Baddies Sailorr Music Event guide

The Sailorr Music Event is currently underway in Baddies, and with it, various new gameplay elements have been introduced. This event started on July 19, 2025, and is scheduled to last two weeks. While it remains available, players can enjoy exclusive in-game performance from Sailorr, partake in PvP battles during the show, complete quests, and earn rewards.

Let’s explore the Sailorr Music Event and learn what it’s all about.

An overview of the Sailorr Music Event in Baddies

The Sailorr Music Event area (Image via Roblox)

The Sailorr Music Event is a limited-time concert-focused event in collaboration with the singer-songwriter, Sailorr. This event adds a brand-new concert area near the spawn location, where you can enjoy a musical performance exclusive to the event. The performance goes live once every few hours, and while it remains active, players can partake in various activities.

In addition to Sailorr’s performance, the event also involves duking it out in PvP matches while the concert goes on. Vibe with the music and take on some of the fiercest fighters on the server to score Slays and earn rewards.

If you log in during the event, you will receive the Sailorr Boombox accessory for free. It lets you play two tracks from the musician on the go, bringing the concert mood with you to any location on the map.

Additionally, you can complete challenges and quests for exclusive rewards. These will remain active for two weeks and will end on August 2, 2025. Complete all event-exclusive content to get some of the most unique freebies in the game.

Daily Quests and Challenges

The Challenges screen (Image via Roblox)

The Sailorr Music Event includes randomized Daily Quests that can be completed to earn Dinero. These missions are sorted by difficulty; the higher the difficulty level of the quest, the more money you earn. As their name suggests, they reset every day, so you can earn a total of 19,500 Dinero each day.

This event includes Challenges, which serve as its battle pass-style rewards ladder. Its objective is for you to score Slays in the concert zone. This means you must wait for a concert to start and win the ensuing PvP battles. You will net the following prizes for scoring the specified number of Slays:

5 Slays: Bug Spray

Bug Spray 10 Slays: Wrench Pipe

Wrench Pipe 25 Slays: Florida’s Finest Stop Sign

Florida’s Finest Stop Sign 50 Slays: Cockroach Hoverboard

Cockroach Hoverboard 150 Slays: Fan of Requiem

FAQs

When did the Sailorr Music Event start in Baddies?

The Sailorr Music Event officially kicked off on July 19, 2025.

What is the end date for the Sailorr Music Event in Baddies?

The Sailorr Music Event is scheduled to end on August 2, 2025.

How to get the Fan of Requiem in Baddies

The Fan of Requiem can be obtained by scoring 150 Slays in the Sailorr Music Event concert zone.

