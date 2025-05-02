Roblox Beaks codes (May 2025)

Roblox Beaks codes have been useful in the past, and the latest active one grants precious rewards like Bucks (the in-game currency) and Golden Darts for free. Obtaining the currency is rather important, as you need it for unlocking useful equipment like Rifles and Darts. As we already know, the said equipment can do wonders for your playthrough if you have the best ones equipped. While a good quality Rifle can help you hunt birds easily, a Dart can help you get mutated birds.
Thanks to Beaks codes, you can now easily afford such equipment without having to struggle much. With that in mind, we have highlighted the active codes below, so you can refer to and redeem them easily.
How to redeem Beaks codes
Follow the steps outlined below to redeem the codes in this game easily:
- Upon launching the game on your preferred device, click on the "ABX" button at the top of the screen.
- A code box will appear in front of you. Copy an active code from the list above and paste it into the box.
- Hit the "Redeem" button to claim your freebies.
Importance of Beaks codes
In Beaks, you will embark on a journey to capture rare birds found in different locations. While some birds fly close to the ground, there are a few that soar high in the sky. To catch them, you will need a Rifle with better stats. Thanks to active codes, you can earn free Bucks and afford your favorite Rifle from the Gunsmith.
Apart from the Rifle, codes also provide you with rewards like free Golden Darts. Darts won't increase your stats, but they will improve your chances of capturing a bird with a mutation. For example, if you use a Golden Dart, you will have a 5% chance of catching a bird with the Golden mutation. Such mutated birds can be sold at the Bird Bazaar for a relatively higher value.
Beaks codes troubleshooting (how to fix)
While redeeming the codes, you may get obstructed by an error message saying "wrongcode." This error mostly pops up because the code you are using is either expired or was entered incorrectly. To avoid this problem, make sure that the code is working and active. Then, check if it is entered properly, paying attention to the letter case. Since Beaks codes are case-sensitive, you must enter them exactly as they are.
Where to find more Beaks codes
You can use the link highlighted here to join the official Discord server of this game. This is where you can find all the latest codes, posted by the developers.
FAQs
How do I redeem the active codes in Beaks?
You can redeem codes by clicking on the "ABX" button at the top of the screen.
When do codes expire in Beaks?
The codes usually expire when a new update or code is released by the developers.
Why does it show "wrongcode" when I try to redeem it in Beaks?
This error message pops up because you haven't entered the code properly. To avoid it, make sure there are no errors or typos while entering the codes in the code box.
