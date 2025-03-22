  • home icon
  • Roblox
  • BedWars Oneblock update patch notes

BedWars Oneblock update patch notes

By Swastik Sharma
Modified Mar 22, 2025 02:33 GMT
BedWars
The BedWars Oneblock update features a new gamemode (Image via Roblox)

The BedWars Oneblock update is live, introducing a variety of new content and improvements to the Roblox experience. The patch has added a new limited-time mode (LTM) called Luckyblock Oneblock to the game and a new skin for the Void Knight.

Ad

This article lists the complete patch notes of the Oneblox update.

The complete changelog of BedWars Oneblock update

You can also check out the changelog in BedWars (Image via Roblox)
You can also check out the changelog in BedWars (Image via Roblox)

Luckyblock Oneblock (New LTM)

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  • This new LTM is a combination of Bedwars, Lucky Block, and One Block.
  • You will spawn on a Luckyblock Oneblock that regenerates every three seconds when it's broken.
  • You must break your oneblock to victory.

Queue rules

  • 4 players total
  • 1 player per team
  • Kits are disabled

Winterforged Void Knight

  • This is the new skin for the Void Knight in the game. It comes with new sounds and skins for his unique Noctium Blade weapons.
Ad

Luckyblock pool

  • The Invisibility Cloak, Bananarang, and Guard’s Spear are now all upgradeable inside Lucky Block game modes. Receiving multiple of an upgradeable item will automatically tier it up and make it stronger
  • Added a bunch of kit items
  • Added neutral drop: Enchant Table
  • Added unlucky drops: Spawn TNT, Meteor Strike

New lore page

  • Zephyr: Fallen Kingdom - Zephyr’s Last Stand

Kit-less armor trims

  • You can now earn and purchase armor trims when playing without a kit (to use in modes such as kit-less LTMs).
Ad

Queues

  • Disabled Capture The Flag

Free kits of the week

  • Conqueror
  • Davey
  • Milo
  • Ares (Player Level 20 Unlock)
You can pick the new LTM by clicking on Play in the game (Image via Roblox)
You can pick the new LTM by clicking on Play in the game (Image via Roblox)

Other changes

Ad
  • Raven item now uses the kit primary ability button to deploy raven alongside action click
  • Removed Custom Match start time delay
  • Improved Mobile Controls Customization. Added undo/redo, size slider, and button positioning arrows
  • Any team can use a repaired Enchant Table

Bug fixes

  • Fixed all projectiles in the lobby
  • Fixed Taliyah Chicken Nests being not breakable when the owner disconnects
  • Fixed Kit Shop UI not updating on the kit switch
  • Fixed non-item drops Luckyblocks not spawning (Dodo, hoverboard, etc..)
Ad

Also check: BedWars Season 12 Battlepass details

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी