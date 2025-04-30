Barry’s Prison Run LEGO Event guide

Barry’s Prison Run has recently tied up with the toy manufacturing giant LEGO for a special game mode that takes you on a new adventure. This event heavily draws from LEGO’s signature aesthetic, transforming every element in the mode to the familiar blocky art style. You can go through dungeons, drive a car, and parkour your way to victory in this unique game mode.

Ad

This guide covers the LEGO Event, providing you with an overview of the same as well as the locations of all the Donuts collectibles.

LEGO Event in Barry’s Prison Run: An overview

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

The overall structure of the LEGO Event is similar to the base game, where you are locked in a prison cell, tasked with escaping the penitentiary. In this rendition of the experience, you must platform your way to freedom while avoiding hazards, obstacles, and the titular prison guard. You can also collect glazed Donut collectibles scattered across the game mode.

Ad

Trending

Completing a run is a matter of being precise and deliberate with your button presses, so be sure to take your time with it. Even if you are caught by a guard or get hit by a hazard, you will be sent back to the previous checkpoint. There is no permanent fail state, so you can continue making attempts until you reach the end of the game.

At the end, once you defeat the final boss using the provided weapon, you must build a trampoline and jump your way up to a helicopter. Enter it to ride your way to victory and earn a Drone for completing the Event.

Ad

The LEGO Event can be completed as many times as you wish during the event period. At the moment, it’s unknown how long this game mode will remain available.

Also read: How to play Sonic Tapes Barry’s Prison Run

All Donut locations in the LEGO Event

A Donut found above the prison cell (Image via Roblox)

Listed below are the 10 Donuts that can be found in the LEGO Event in the order that you encounter them:

Ad

Atop the bed in the prison. Can be seen by turning the camera the moment the mode starts.

In the area with the vent, where you must platform to the yellow pipe and collect the second Donut.

The third Donut is on a platform above the cell marked “The Most Evil Prisoner’s Cell.”

Use the Spanner tool to break the bars above the showers in the bathroom for the fourth Donut.

You’ll find the next Donut tucked away in the right corner right as the broken bridge starts.

In a cell with a patrolling guard, you’ll come across the sixth Donut. This requires you to enter the room to the left and break open the fragile wall.

On the race track, floating on the black grates is the seventh Donut.

Inside the storage room, next to the boxes on the right is the eighth Donut.

The ninth Donut is on a hidden platform found after jumping onto the first fan obstacle.

Inside the gas station found after the final boss. Enter the building for the final Donut.

Ad

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

What is the LEGO Event about in Barry’s Prison Run?

The LEGO Event is about escaping the titular prison while avoiding obstacles, LEGO-themed hazards, and collecting Donuts.

What is the reward for completing the LEGO Event in Barry’s Prison Run?

The LEGO Event rewards you with a Drone upon completion.

How many Donuts does the Barry’s Prison Run LEGO Event feature?

The LEGO Event features 10 collectible Donuts in total.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024