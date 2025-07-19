Basketball Zero Ranked Season 2 guide

Season 2 of Ranked mode in Basketball Zero officially kicked off on July 18, 2025. This season will last 30 days in total, ending on August 16. While the season is on, you can participate in a competitive setting against other players to try and top the leaderboard. The more points you score, the higher your eventual position will be, and the better the rewards you receive at the end of the season.

Here's a brief overview of the second season of Ranked mode, along with the rewards available through leaderboard positions.

An overview of Ranked Season 2 in Basketball Zero

Ranked Season 2 (Image via Roblox)

The Ranked mode is a unique game mode where players compete with each other to score points and climb the leaderboard. In this mode, players can participate in 2v2 and 3v3 modes, where each match rewards RR points that determine where they land on the leaderboard. Accruing plenty of RR lands players in brackets that impact matchmaking and the rewards they receive at the end of the season.

Ranked Season 2 largely follows the same structure as Season 1, albeit with a few adjustments to improve the overall experience. For starters, the current season is only a month long, which is shorter than the two-month duration of the first season. The shorter turnaround time makes the second season much more manageable for all participants.

Additional adjustments include the following:

Your RR will decay if you don’t play the game regularly.

Penalties are now harsher for toxic gameplay.

Master and Legend ranks introduced to the leaderboard brackets.

New Badge called Leggendaria that takes the place of Champion Above Champions badge.

New cosmetic rewards for landing in the Legend rank.

Matches will no longer be shown or recorded once the season ends.

Season-end penalties will affect RR.

Basketball Zero Ranked Season 2 rewards

Ranked Season 2 rewards (Image via Roblox)

Listed below are all the rewards you can get by reaching the different ranks of Ranked Season 2:

Iron: 30 x Style Spins, 30 x Zone Spins

30 x Style Spins, 30 x Zone Spins Bronze: 3 x Lucky Style Spins, 3 x Lucky Zone Spins

3 x Lucky Style Spins, 3 x Lucky Zone Spins Silver: 8 x Lucky Style Spins, 8 x Lucky Zone Spins

8 x Lucky Style Spins, 8 x Lucky Zone Spins Gold: 12 x Lucky Style Spins, 12 x Lucky Zone Spins

12 x Lucky Style Spins, 12 x Lucky Zone Spins Platinum: 20 x Lucky Style Spins, 20 x Lucky Zone Spins

20 x Lucky Style Spins, 20 x Lucky Zone Spins Diamond: 30 x Lucky Style Spins, 30 x Lucky Zone Spins

30 x Lucky Style Spins, 30 x Lucky Zone Spins Master: Zone Slot, 40 x Lucky Style Spins, 40 x Lucky Zone Spins

Zone Slot, 40 x Lucky Style Spins, 40 x Lucky Zone Spins Champion: Style Slot, 50 x Lucky Style Spins, 50 x Lucky Zone Spins

Style Slot, 50 x Lucky Style Spins, 50 x Lucky Zone Spins Legend: Chat Tag, 100 x Lucky Style Spins, 100 x Lucky Zone Spins

These prizes are given out at the end of the season. Additional rewards will also be given out for reaching a rank for the first time in each game mode.

FAQs

When did Basketball Zero Ranked Season 2 begin?

Basketball Zero Ranked Season 2 started on July 18, 2025.

What is the season reward for reaching the Legend rank in Basketball Ranked Season 2?

The rewards for reaching Legend rank in Ranked Season 2 are a special Chat Tag, 100 Lucky Spins, and 100 Lucky Zone Spins.

When will Ranked Season 2 rewards be distributed in Basketball Zero?

The rewards for Ranked Season 2 will be given out at the end of the Season.

