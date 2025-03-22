BedWars Oneblock update patch notes

The BedWars Oneblock update is live, introducing a variety of new content and improvements to the Roblox experience. The patch has added a new limited-time mode (LTM) called Luckyblock Oneblock to the game and a new skin for the Void Knight.
This article lists the complete patch notes of the Oneblox update.
The complete changelog of BedWars Oneblock update
Luckyblock Oneblock (New LTM)
- This new LTM is a combination of Bedwars, Lucky Block, and One Block.
- You will spawn on a Luckyblock Oneblock that regenerates every three seconds when it's broken.
- You must break your oneblock to victory.
Queue rules
- 4 players total
- 1 player per team
- Kits are disabled
Winterforged Void Knight
- This is the new skin for the Void Knight in the game. It comes with new sounds and skins for his unique Noctium Blade weapons.
Luckyblock pool
- The Invisibility Cloak, Bananarang, and Guard’s Spear are now all upgradeable inside Lucky Block game modes. Receiving multiple of an upgradeable item will automatically tier it up and make it stronger
- Added a bunch of kit items
- Added neutral drop: Enchant Table
- Added unlucky drops: Spawn TNT, Meteor Strike
New lore page
- Zephyr: Fallen Kingdom - Zephyr’s Last Stand
Kit-less armor trims
- You can now earn and purchase armor trims when playing without a kit (to use in modes such as kit-less LTMs).
Queues
- Disabled Capture The Flag
Free kits of the week
- Conqueror
- Davey
- Milo
- Ares (Player Level 20 Unlock)
Other changes
- Raven item now uses the kit primary ability button to deploy raven alongside action click
- Removed Custom Match start time delay
- Improved Mobile Controls Customization. Added undo/redo, size slider, and button positioning arrows
- Any team can use a repaired Enchant Table
Bug fixes
- Fixed all projectiles in the lobby
- Fixed Taliyah Chicken Nests being not breakable when the owner disconnects
- Fixed Kit Shop UI not updating on the kit switch
- Fixed non-item drops Luckyblocks not spawning (Dodo, hoverboard, etc..)
