Roblox Beaks codes (May 2025)

Roblox Beaks codes have been useful in the past, and the latest active one grants precious rewards like Bucks (the in-game currency) and Golden Darts for free. Obtaining the currency is rather important, as you need it for unlocking useful equipment like Rifles and Darts. As we already know, the said equipment can do wonders for your playthrough if you have the best ones equipped. While a good quality Rifle can help you hunt birds easily, a Dart can help you get mutated birds.

Ad

Thanks to Beaks codes, you can now easily afford such equipment without having to struggle much. With that in mind, we have highlighted the active codes below, so you can refer to and redeem them easily.

Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox game codes for Beaks. We’ll update the article whenever new ones are released.

Active Beaks codes

Redeem codes to get free rewards (Image via Roblox)

You can find a list of all the active codes for this Roblox title below.

Ad

Trending

List of Active Beaks codes Codes Rewards miniupdate 500 Bucks and 10 Golden Darts

Ad

Expired Beaks codes

In this section, you will find those codes that no longer work and have expired.

List of Inactive Beaks codes Codes Rewards PATCH Free rewards UPDATE1 Free rewards

Ad

A general thing to note is that all the codes in this game are time-sensitive and expire soon after their release. So, you must quickly redeem the codes while they are active.

Also check: Roblox Fisch codes

How to redeem Beaks codes

Code box in Beaks (Image via Roblox)

Follow the steps outlined below to redeem the codes in this game easily:

Ad

Upon launching the game on your preferred device, click on the "ABX" button at the top of the screen.

A code box will appear in front of you. Copy an active code from the list above and paste it into the box.

Hit the "Redeem" button to claim your freebies.

Importance of Beaks codes

In Beaks, you will embark on a journey to capture rare birds found in different locations. While some birds fly close to the ground, there are a few that soar high in the sky. To catch them, you will need a Rifle with better stats. Thanks to active codes, you can earn free Bucks and afford your favorite Rifle from the Gunsmith.

Ad

Use codes to afford Darts easily (Image via Roblox)

Apart from the Rifle, codes also provide you with rewards like free Golden Darts. Darts won't increase your stats, but they will improve your chances of capturing a bird with a mutation. For example, if you use a Golden Dart, you will have a 5% chance of catching a bird with the Golden mutation. Such mutated birds can be sold at the Bird Bazaar for a relatively higher value.

Ad

Beaks codes troubleshooting (how to fix)

Avoid typos while using codes (Image via Roblox)

While redeeming the codes, you may get obstructed by an error message saying "wrongcode." This error mostly pops up because the code you are using is either expired or was entered incorrectly. To avoid this problem, make sure that the code is working and active. Then, check if it is entered properly, paying attention to the letter case. Since Beaks codes are case-sensitive, you must enter them exactly as they are.

Ad

Where to find more Beaks codes

You can use the link highlighted here to join the official Discord server of this game. This is where you can find all the latest codes, posted by the developers.

FAQs

How do I redeem the active codes in Beaks?

You can redeem codes by clicking on the "ABX" button at the top of the screen.

When do codes expire in Beaks?

Ad

The codes usually expire when a new update or code is released by the developers.

Why does it show "wrongcode" when I try to redeem it in Beaks?

This error message pops up because you haven't entered the code properly. To avoid it, make sure there are no errors or typos while entering the codes in the code box.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aniket Aniket is a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda. Not only has he been a gamer all his life, but so have most of his family members. So, choosing to write about games was a natural choice. It lets him craft engaging and insightful content for like-minded gaming enthusiasts around the world.



With this deep passion for gaming and an eye for the latest trends in the Roblox universe, Aniket aims to deliver articles that inform, entertain, and educate. While pursuing a Bachelor's Degree in Commerce, Aniket also managed to gather two years of content writing experience focusing on video games of all genres.



When not immersed in the virtual world of Roblox, Aniket enjoys exploring story-based titles like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Batman: Arkham Knight. In the real world, he likes to dabble in music and cricket. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024