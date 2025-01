Attack on Titan Revolution: Scout Regiment and Titan Slayer’s Ascension rewards

Attack on Titan Revolution is an action RPG set in the world of Attack on Titan. The game features a battle pass system that can be leveled up by completing missions and earning XP. There are two tiers — the free Scout Regiment and the unlockable Titan Slayer’s Ascension — and both can be leveled up at the same time. Completing this 100-level battle pass grants you access to Coins, Gems, Spins, Crates, boosts, and other unique prizes.

This guide covers the rewards obtained by completing the battle pass for both the free and unlockable tiers in Attack on Titan Revolution.

Attack on Titan Revolution Scout Regiment rewards

The battle pass (Image via Roblox)

The Scout Regiment tier is available for free and can be leveled up normally to receive rewards. While the quality of its freebies is not as high as that of Titan Slayer’s Ascension, the freebies are quite useful, nonetheless.

Listed below are all 100 levels of the Scout Regiment tier, along with their corresponding rewards:

Level 1: Aincrad Gear

Level 2: 2,500 Gold

Level 3: 215 Gems

Level 4: 2,500 Gold

Level 5: 2x Gold Boost

Level 6: Scout Fashion Crate

Level 7: 2,500 Gold

Level 8: 2 Spins

Level 9: 2,500 Gold

Level 10: 2 Spins

Level 11: 2,500 Gold

Level 12: 2 Spins

Level 13: 2,500 Gold

Level 14: 2,500 Gold

Level 15: Anime All Stars (3) Crate

Level 16: 2,500 Gold

Level 17: 2,500 Gold

Level 18: 215 Gems

Level 19: 2,500 Gold

Level 20: 2x XP Boost

Level 21: 2,500 Gold

Level 22: 2,500 Gold

Level 23: 2 Spins

Level 24: 2,500 Gold

Level 25: Aincrad Blade

Level 26: Scout Fashion Crate

Level 27: 2,500 Gold

Level 28: 2,500 Gold

Level 29: 215 Gems

Level 30: Blade Burst

Level 31: 2 Spins

Level 32: 215 Gems

Level 33: 215 Gems

Level 34: 2 Spins

Level 35: 2x Gold Boost

Level 36: 2 Spins

Level 37: 215 Gems

Level 38: 2 Spins

Level 39: 2 Spins

Level 40: 215 Gems

Level 41: 2 Spins

Level 42: 2 Spins

Level 43: 215 Gems

Level 44: 215 Gems

Level 45: Anime All Stars (3) Crate

Level 46: Scout Fashion Crate

Level 47: 2 Spins

Level 48: 215 Gems

Level 49: 2x Luck Boost

Level 50: Elderflame Sheath

Level 51: 215 Gems

Level 52: 2 Spins

Level 53: 2 Spins

Level 54: 215 Gems

Level 55: 2x EXP boost

Level 56: 2 Spins

Level 57: 215 Gems

Level 58: 2 Spins

Level 59: 215 Gems

Level 60: Blade Burst Crate

Level 61: 215 Gems

Level 62: Emperor Key

Level 63: 215 Gems

Level 64: 2 Spins

Level 65: Emperor Key

Level 66: 2x Luck Boost

Level 67: 215 Gems

Level 68: 2 Spins

Level 69: 215 Gems

Level 70: Emperor Key

Level 71: 2 Spins

Level 72: 215 Gems

Level 73: Emperor Key

Level 74: 215 Gems

Level 75: 645 Gems

Level 76: 5 Spins

Level 77: 215 Gems

Level 78: Emperor Key

Level 79: 2 Spins

Level 80: 215 Gems

Level 81: Emperor Key

Level 82: 215 Gems

Level 83: 2 Spins

Level 84: 215 Gems

Level 85: 5 Spins

Level 86: Emperor Key

Level 87: 215 Gems

Level 88: 215 Gems

Level 89: Emperor Key

Level 90: 5 Spins

Level 91: 2 Spins

Level 92: 215 Gems

Level 93: 2 Spins

Level 94: Emperor Key

Level 95: 5 Spins

Level 96: 215 Gems

Level 97: Emperor Key

Level 98: 215 Gems

Level 99: 215 Gems

Level 100: Icarus gear set

Attack on Titan Revolution Titan Slayer Ascension rewards

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

The Titan Slayer Ascension tier can be unlocked for 19,999 Gems. After completing the purchase, you can level it up with the Scout Regiment tier or skip a tier for 1,999 Gems. You may also skip the entire battle pass and unlock all rewards in the Titan Slayer’s Ascension tier at once for 39,999 Gems.

