
LIKES35KFree Rewards
MEMBERS70KFree Rewards
LIKES30KFree Rewards
MEMBERS50KFree Rewards
SORRY4Free Rewards
SORRY3Free Rewards
MEMBERS50KFree Rewards
MEMBERS40KFree Rewards
LIKES25KFree Rewards
LIKES20KFree Rewards
MEMBERS30KFree Rewards
LIKES15KFree Rewards
PLAYERS10KFree Rewards
LIKES10KFree Rewards
LIKES7KFree Rewards
LIKES5KFree Rewards
PLAYERS5KFree Rewards
PLAYERS5KFree Rewards
LIKES5KFree Rewards
MEMBERS10KFree Rewards
LIKES3500Free Rewards
MEMBERS7KFree Rewards
SORRY2Free Rewards
SORRYFree Rewards
LIKES60KFree Rewards
MEMBERS100KFree Rewards
LIKES50KFree Rewards
MEMBERS90KFree Rewards
LIKES2KFree Rewards
LIKES1KFree Rewards
MEMBERS2KFree Rewards
LIKES500Free Rewards
FREESPINSFree Rewards
MEMBERS1KFree Rewards
DEMO2Free Rewards
DEMOFree Rewards
SHUTDOWN2Free Rewards
SHUTDOWN1Free Rewards
How to redeem Attack on Titan Revolution codes

Redeem the code here (Image via Roblox)
Redeem the code here (Image via Roblox)

You can claim codes within the game using the instructions outlined below:

  1. Access your Roblox profile by signing in.
  2. Look for Attack on Titan Revolution using the search bar and open its main page.
  3. Choose an available game slot to begin and wait until the experience loads completely.
  4. Inside the lobby, locate the Codes button, positioned just beneath the main launch option.
  5. Clicking the icon will display a small entry box near the bottom-right section of your screen.
  6. Input a working code and press the Redeem button to receive your reward.
A notification will pop up confirming that the items have been successfully added to your profile.

Why are codes important in Attack on Titan Revolution?

Attack on Titan Revolution codes provide bonus spins that can be used to obtain exclusive Family abilities. These perks enhance your strength and give you an edge in ranking up within the game.

Attack on Titan Revolution code troubleshooting [How to fix]

If your code isn’t working, double-check for any typing mistakes or extra spaces. Make sure the code hasn’t expired or already been used on your account. If the issue continues, try reloading the game or checking for updates before attempting again.

Where to find the latest Attack on Titan Revolution codes

Discord link (Image via Discord)
Discord link (Image via Discord)

Begin by visiting the game's main Roblox page, where fresh codes are frequently added. You can also become a member of the official Discord community to discover exclusive codes and chat with fellow players. Additionally, subscribe to the YouTube channel @Ek1_xtg and follow @_EvolutionPower on X.com for ongoing code drops and news.

FAQs on Attack on Titan Revolution codes

How many times can you redeem the Attack on Titan Revolution codes?

Each code can be claimed a single time per user, similar to most experiences available on Roblox.

When do the codes expire in Attack on Titan Revolution?

The developers haven’t shared an official schedule for when the codes will expire, so they may become invalid at any time.

When are the next Attack on Titan Revolution codes coming?

New Attack on Titan Revolution codes are expected to be released when the game reaches 850,000 likes.

