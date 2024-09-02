BedWars: Infected LTM Guide

BedWars is a battle royale title featuring a Minecraft-inspired visual style. Its myriad of game modes includes a Zombie-themed mode known as Infected LTM. This mode randomly separates the players into groups of Survivors and Infected, where the former must fend off the latter at all costs. Offering an interesting twist on the classic game mode, Infected LTM is best played in a group of 10 players.

Here’s what you should know about the Infected LTM mode before you jump into the fray.

An overview of BedWars Infected LTM

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Infected LTM is a survival-style game mode where the two teams must try to fulfill their respective objectives. At a match begins, all players are given some time to prepare. Within 20 seconds, five players are randomly selected to become one of the three types of Infected, while the others play the role of Survivors.

Survivors are the humans of the group and must do everything in their power to avoid being killed. They can mine resources on the map and purchase various items from the Shops, such as repair kits, traps, and more. If any human on the team manages to survive the 12-minute round duration, they win the game.

The Infected must try to eliminate every Survivor on the map, be it through teamwork or sheer brute force. There are three types of zombies that you can be randomly chosen to be: Rush, Tank, and Disruptor.

Rush zombies are nimble, boasting high movement speed and decent damage with a dagger as a trade-off for reduced max HP. Tanks are sledgehammer-wielding brutes who forgo the ability to use a diamond pickaxe for a massive health pool. They are incredibly difficult to take down and can become a problem for the Survivors if they are cornered by one. Lastly, the Disruptor can shut down generators remotely and apply a Sticky effect to an area of choice.

Death causes the Survivors to become Infected, while it has fewer permanent consequences for the Infected. The latter respawn harmlessly in the arena, while the former must fight tooth and nail to avoid sharing the same fate.

Tips on winning in BedWars Infected LTM

Interact with this statue to access Infected Mode (Image via Roblox)

You can’t win in Infected LTM without teamwork- something that is doubly applicable to the Survivors. No matter which team you are a part of, it’s important to cooperate with your fellow Robloxians to try and secure the victory. Play the support role when necessary and take on the opposing team while staying in touch with your teammates.

Lacking any special abilities, the Survivors are the most vulnerable of all player characters in Infected LTM. Their strategies revolve around forming an impenetrable defense using Diamonds, enchants, kits, and armor. Equip the strongest armor you can find and use kits depending on the situation for a suitable way to fight back.

It’s imperative that you don’t venture out into the field unnecessarily, as it puts you in harm’s way and can lead to elimination. Staying away from precarious ledges is especially important as they are hotspots for the Infected to target for an easy kill.

Since death is a slap on the wrist for the Infected, they can afford to play fast and loose while prowling the arena for Survivors. Rush zombies are particularly useful for catching Survivors off-guard due to their high agility that allows them to push the humans off cliff sides. Since there is no guarantee of being assigned the desired zombie type, it’s important to know what each of them does anyway.

The main strategy for the Infected is to penetrate the defenses set up by the Survivors. Plan around the type of zombies in your team and formulate whether breaking through their defenses would be better in close quarters or at range. Firing off shots at range is an easy way to get kills. In contrast, close-quarters combat requires at least one Tank in your team to soak up any stray hits.

Keep an eye on the opposing team members’ HP and go for the kill when they are at their most vulnerable. The more players that you add to your numbers, the easier the game will become.

