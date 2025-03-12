BedWars CTF guide

BedWars is a Roblox experience that includes the CTF mode, where players are tasked with fetching the opposing team’s flag and planting it at their base. This mode, otherwise known as Capture the Flag, can be played by two teams of up to 12 players each. Each team earns points based on how frequently it brings the designated flag to its base. At the end of the match, the winner is decided by the team that reaches three points first.

Ad

Here’s how the CTF mode BedWars works, along with a few gameplay tips and strategies to make things easier.

How CTF works in BedWars

CTF gameplay (Image via Roblox)

Capture the Flag is a staple in first-person shooters and its rules remain largely unchanged in BedWars. Players must make their way to the opposing team’s base and pick up their flag. This is easier said than done since the other team is also looking to pick up a flag, with both groups inevitably partaking in battle.

Ad

Trending

There are a few alterations to this title’s version of CTF. For one, the player who picks up the flag has their movement speed reduced via the Grounded effect. This makes them an easy target for other Robloxians to pick on. On the other hand, if the flag bearer is killed, the flag will return to its original position after 10 seconds if left undisturbed.

A team can score one point each time a player fetches the flag to their home base. The group that is the quickest to reach three points wins the match. Alternatively, if neither team manages to score three points within the 15-minute duration of the game, the squad with the most points wins.

Ad

Also read: BedWars Ranked guide

General strategy for CTF

Upgrade menu (Image via Roblox)

CTF can devolve into chaos quite quickly, as both teams will be trying their hardest to reach the flag and capture it. Even though the goal of three points may seem low, scoring even a single point can be difficult at times.

Ad

So, it’s worth remembering that securing the win in CTF is primarily about teamwork. The more scattered and directionless your team, the more difficult it will be for your squad to score points.

Because of the quick nature of its gameplay, this experience does not allow much room for errors, particularly when high-level play is concerned. Experienced squads can come up with setups that score points quickly and easily.

The unique format of Capture the Flag makes certain Kits in the game better at handling this mode than others. Kits with the ability to teleport are at an inherent advantage as they can potentially zap back to their home base with the flag in tow.

Ad

A few kits that are effective in CTF include Styx, Trixie, Evelynn, Pirate Davey, and Whisper. Of course, these Kits usually require a lot of setup on your and the team’s part, but it is a relatively easier path to victory.

If you’re not playing as one of the frontline characters, fortifying your base and protecting the flag should take priority. You can use upgrades and materials found in the shops of your base to construct a fortress around the flag. This can help you prevent it from falling into the enemy team’s hands.

Ad

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

What is CTF in BedWars?

CTF is a game mode where two teams of 12 players each try to capture the opposing crew’s flag and bring it to their respective home bases.

How long does a CTF match last in BedWars?

A typical CTF match lasts 15 minutes or until a team scores three points; whichever occurs first ends the bout.

Ad

How many players can a CTF match include in BedWars?

A CTF match can include up to 24 players at once, with them being divided into two teams.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024