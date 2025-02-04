BedWars: All Enchants and how to get them

BedWars includes Enchants that empower your avatar in its PvP battle modes. The Enchant system aims to help strengthen your abilities in the middle of a match with random buff effects, making them a wild card in each match. With Weapon, Armor, and Tool Enchants to choose from, the game includes something powerful for every character archetype.

This guide covers the basics of Enchants in BedWars, giving you a list of the different power-ups you can get and how you can obtain them.

How Enchants work in BedWars

Enchant Table (Image via Roblox)

Enchants are passive boosts that give your avatar a secondary ability, making the system a valuable asset for all players. These are mid-match boosts that require you to spend Emeralds or Void Crystals to acquire, which makes it so you can’t access them right away. Once you have the required resources and have repaired the Enchant Table for eight Diamonds, you can roll for one of the three Enchant archetypes.

Trending

The three Enchant archetypes are Weapon, Armor, and Tool. Weapon Enchants apply secondary buffs that enhance the damage-dealing or status ailment application effects, while Armor Enchants protect your avatar from damage. In contrast, Tool Enchants are strictly utility-based, which suits dedicated support-class players.

You can roll for Weapon Enchants using Emeralds, while Armor and Tool Enchants require Void Crystals instead. Note that Enchant Tables and, by extension, Enchants are not available in the following modes:

Arena Duels

Block Hunt

Gun Game

Infected

Lasso Wars

One in the Chamber

Skywars

Also read: Roblox: BedWars Ranked guide

List of all Enchants and how to get them in BedWars

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

Getting Enchants is a matter of performing rolls on the Enchant Table. Players don’t have control over which Enchant they receive beyond the chosen archetype, making it a completely RNG-dependent process.

Here’s a list of all Enchants and the effects they apply in BedWars:

Berserker: Weapon enchant. Increases damage the lower the player HP. Gains a healing effect with each strike when below 30% HP.

Weapon enchant. Increases damage the lower the player HP. Gains a healing effect with each strike when below 30% HP. Cleave: Weapon enchant. Makes melee attacks hit multiple enemies in range. Secondary targets take 70% of the damage dealt to the main target.

Weapon enchant. Makes melee attacks hit multiple enemies in range. Secondary targets take 70% of the damage dealt to the main target. Forest: Weapon Enchant. Applies a seedling atop the enemy’s head which heals you and increases your max HP by 2% each time they land an attack. Increases max HP by 10%. Once the seedlings disappear, they regenerate after 45 seconds. Losing the Enchant causes the gained health to be cut in half and added to your HP. The max HP buff is also lost with the Enchant.

Weapon Enchant. Applies a seedling atop the enemy’s head which heals you and increases your max HP by 2% each time they land an attack. Increases max HP by 10%. Once the seedlings disappear, they regenerate after 45 seconds. Losing the Enchant causes the gained health to be cut in half and added to your HP. The max HP buff is also lost with the Enchant. Cloud: Armor Enchant. Creates a cloud whenever on a platform above the void. Allows you to float while the cloud is active and increases movement speed by 10%. Cloud causes energy loss and disappears if energy is depleted fully. Energy regenerates passively while on solid land.

Armor Enchant. Creates a cloud whenever on a platform above the void. Allows you to float while the cloud is active and increases movement speed by 10%. Cloud causes energy loss and disappears if energy is depleted fully. Energy regenerates passively while on solid land. Blocking: Armor Enchant. Nullifies damage taken from the first hit. Can be used again after being out of active combat for five seconds.

Armor Enchant. Nullifies damage taken from the first hit. Can be used again after being out of active combat for five seconds. Frost: Armor Enchant. Causes an icy explosive effect when you reach 50% HP or less. Icy effect reduces enemy speed by 50% and inflicts status ailment Grounded upon them.

Armor Enchant. Causes an icy explosive effect when you reach 50% HP or less. Icy effect reduces enemy speed by 50% and inflicts status ailment Grounded upon them. Soul Reaver: Weapon enchant. Summon a damaging aura around you each time you score a kill. Lasts five seconds and adds a Stack that improves the size and damage of the aura.

Weapon enchant. Summon a damaging aura around you each time you score a kill. Lasts five seconds and adds a Stack that improves the size and damage of the aura. Sound Barrier: Armor Enchant. Apply a protective shield around self and allies when own HP is 50% or below.

Armor Enchant. Apply a protective shield around self and allies when own HP is 50% or below. Stoneguard: Armor Enchant. Gain a stack while dealing or receiving damage. Stacks increase max HP by 2 up to 40. Stacks reset after not engaging in combat for 20 seconds.

Armor Enchant. Gain a stack while dealing or receiving damage. Stacks increase max HP by 2 up to 40. Stacks reset after not engaging in combat for 20 seconds. Swift: Armor Enchant. Increase move speed by 20% when not in combat.

Armor Enchant. Increase move speed by 20% when not in combat. Efficiency: Tool Enchant. Increases Break tools’ speed by 50%.

Tool Enchant. Increases Break tools’ speed by 50%. Fire: Weapon Enchant. Increases strength of fire on an enemy with successive attacks. Stacks four times.

Weapon Enchant. Increases strength of fire on an enemy with successive attacks. Stacks four times. Static: Weapon Enchant. Applies Static effect that chains to nearby enemies. Inflicts Zapped and reduces healing received. Melee attacks powered by Static give you one Static Charge stack. Adds extra lightning damage upon reaching three Static stacks.

Weapon Enchant. Applies Static effect that chains to nearby enemies. Inflicts Zapped and reduces healing received. Melee attacks powered by Static give you one Static Charge stack. Adds extra lightning damage upon reaching three Static stacks. Execute: Weapon Enchant. Curse the targeted enemy. Increases damage received by the enemy equal to their remaining HP when they have less than 25% HP. Can be stacked to increase Execution threshold, with each attack increasing it up to 10% additional damage for a maximum of 35% total damage.

Weapon Enchant. Curse the targeted enemy. Increases damage received by the enemy equal to their remaining HP when they have less than 25% HP. Can be stacked to increase Execution threshold, with each attack increasing it up to 10% additional damage for a maximum of 35% total damage. Absorption: Armor Enchant. Absorbs up to 25 points of damage and deals it back to the enemy when you land a melee attack.

Armor Enchant. Absorbs up to 25 points of damage and deals it back to the enemy when you land a melee attack. Heavy Hitter: Tool Enchant. Inflicts up to 50% of hit damage to surrounding blocks when breaking one block. Affected area is 3 x 3 blocks.

Tool Enchant. Inflicts up to 50% of hit damage to surrounding blocks when breaking one block. Affected area is 3 x 3 blocks. Explosive: Tool Enchant. Every 10th hit causes an explosion that damages nearby blocks and players.

Tool Enchant. Every 10th hit causes an explosion that damages nearby blocks and players. Shatter Strike: Tool Enchant. Adds a 15% chance to break a block instantly.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

How to get Enchants in BedWars

Enchants can be obtained mid-battle by repairing the Enchant Table for eight Diamonds and performing rolls using Emeralds or Void Crystals.

What are the different types of Enchants in BedWars?

The three different types of Enchants are Weapon, Tool, and Armor.

Can Enchants be rerolled in BedWars?

Yes, you can reroll Enchants as long as you have the required resources for them.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024