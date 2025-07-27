Attack on Titan Revolution Codes (July 2025)

The newest Attack on Titan Revolution codes are now available and can be redeemed for free in-game rewards. Based on the iconic anime Attack on Titan, this game follows a similar storyline where you take part in humanity’s fight for survival against the towering Titans.
This Roblox experience will allow you to step into the revolution, lead the charge, and shape your gameplay using Perks, ODM gear, upgrades, cosmetics, and various family traits.
Redeemable codes are especially useful early on in a game, helping players unlock stronger gear and equipment to make the initial stages more engaging and rewarding.
All Attack on Titan Revolution codes (Active)
Here is a list of currently valid codes available for redemption:
List of active Attack on Titan Revolution codes
Codes
Rewards
FREECODE
125 Spins and 3 Emperor Keys (1H) (Redeem at Level 15+)
VISITS500M
300 Spins, 7 Emperor Keys and 1 2x Luck Potion (1H) (Redeem at Level 15+)
Inactive Attack on Titan Revolution codes
The following codes are no longer valid and are provided for your information:
You can claim codes within the game using the instructions outlined below:
Access your Roblox profile by signing in.
Look for Attack on Titan Revolution using the search bar and open its main page.
Choose an available game slot to begin and wait until the experience loads completely.
Inside the lobby, locate the Codes button, positioned just beneath the main launch option.
Clicking the icon will display a small entry box near the bottom-right section of your screen.
Input a working code and press the Redeem button to receive your reward.
A notification will pop up confirming that the items have been successfully added to your profile.
Why are codes important in Attack on Titan Revolution?
Attack on Titan Revolution codes provide bonus spins that can be used to obtain exclusive Family abilities. These perks enhance your strength and give you an edge in ranking up within the game.
Attack on Titan Revolution code troubleshooting [How to fix]
If your code isn’t working, double-check for any typing mistakes or extra spaces. Make sure the code hasn’t expired or already been used on your account. If the issue continues, try reloading the game or checking for updates before attempting again.
Where to find the latest Attack on Titan Revolution codes
How many times can you redeem the Attack on Titan Revolution codes?
Each code can be claimed a single time per user, similar to most experiences available on Roblox.
When do the codes expire in Attack on Titan Revolution?
The developers haven’t shared an official schedule for when the codes will expire, so they may become invalid at any time.
When are the next Attack on Titan Revolution codes coming?
New Attack on Titan Revolution codes are expected to be released when the game reaches 850,000 likes.
