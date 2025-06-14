Basketball Zero: The Gold Update patch notes

The Gold Update has introduced a range of new content in Basketball Zero. Released on June 13, 2025, the update's crowning jewels are the Gold Style and the Gold Vision Zone, both being new additions to the Miracle rarity. There are also new limited cosmetics for players to preview and purchase in the lobby.

This article provides the full patch details for The Gold Update in Basketball Zero.

Patch notes for The Gold Update in Basketball Zero

The Awakening cutscene of the Gold Style (Image via Roblox)

Apart from a Miracle-rarity Style and Zone, the Roblox Basketball Zero developers have brought multiple new cosmetics and implemented several fixes to the game. Here's the complete changelog of The Gold Update:

Gold Style

Street Dribble does two cross-overs and a spin to let you get past your enemies and flex your basketball skills.

does two cross-overs and a spin to let you get past your enemies and flex your basketball skills. Pass is a follow-on skill that does a quick elbow pass to a teammate.

is a follow-on skill that does a quick elbow pass to a teammate. Needle Pass is a super-fast, unblockable, and unstealable pass that's flashy as hell.

is a super-fast, unblockable, and unstealable pass that's flashy as hell. Pressure is an off-the-ball move that works a little like Pressure Defense, with the main difference being that you can't get Ankle Broken. If you're 1v1 against an opponent, you'll shoot the ball and have a chance of making it!

Gold Style Awakening abilities

I'm Better proves to everyone that you are HIM, and does a sick dunk.

proves to everyone that you are HIM, and does a sick dunk. Chain Handles performs a dribble combo that you can control, and then splinters off into one of two moves: Drive and Fake Drive.

performs a dribble combo that you can control, and then splinters off into one of two moves: Drive and Fake Drive. Drive dribbles straight forward, and then performs a contact dunk if you're close enough to the hoop.

dribbles straight forward, and then performs a contact dunk if you're close enough to the hoop. Fake Drive does the same dribbling animation, but performs a snatchback dribble to the 3-point line. Your opponent falls over, allowing you to either shoot the ball if you're close enough or pass it off to your teammate.

Gold Vision Zone

If you pass to a teammate running towards the basket, they are forced to dunk.

Increased dribble speed.

Increased passing speed.

Extra dribble.

Cosmetics

A gorgeous Golden Backpack, blinged out to perfection.

A haunting Skulls Goal Effect to spook out your competition.

A sparkling Golden Match Player Card.

Carry Duo Emote, for when your friend has just had enough and can't do it anymore.

Spectating Minor Revamp

Spectating has been given a general overhaul, fixing the menu UI randomly popping up, cutscenes not playing properly, and being able to spectate players who returned to the lobby.

Nametags have also been added to make it easier to see who's on the court, color-coded to teams!

Summer of Fixes

During the summer, a mid-week patch will be pushed out every week. This will be in an overall effort to improve game stability and keep players hooked.

Fixes

Copycat

Passing with Copycat now works correctly.

Copycat no longer copies random abilities in some edge cases.

Copycat no longer allows passing to the enemy team.

Phantom

Bullet Pass now works correctly again!

Bullet Pass no longer flings the player forward when passing the ball.

Bullet Pass no longer teleports the player towards the target.

Star

Star Drive's VFX now works correctly.

Star Leap now works correctly after a Star Drive.

Ace

100% Drive no longer leaves blue lines on the court everywhere.

Lock

Intercept now works when close to the passer.

Speed Boosts

You can no longer gain an infinite speed boost by returning to the lobby whilst using Star's Run ability.

You can no longer gain an infinite speed boost by using Quick Sprint under the rim with Playmaker Alley Ooping.

Passing

Passing back to the player who just passed you the ball now correctly gives that teammate the possession, instead of it just rolling onto the floor.

Passing now correctly works for the enemy team in some edge cases, so the ball no longer goes through their players.

Ranked

Ranked leaderboards can now be scrolled without errors.

Resetting is no longer possible in ranked.

Miscellaneous fixes

Basketball God's car can no longer be used while holding the ball.

Auto passing now works regardless of teammate proximity.

You can now dunk after using a dash at the same time.

Ball collision no longer causes weird movement.

Abusing the close button freeze issue no longer causes the ball to freeze mid-air.

Resetting after getting your shot blocked no longer causes the next shot to force the shooter out of the 3-point area.

Sniper Full Court shots now always go in and can no longer miss.

Abilities are now properly cancelled when interrupted.

An overview of The Gold Update

New limited items in Basketball Zero (Image via Roblox)

The newly added Gold Style specializes in quick counterattacks. With its impressive abilities, the user can steal the ball, dribble past opponents, and make rapid passes. The Gold Vision Zone enhances the effectiveness of the Style by giving extra dribbling, speed, and more.

Accompanying the release of the Gold Style are several limited-time cosmetics. They will be available in the game for a whole week following the update's release.

Additionally, to make the Basketball Zero experience better, the developers have made several adjustments and fixes. They have promised to make more in upcoming patches as part of the Summer of Fixes.

FAQs

What is the new Style and Zone in The Gold Update of Basketball Zero?

The newest additions to the game are the Gold Style and the Gold Vision Zone.

Does the Gold Style possess an Awakening in Basketball Zero?

Yes, the Gold Style has an Awakening that changes the user's skillset.

What are the new limited-time cosmetics in Basketball Zero?

The new limited-time cosmetics are the Skulls Goal Effect, Carry Duo Emote, Golden Bagpack, and Golden Match Player Card.

