Auric Rod in Fisch: Stats, how to get, and more

Fisch features a plethora of fishing rods with which you can catch dozens of fish species while exploring the sea. Mid-late game rods come with a speciality, which makes each implement fit for fulfilling specific purposes. Those looking to earn in-game Cash they may turn to the Auric Rod, the title’s designated money-making tool. The rod has a chance to drop through Sunken Chests, making it a rare find.

Here’s what you need to know about Auric Rod: its functionality, acquisition process, and stats, along with the best enchantments for the same.

Everything you need to know about the Auric Rod in Fisch

Overview and how to get

Chest selection (Image via Roblox)

The Auric Rod is a unique rod that specializes in amplifying the value of the fish you catch. When using it, the rod applies a multiplier to the catch in the form of a Mutation. This multiplier is chosen randomly from a pool of five, which includes Auous, Aurelian, Aureate, Aurulent, and Aureolin. These Mutations offer a 2x, 3x, 4x, 5x, and 6x multiplier to the caught fish, massively increasing its value at the Merchant’s.

Trending

This rod is a rare drop from Sunken Chests, a rare server event that triggers every hour in the experience. The timing for Sunken Chests to appear is based on server time, which means from the moment the server was created, the chests will appear every hour. Once they spawn, the game notifies you with an in-game message, providing you with the relative location.

Rush to the location within 10 minutes, as they will disappear soon afterward. Open the chests for a 0.25% chance of receiving the rod or, if the chest is a Mythic variation, a 2.5% chance of obtaining it. While this makes the rod an elusive drop, it is not gated by Cash or level requirements, giving all players an equal chance to collect it.

Also read: What is Resilience in Fisch?

Stats and Enchantment recommendations

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

The base stats of the Auric Rod are rather average, with its real value being derived from the Mutations it applies. It has a slightly fast Lure Speed of 20% and a Luck bonus of 25%. The rod’s Control rating is 0.05, while its Resilience is at 20%.

Furthermore, its max capacity is 2,500 kg, which suits its purpose as a mid-game fishing rod. These stats make the Auric Rod an easy tool to work with, particularly for mid-late game fish.

If your objective is to maximize the value of the fish you catch, the best thing to do is to improve the rod’s Luck. Rare fish fetch a higher price at the Merchant’s, so consider Lucky, Divine, or Breezed Enchantments.

However, if you wish to improve its base stats to make fishing easier while slightly improving its Luck stat, consider the Quality Enchantment. The Quality Enchantment improves Lure Speed and Luck by 15% while boosting Resilience by 5%. This makes it so the tool does not take as long to reel in the fish while offering a decent chance to catch rare fish.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

How do I get the Auric Rod in Fisch?

The Auric Rod has a 0.25% chance to drop from Sunken Chests, which increases to 2.5% if the chest is of the Mythic variety.

What is the Auric Rod best for in Fisch?

The Auric Rod is the best tool to catch high-value fish, allowing you to amass in-game wealth rather quickly.

How often do Sunken Chests spawn in Fisch?

Sunken Chests spawn every hour in the game as a server event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024