Here are all the rewards in this tier of the Attack on Titan Revolution Battle Pass:

Level 1: Aincrad Sheath

Level 2: 5,000 Gold

Level 3: 450 Gems

Level 4: 5,000 Gold

Level 5: 2x EXP Boost

Level 6: Scout Fashion Crate

Level 7: 5,000 Gold

Level 8: 3 Spins

Level 9: 5,000 Gold

Level 10: 3 Spins

Level 11: 5,000 Gold

Level 12: 3 Spins

Level 13: 5,000 Gold

Level 14: 5,000 Gold

Level 15: Anime All Stars (3) Crate

Level 16: 5,000 Gold

Level 17: 5,000 Gold

Level 18: 450 Gems

Level 19: 5,000 Gold

Level 20: 2x Gold Boost

Level 21: 5,000 Gold

Level 22: 5,000 Gold

Level 23: 3 Spins

Level 24: 5,000 Gold

Level 25: Elderflame Gear

Level 26: Scout Fashion Crate

Level 27: 5,000 Gold

Level 28: 5,000 Gold

Level 29: 450 Gems

Level 30: Blade Burst

Level 31: 3 Spins

Level 32: 450 Gems

Level 33: 450 Gems

Level 34: 3 Spins

Level 35: 2x EXP Boost

Level 36: 3 Spins

Level 37: 450 Gems

Level 38: 3 Spins

Level 39: 3 Spins

Level 40: 450 Gems

Level 41: 3 Spins

Level 42: 3 Spins

Level 43: 450 Gems

Level 44: 450 Gems

Level 45: Anime All Stars (3) Crate

Level 46: Scout Fashion Crate

Level 47: 3 Spins

Level 48: 450 Gems

Level 49: 2x Luck Boost

Level 50: Elderflame Blade

Level 51: 450 Gems

Level 52: 3 Spins

Level 53: 3 Spins

Level 54: 450 Gems

Level 55: 2x Gold Boost

Level 56: 3 Spins

Level 57: 450 Gems

Level 58: 3 Spins

Level 59: 450 Gems

Level 60: Blade Burst

Level 61: 450 Gems

Level 62: Emperor Key

Level 63: 450 Gems

Level 64: 3 Spins

Level 65: Emperor Key

Level 66: Scout Fashion Crate

Level 67: 450 Gems

Level 68: 3 Spins

Level 69: 450 Gems

Level 70: Emperor Key

Level 71: 3 Spins

Level 72: 450 Gems

Level 73: Emperor Key

Level 74: 450 Gems

Level 75: Icarus Equipment

Level 76: Anime All Stars (3) Crate

Level 77: 450 Gems

Level 78: Emperor Key

Level 79: 3 Spins

Level 80: 450 Gems

Level 81: Emperor Key

Level 82: 450 Gems

Level 83: 3 Spins

Level 84: 450 Gems

Level 85: 2x Luck Boost

Level 86: Emperor Key

Level 87: 450 Gems

Level 88: 450 Gems

Level 89: Emperor Key

Level 90: Blade Burst

Level 91: 3 Spins

Level 92: 450 Gems

Level 93: 3 Spins

Level 94: Emperor Key

Level 95: Anime All Star (3) Crate

Level 96: 450 Gems

Level 97: Emperor Key

Level 98: 450 Gems

Level 99: 450 Gems

Level 100: JoTUNN

FAQs

How many levels does the Attack on Titan Revolution battle pass feature?

The Attack on Titan Revolution battle pass features 100 levels for both its tiers.

What are the two tiers of the Attack on Titan Revolution battle pass?

The Attack on Titan Revolution battle pass includes two tiers: Scout Regiment and Titan Slayer’s Ascension.

How to unlock Titan Slayer’s Ascension in the Attack on Titan Revolution battle pass

You can unlock Titan Slayer’s Ascension in the Attack on Titan Revolution battle pass for 19,999 Gems or use 39,999 Gems to unlock all associated prizes.

