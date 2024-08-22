BedWars Season 11: BedCoins, new kits, and more

BedWars, the arena brawler with Minecraft-inspired graphics, recently brought a suite of additions, balance adjustments, and fixes with its newest season. This major update introduced various overhauls along with the brand-new currency, BedCoins. Dubbed the Season 11 update, this patch was added to the game on August 16, 2024.

This article details every addition, change, and removal that was made to BedWars as a part of the Season 11 update.

Everything new in the Season 11 update for Bedwars

BedCoins, kits, Battle Pass, and cosmetics

In-game patch notes (Image via Roblox)

The most significant addition to the game with the Season 11 update is BedCoins, a new in-game currency that can be used to purchase kits. You can get up to 1,000 BedCoins each day through daily quests. Additionally, they can be collected as one-time rewards by leveling up the Battle Pass and opening crates.

Five new avatar kits have been introduced to the game, namely Death Adder, Nazar, Kaida, Silas, and Wren. You can either unlock them with BedCoins or purchase them with Robux. They cost 12,000 BedCoins or 479 Robux apiece, requiring you to collect 60,000 BedCoins or pay 2,395 Robux to get them all.

Season 11 Battle Pass includes 50 levels, offering various rewards for gathering XP and leveling up. The rewards include BedCoins, cosmetics, crates, titles, and more. Here’s a list of cosmetics that you can obtain by leveling up the Battle Pass:

One Kit Skin

One Win Effect

Three Final Kill Effects

Six Lobby Gadgets

Four Animated Emotes

32 Image Emotes

14 Titles

Gameplay adjustments and revamps

Official cover art for the game

Season 11 is significant for the number of balance adjustments it brings to the table. The changes affect general gameplay, kits, team upgrades, and matches that shake up the gameplay loop dramatically.

Here’s a list of all balance changes brought with the Season 11 update:

Enchant tables can be accessed from the beginning of the match.

Enchanting requirements have been tweaked, requiring 80 Iron instead of 50.

You can view team levels and player stats using the Tab key.

Death will now cause swords to downgrade.

Bed Health and Bed Plating has received a global display.

Solos, Duos, Winstreak, and Duels will no longer have access to Bed Plating.

Adjusted Bed Plating hit points to take 20 block damage before being destroyed.

Destroying bed plating instead of hyperizing the team generator grants eight diamonds.

The blessing altar has been removed.

BedCoins have replaced Kit class rental tickets in Lucky Crates.

Kit class rental tickets have been removed from the Clan shop.

Kits can be purchased from the Shop using BedCoins. Old kits require 10,000 BedCoins, while new ones cost 12,000 BedCoins.

Moving forward, Battle Passes will not include kits.

Eras have been removed from the game.

Headstart causes a team to gain 100 Iron and rise to level 2 instead of entering the Iron era.

Team Upgrades have been altered, granting team level-up stat points to each member instead. Members can individually choose their preferred upgrade path using up to five stat points.

All items can be accessed without requiring upgrades.

Team Levels increase team generator speed by 15%.

Aerial Warfare, Capture Points, Delicious Diamonds, Dragon Egg, Grappling Hooks & Stopwatches, Knight’s Code, Swift Finale, Void Portals, and Simplified have been removed.

Snow Cone Machine and Monarch mechanics have been re-added.

FAQs

When did BedWars Season 11 begin?

BedWars received the Season 11 update on August 16, 2024.

What are the newest kits in BedWars Season 11?

The newest kits in Season 11 include Death Adder, Kaida, Nazar, Silas, and Wren.

How do I earn BedCoins in BedWars?

You can earn BedCoins by completing daily quests, leveling up the Battle Pass, and opening crates.

