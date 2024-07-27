Banana RNG Codes (September 2024)

The latest Banana RNG codes can be redeemed for free in-game items. As its name suggests, this Roblox experience is a random item generator title, and the goal is to craft the best gauntlet by using a combination of ordinary and rare bananas. You can use codes to get free items that will increase your chances of getting the required bananas quickly.

All Banana RNG Codes (Active)

Start rolling and crafting (Image via Roblox)

Listed below are all the active codes in Banana RNG:

List of active Banana RNG codes Codes Rewards Thanksfor200k Coins and Potions Recoded +20 Coins, +1 Mega Speed Potion Boost and +1 Mega Luck Potion Boost UPDATE1.0 +10 Tiny Coins Boost, +1 Mega Luck Potion and +1 Mega Speed Potion Boost 1KFAVS +20 Coins, +5 Luck Potion Boost and +5 Speed Potion Boost BIOMEMACHINE +5 Small Coins Boost, +1 Mega Luck Potions Boost and +1 Mega Speed Potion Boost

Inactive Banana RNG codes

Listed below are the game codes that are no longer active. As more codes expire, the table below will be updated.

List of inactive Banana RNG codes Codes Rewards update1.5 100 Coins, 1 Mega Luck Potion Boost, and 1 Mega Speed Potion Boost sorry4bugs 20 Coins, 3 Mega Luck Potion Boost, and 3 Mega Speed Potion Boost biomesbananas 20 Coins, 1 Luck Potion Boost, and 1 Speed Potion Boost thanksfor50kvisits 100 Coins, 2 Luck Potion Boost, and 2 Speed Potion Boost thanksfor20kvisits 100 Coins, 5 Mega Luck Potion Boost, and 5 Mega Speed Potion Boost dailyluck 100 Coins, 2 Luck Potion Boost, and 2 Speed Potion Boost biomes 100 Coins, 2 Luck Potion Boost, and 2 Speed Potion Boost

How to redeem Banana RNG codes

Redeem codes here (Image via Roblox)

You can follow the steps below to redeem active codes in Banana RNG:

Start Roblox, and then look for Banana RNG. Enter the title's home page and launch it. Once the game is fully loaded, stay in the lobby and click on the code icon on the left-hand side of the screen. A small window with a tab to enter a code should pop up. Enter a code and click on the green Confirm button to complete the process.

Why are codes important in Banana RNG?

In Banana RNG, codes can be redeemed for a large number of coins, which can be used to customize the game's biome to your preference. Additionally, they provide potions that temporarily boost your luck, allowing you to roll rarer bananas. With these rare bananas, you can craft various gauntlets, such as the Archangel Gauntlet and the Ethereal Gauntlet.

Banana RNG code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Codes can expire at any time, and you will see an error if you try to redeem an invalid one. Ensure that you enter codes with the exact uppercase and lowercase letters (as released) since they are case-sensitive.

Where to find the latest codes in Banana RNG

Discord link (Image via Discord.com)

Codes for Banana RNG are usually posted on the title's home page, right under the description section. You can also join the game's official Roblox group called Lethal_studios for exclusive codes and other game-related updates.

Additionally, you may also join Banana RNG's private Discord server for the latest codes or to connect with the creators of the game.

FAQs on Banana RNG Codes

Are there Banana RNG codes to roll rare bananas?

No, you will have to use the luck potion to increase your chances of summoning a rare banana.

Can you copy and paste the codes in Banana RNG?

Yes, all Banana RNG codes can be copied and then pasted in the textbox.

When are the next Banana RNG codes coming?

The creators of Banana RNG have not set a schedule to release codes, but they tend to publish new ones when the title receives more likes, if there is a downtime, or when the game has a new update.

