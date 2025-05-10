BedWars Kit Fusion guide

Roblox Bedwars distinguishes itself from other competitive games with its array of challenging game modes. Each requires strategic play along with combat mastery. To add to its strategic depth, the game recently introduced the Kit Fusion mode, which will be available from till May 13, 2025. The time-limited event breaks the conventional gameplay, allowing players to choose two Kits instead of one and engage in chaotic battles.

Kits in Bedwars are characters with special abilities that give the users more efficiency in combat and/or resource gathering. In Kit Fusion, you can choose two characters with the best synergies and bring the hurt to the opponents. Here's everything you need to know about the new game mode.

How to play Kit Fusion LTM in Bedwars

Match and mix abilities to win games (Image via Roblox)

You can play the Kit Fusion mode by following these steps:

Launch Bedwars on the Roblox gaming platform.

Hit the Play button in the middle of the game screen.

Click Kit Fusion from the Choose Gamemode menu and wait for the matchmaking to end.

Select the two Kits that you want to take into battle.

Players can also create Custom Matches with the new game mode. It is exceptionally useful for those who want to understand the different mechanics and settle into the pace of Kit Fusion.

Also check: BedWars: Classic mode guide

The Kit Fusion mode explained

Character selection in Kit Fusion mode (Image via Roblox)

In Roblox Kit Fusion, the abilities of the two Kits selected before entering a game are combined. The "Kit 1" slot determines which character you will embody during the game. While it has its own unique abilities, it also has the skills and items of the character chosen for the "Kit 2" slot.

Since you're not limited to the abilities of a single Kit, you can adjust your gameplay accordingly. A Kit that thrives on offense can be combined with one that has decent defensive capabilities. You can also pair Kits that are suited to an aggressive playstyle and rely on movement to outwit your opponents.

Matching and mixing Kits could be confusing for those who are still adjusting to the game mode's rules. Thus, here are a few popular pairs:

Zephyr-Kaliyah : If you are a Zephyr main, pairing it with Kaliyah is a good strategy for hit-and-run scenarios. Kaliyah improves your damage, giving you the ability to put Dragon Rage debuffs on opponents, while Zephyr's ability helps you retreat quickly.

: If you are a Zephyr main, pairing it with Kaliyah is a good strategy for hit-and-run scenarios. Kaliyah improves your damage, giving you the ability to put Dragon Rage debuffs on opponents, while Zephyr's ability helps you retreat quickly. Lyla-Vanessa : Lyla's shooting prowess is significantly boosted by Vanessa. She gets extra knockback and range, while her ability to attract bees to her target is always beneficial.

: Lyla's shooting prowess is significantly boosted by Vanessa. She gets extra knockback and range, while her ability to attract bees to her target is always beneficial. Nazar-Eldertree: Using these two Kits in Kit Fusion can make you feel like a brick wall in the game. However, get plenty of sword-fighting practice before choosing this tanky duo.

Using these two Kits in Kit Fusion can make you feel like a brick wall in the game. However, get plenty of sword-fighting practice before choosing this tanky duo. Lassy-Trixie: Lassy's long-range lasso attacks can be deadly when combined with the warping abilities of Trixie. With enough practice and strategy, players can outmatch and outpace each opponent.

Also check: Are there any BedWars codes?

FAQs about the Kit Fusion mode

What are the best pairs for Kit Fusion mode in Bedwars?

Lyla-Vanessa and Nazar-Eldertree are some of the popular as well as effective pairings for the Kit Fusion game mode.

How long will Kit Fusion last in Bedwars?

Kit Fusion is a time-limited mode that will expire on May 13, 2025. The developers could turn it into a permanent mode after gauging the player responses.

How to get more Kits in Roblox Bedwars

You can unlock more Kits by purchasing them with Coins or Robux. That said, the game offers certain Kits for free for a limited time.

