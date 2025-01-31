BedWars Lunar New Year 2025 patch notes

The team-versus-team arena fighter title BedWars recently received its Lunar New Year 2025 update. Ushering in a celebratory feel for the experience, this patch introduces several new gameplay elements that will last three weeks. The update was implemented into the title on January 24, 2025, and its contents will last until February 14.

This article includes the official patch notes for the Lunar New Year 2025 update in BedWars.

Official patch notes for BedWars Lunar New Year 2025 update

In-game update log (Image via Roblox)

Lunar New Year Event 2025

The Lunar New Year Event 2025 has begun! This event will last all the way until February 14, 2025, featuring

An event shop.

A daily check-in system.

Red envelopes to collect in matches.

Open red envelopes from your locker for a chance at event currency, BedCoins, and more!

New Snake Shrine located at team bases grants team buffs.

More details below…

Event Shop

Notable rewards:

Lunar Hannah kit skin.

Snake Pet lobby gadget (Dances with you when you emote!)

Lantern Release animated emote.

Four titles.

Five emotes.

Event Daily Check-in

15 days of rewards.

Catch-up system added.

Red Envelopes

Find them in matches and open them from your locker in the lobby for a chance of getting a small/medium/or large reward!

Higher tier envelopes are rarer to find, but reward greater amounts.

Envelopes have a daily collection limit, which can be viewed from the Event NPC in the lobby.

Red Envelope (Tier 1): Open to earn event currency.

Red and Gold Envelope (Tier 2): Open to earn event currency and BedCoins.

Golden Envelope (Tier 3): Open to earn event currency, BedCoins, and consumables.

Lobby Treasure Hunt

Search for all 20 Jade Snake Statues in the Lobby to earn 1,000 event currency!

Snake Shrine

For the Lunar New Year, each team now has a Snake Shrine at their base. Offer the shrine diamonds in exchange for buffs that get applied to your whole team.

Free Kits of the Week

Fisherman

Lani

Jade

Lian (Player Level 20 unlock!)

Balance Changes

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Beekeeper Beatrix Kit:

Can now place a maximum of five Beehives.

Each bee added to a beehive after six bees will significantly increase the drop rate of emeralds, up to 15 bees.

Bug Fixes

Fixed players getting stuck at 0 HP.

Fixed unstable portal giving permanent invisibility.

Other changes

Void Creatures no longer see invisible players.

Since diamonds are harder to accumulate in small-team modes (such as solos, doubles, etc.) and we introduced a new diamond mechanic for the event (the Snake Shrine), we’re temporarily increasing the diamond drop rates at generators for small-team modes.

FAQs

When was the Lunar New Year 2025 update added to BedWars?

The Lunar New Year 2025 update was added to the game on January 24, 2025.

What are the different types of Envelopes found in BedWars Lunar New Year 2025 event?

There are three types of Envelopes found in the Lunar New Year 2025 event: Red, Red and Gold, and Golden.

When does the Lunar New Year 2025 event end in BedWars?

The Lunar New Year 2025 event is scheduled to end on February 14, 2025.

