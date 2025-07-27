Attack on Titan Revolution Codes (July 2025)

The newest Attack on Titan Revolution codes are now available and can be redeemed for free in-game rewards. Based on the iconic anime Attack on Titan, this game follows a similar storyline where you take part in humanity’s fight for survival against the towering Titans.

Ad

This Roblox experience will allow you to step into the revolution, lead the charge, and shape your gameplay using Perks, ODM gear, upgrades, cosmetics, and various family traits.

Redeemable codes are especially useful early on in a game, helping players unlock stronger gear and equipment to make the initial stages more engaging and rewarding.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox codes in Attack on Titan Revolution. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes for Attack on Titan Revolution are issued.

Ad

Trending

All Attack on Titan Revolution codes (Active)

Free rewards in AoT (Image via Roblox)

Here is a list of currently valid codes available for redemption:

Ad

List of active Attack on Titan Revolution codes Codes Rewards FREECODE 125 Spins and 3 Emperor Keys (1H) (Redeem at Level 15+) VISITS500M 300 Spins, 7 Emperor Keys and 1 2x Luck Potion (1H) (Redeem at Level 15+)

Ad

Inactive Attack on Titan Revolution codes

The following codes are no longer valid and are provided for your information:

List of inactive Attack on Titan Revolution codes Codes Rewards LIKES800K Free Rewards LIKES750K Free Rewards UPDATE4PENDING Free Rewards LIKES700K Free Rewards MEMBERS750K Free Rewards LIKES675K Free Rewards LIKES650K Free Rewards LIKES625K Free Rewards SUB2EK3 Free Rewards LIKES600K Free Rewards UPDATE3 Free Rewards TRADING Free Rewards LIKES575K Free Rewards LIKES550K Free Rewards SUB2EK2 Free Rewards MEMBERS600K Free Rewards LIKES525K Free Rewards LIKES500K Free Rewards LIKES475K Free Rewards UPDATE3SOON Free Rewards LIKES450K Free Rewards FREESPINS2 Free Rewards SUB2EK Free Rewards BIGPATCH Free Rewards LIKES425K Free Rewards UPDATE2POINT5 Free Rewards NEWYEARS2024 Free Rewards HOLIDAYS2024 Free Rewards VISITS200M Free Rewards LIKES400K Free Rewards ENDOFHALLOWEENEVENT Free Rewards 500kCommunityMembers Free Rewards Thanksgiving Free Rewards CODESEXPIREAFTER1WEEK Free Rewards UPDATE2PATCH Free Rewards ENDERSPINS Free Rewards COLESPINS Free Rewards UPDATE2HALLOWEEN Free Rewards UPDATE2FATE Free Rewards UPDATE2DEMON Free Rewards UPDATE2SPINS Free Rewards SPOOKYUPDATESOON Free Rewards LIKES350K Free Rewards ARMOREDTITANSOON Free Rewards SOSORRY4DELAY Free Rewards WELOVEBRASIL Free Rewards ROBLOXFIX Free Rewards LIKES325K Free Rewards DEVCODE3 Free Rewards MYBAD Free Rewards UPDATESOON2 Free Rewards LIKES300K Free Rewards SORRY4DELAY3 Free Rewards RANDOMCODE2 Free Rewards RANDOMCODE1 Free Rewards LIKES280K Free Rewards VISITS100M Free Rewards UPDATE2SOON Free Rewards LIKES260K Free Rewards MEMBERS450K Free Rewards COMPENSATE1 Free Rewards COMPENSATE2 Free Rewards APOLOGIES2 Free Rewards REVERT2 Free Rewards REVERT1 Free Rewards APOLOGIES Free Rewards LIKES240K Free Rewards PLAYERS60K Free Rewards SORRY4DELAY2 Free Rewards LIKES145K Free Rewards LIKES160K Free Rewards LIKES175K Free Rewards LIKES200K Free Rewards SORRY4DELAY Free Rewards UPDATE1 Free Rewards LIKES220K Free Rewards DEVCODE2 Free Rewards MEMBERS400K Free Rewards MEMBERS350K Free Rewards MEMBERS300K Free Rewards LIKES200K Free Rewards LIKES175K Free Rewards LIKES160K Free Rewards LIKES145K Free Rewards MEMBERS250K Free Rewards LIKES130K Free Rewards LIKES115K Free Rewards UPDATE1SOON Free Rewards LIKES80K Free Rewards MEMBERS175K Free Rewards MEMBERS150K Free Rewards DEVCODE1 Free Rewards FOLLOWJLEAY Free Rewards FOLLOWERGI999 Free Rewards SUB2SLYKAGE Free Rewards RERELEASE Free Rewards PATCH Free Rewards RESET Free Rewards SKILLS Free Rewards MEMBERS123K Free Rewards LIKES70K Free Rewards LIKES45K Free Rewards MEMBERS80K Free Rewards LIKES40K Free Rewards LIKES35K Free Rewards MEMBERS70K Free Rewards LIKES30K Free Rewards MEMBERS50K Free Rewards SORRY4 Free Rewards SORRY3 Free Rewards MEMBERS50K Free Rewards MEMBERS40K Free Rewards LIKES25K Free Rewards LIKES20K Free Rewards MEMBERS30K Free Rewards LIKES15K Free Rewards PLAYERS10K Free Rewards LIKES10K Free Rewards LIKES7K Free Rewards LIKES5K Free Rewards PLAYERS5K Free Rewards PLAYERS5K Free Rewards LIKES5K Free Rewards MEMBERS10K Free Rewards LIKES3500 Free Rewards MEMBERS7K Free Rewards SORRY2 Free Rewards SORRY Free Rewards LIKES60K Free Rewards MEMBERS100K Free Rewards LIKES50K Free Rewards MEMBERS90K Free Rewards LIKES2K Free Rewards LIKES1K Free Rewards MEMBERS2K Free Rewards LIKES500 Free Rewards FREESPINS Free Rewards MEMBERS1K Free Rewards DEMO2 Free Rewards DEMO Free Rewards SHUTDOWN2 Free Rewards SHUTDOWN1 Free Rewards

Ad

Also check: Latest Roblox username ideas for new players

How to redeem Attack on Titan Revolution codes

Redeem the code here (Image via Roblox)

You can claim codes within the game using the instructions outlined below:

Ad

Access your Roblox profile by signing in. Look for Attack on Titan Revolution using the search bar and open its main page. Choose an available game slot to begin and wait until the experience loads completely. Inside the lobby, locate the Codes button, positioned just beneath the main launch option. Clicking the icon will display a small entry box near the bottom-right section of your screen. Input a working code and press the Redeem button to receive your reward.

Ad

A notification will pop up confirming that the items have been successfully added to your profile.

Why are codes important in Attack on Titan Revolution?

Attack on Titan Revolution codes provide bonus spins that can be used to obtain exclusive Family abilities. These perks enhance your strength and give you an edge in ranking up within the game.

Attack on Titan Revolution code troubleshooting [How to fix]

If your code isn’t working, double-check for any typing mistakes or extra spaces. Make sure the code hasn’t expired or already been used on your account. If the issue continues, try reloading the game or checking for updates before attempting again.

Ad

Where to find the latest Attack on Titan Revolution codes

Discord link (Image via Discord)

Begin by visiting the game's main Roblox page, where fresh codes are frequently added. You can also become a member of the official Discord community to discover exclusive codes and chat with fellow players. Additionally, subscribe to the YouTube channel @Ek1_xtg and follow @_EvolutionPower on X.com for ongoing code drops and news.

Ad

FAQs on Attack on Titan Revolution codes

How many times can you redeem the Attack on Titan Revolution codes?

Each code can be claimed a single time per user, similar to most experiences available on Roblox.

When do the codes expire in Attack on Titan Revolution?

The developers haven’t shared an official schedule for when the codes will expire, so they may become invalid at any time.

Ad

When are the next Attack on Titan Revolution codes coming?

New Attack on Titan Revolution codes are expected to be released when the game reaches 850,000 likes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Benny Sagayarajan Benny is an esports writer at Sportskeeda and exclusively covers Roblox. He holds a Bachelor's degree in English from IGNOU. In his leisure time, he enjoys calligraphy, reading, traveling, and experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025