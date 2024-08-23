Barry's Prison Run: Afterlife Tokens Guide

Barry's Prison Run is a platformer game where you mount a daring prison escape while avoiding guards and traps. Its latest update brings a Beetlejuice-themed twist, adding a new type of tokens into the mix. These collectibles, dubbed the Afterlife Tokens, are scattered across the main path of the game and can be picked up to receive 10 exclusive badges.

This guide lists the locations of all Afterlife Tokens in this Roblox experience as a part of the Beetlejuice collaboration event.

Finding all Afterlife Tokens in Barry's Prison Run

An Afterlife Token (Image via Roblox)

In Barry's Prison Run, Afterlife Tokens are collectibles with a stylized Beetlejuice icon on them. These black, white, and green items float slightly above the ground and can be picked up by walking into them.

In total, there are 10 Afterlife Tokens, and collecting each gives you the corresponding badge. Luckily, their distinct green glow makes them rather easy to spot.

Here’s a list of all Afterlife Token locations in the game:

Approach the Beetlejuice area and turn left to spot the first token. While moving across a ventilation duct, jump onto the pipes on the right instead of continuing ahead. Platform your way onto a small overlook with the second token. Open the stall next to the toilet with a shovel to find the third token. In the underground area with the rolling fireball, proceed to the very end of the hallway where the fireball spawns. Stick to the right side and climb up the ladder. Follow the path to find the fourth token. The fifth token is next to the cafeteria sign. The sixth token is inside the Storage room, to the left. The seventh token is inside a ventilation shaft, on a pipe suspended above spikes. The eighth token is inside the garage after the final boss, next to the SWAT van. The ninth token is behind a rock at the end of the road. At the end of the game, walk around the prison complex and pick up the final token next to the prison bars.

About Barry's Prison Run

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Barry’s Prison Run is about avoiding the lax security of your prison and making your grand escape. You will start out in a prison cell, and the game will direct you through mazes and puzzles as you try to leave the complex.

Featuring simplistic controls and an easy-to-read level design, this game blends a standard prison setting with fantastical elements. You will come across lava-filled dungeons and traps befitting a magical setting. It also includes two boss fights, where you must use the provided weapon to whittle down the formidable foes’ HP bars while trying to survive.

FAQs

How many Afterlife Tokens does Barry's Prison Run feature?

The game features 10 Afterlife Tokens as a part of the collaboration with Beetlejuice.

When will the Beetlejuice collaboration end in Barry's Prison Run?

The Beetlejuice collaboration ends on September 6, 2024.

What is Barry's Prison Run about?

This platformer game is about escaping a prison while staying away from guards, dodging traps, and fighting your way through bosses.

