BedWars Oneblock update patch notes

The BedWars Oneblock update is live, introducing a variety of new content and improvements to the Roblox experience. The patch has added a new limited-time mode (LTM) called Luckyblock Oneblock to the game and a new skin for the Void Knight.

Ad

This article lists the complete patch notes of the Oneblox update.

The complete changelog of BedWars Oneblock update

You can also check out the changelog in BedWars (Image via Roblox)

Luckyblock Oneblock (New LTM)

Ad

Trending

This new LTM is a combination of Bedwars, Lucky Block, and One Block.

You will spawn on a Luckyblock Oneblock that regenerates every three seconds when it's broken.

You must break your oneblock to victory.

Queue rules

4 players total

1 player per team

Kits are disabled

Winterforged Void Knight

This is the new skin for the Void Knight in the game. It comes with new sounds and skins for his unique Noctium Blade weapons.

Ad

Luckyblock pool

The Invisibility Cloak, Bananarang, and Guard’s Spear are now all upgradeable inside Lucky Block game modes. Receiving multiple of an upgradeable item will automatically tier it up and make it stronger

Added a bunch of kit items

Added neutral drop: Enchant Table

Added unlucky drops: Spawn TNT, Meteor Strike

New lore page

Zephyr: Fallen Kingdom - Zephyr’s Last Stand

Kit-less armor trims

You can now earn and purchase armor trims when playing without a kit (to use in modes such as kit-less LTMs).

Ad

Queues

Disabled Capture The Flag

Free kits of the week

Conqueror

Davey

Milo

Ares (Player Level 20 Unlock)

You can pick the new LTM by clicking on Play in the game (Image via Roblox)

Other changes

Ad

Raven item now uses the kit primary ability button to deploy raven alongside action click

Removed Custom Match start time delay

Improved Mobile Controls Customization. Added undo/redo, size slider, and button positioning arrows

Any team can use a repaired Enchant Table

Bug fixes

Fixed all projectiles in the lobby

Fixed Taliyah Chicken Nests being not breakable when the owner disconnects

Fixed Kit Shop UI not updating on the kit switch

Fixed non-item drops Luckyblocks not spawning (Dodo, hoverboard, etc..)

Ad

Also check: BedWars Season 12 Battlepass details

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024