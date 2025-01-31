BedWars Lunar New Year 2025 patch notes

The team-versus-team arena fighter title BedWars recently received its Lunar New Year 2025 update. Ushering in a celebratory feel for the experience, this patch introduces several new gameplay elements that will last three weeks. The update was implemented into the title on January 24, 2025, and its contents will last until February 14.
This article includes the official patch notes for the Lunar New Year 2025 update in BedWars.
Official patch notes for BedWars Lunar New Year 2025 update
Lunar New Year Event 2025
The Lunar New Year Event 2025 has begun! This event will last all the way until February 14, 2025, featuring
- An event shop.
- A daily check-in system.
- Red envelopes to collect in matches.
- Open red envelopes from your locker for a chance at event currency, BedCoins, and more!
- New Snake Shrine located at team bases grants team buffs.
- More details below…
Event Shop
Notable rewards:
- Lunar Hannah kit skin.
- Snake Pet lobby gadget (Dances with you when you emote!)
- Lantern Release animated emote.
- Four titles.
- Five emotes.
Event Daily Check-in
- 15 days of rewards.
- Catch-up system added.
Red Envelopes
Find them in matches and open them from your locker in the lobby for a chance of getting a small/medium/or large reward!
- Higher tier envelopes are rarer to find, but reward greater amounts.
- Envelopes have a daily collection limit, which can be viewed from the Event NPC in the lobby.
- Red Envelope (Tier 1): Open to earn event currency.
- Red and Gold Envelope (Tier 2): Open to earn event currency and BedCoins.
- Golden Envelope (Tier 3): Open to earn event currency, BedCoins, and consumables.
Lobby Treasure Hunt
Search for all 20 Jade Snake Statues in the Lobby to earn 1,000 event currency!
Snake Shrine
For the Lunar New Year, each team now has a Snake Shrine at their base. Offer the shrine diamonds in exchange for buffs that get applied to your whole team.
Free Kits of the Week
- Fisherman
- Lani
- Jade
- Lian (Player Level 20 unlock!)
Balance Changes
Beekeeper Beatrix Kit:
- Can now place a maximum of five Beehives.
- Each bee added to a beehive after six bees will significantly increase the drop rate of emeralds, up to 15 bees.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed players getting stuck at 0 HP.
- Fixed unstable portal giving permanent invisibility.
Other changes
- Void Creatures no longer see invisible players.
- Since diamonds are harder to accumulate in small-team modes (such as solos, doubles, etc.) and we introduced a new diamond mechanic for the event (the Snake Shrine), we’re temporarily increasing the diamond drop rates at generators for small-team modes.
