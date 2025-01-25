Ball Tower Defense Endless Mode guide

The ball-themed tower defense experience, Ball Tower Defense, has you face waves of nefarious shapes to protect the ball community in various game modes. Its latest game mode is the Endless Mode, where you must tackle hordes of never-ending enemies. The greater the number of waves cleared, the better the rewards.

This guide gives you a breakdown of the Endless Mode, offering you details on how it functions and the best units to bring to this mode.

Breaking down the Endless Mode in Ball Tower Defense

Overview

Selecting Endless Mode (Image via Roblox)

If you’ve played other tower defense-style games, the Endless Mode in this title will be rather familiar to you. This mode involves facing a limitless number of enemy waves, where the goal is not to defeat every foe that approaches. Instead, you must try to survive for as long as possible before your eventual fall.

You can access the game mode during the difficulty selection phase after picking a map, making it similar to a modifier. Consequently, it can be applied to any map, allowing you to test how long you can hold the line against different enemy configurations.

The rewards for clearing waves in Endless Mode include Coins and Gems, the amount of which varies based on the number of cleared waves. Since the mode offers the two main currencies as prizes, going through this gameplay feature is worth the effort.

Recommended strategy and units

Endless Mode gameplay (Image via Roblox)

Since you will be facing an endless horde of enemies, it’s important to balance high DPS with support, ensuring your attacks are relentless throughout. Endless Mode rapidly ramps up in intensity as you clear waves, so be sure to keep upgrading your units to keep your damage high.

Once you reach the unit limit, it’s unlikely that you will need to alter the placed units’ positions much, if at all. Consider placing your main DPS unit early on, so that it will be ready to fire attacks at max upgrade level as quickly as possible.

Here are a few sample units to place in your party:

Kingball

Golden Monkey

Frost Angel

Partyman

Boulder

Since the mode can also be played with friends and other Robloxians, you can team up with another person to take down even more enemy waves. This is particularly useful when playing through the new map, Inferno Abyss, which is quite challenging and can quickly lay waste to your home base.

FAQs

What are the main rewards for clearing waves in Ball Tower Defense Endless Mode?

The Endless Mode gives you Coins and Gems based on the number of waves cleared.

How can Endless Mode be accessed in Ball Tower Defense?

You can start an Endless Mode match by selecting it from the difficulty selection menu.

Is Ball Tower Defense free to play?

Yes, the ball-themed tower defense title locks no gameplay mechanics behind a paywall, making it a free-to-play experience.

