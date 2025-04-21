BedWars Season 13 update patch notes

BedWars received the Season 13 update on April 18, 2025, introducing a new season of the Battle Pass, new Kits, a Win Effect, and more. This patch includes Kit adjustments to preserve gameplay balance and make the experience fair and fun for all. Furthermore, you can look forward to general quality-of-life improvements and control adjustments that streamline the overall experience.

This article includes the official patch notes for the Season 13 update for BedWars.

Official patch notes for BedWars Season 13

Season 13 Battle Pass

In-game update log (Image via Roblox)

Welcome to Season 13 of BedWars!

Battle Pass rewards

36,000 total BedCoins!

1x Win Effect: Dust Devil

2x Kill Effects

2x Lobby Gadgets

3x Animated Emotes

21x Image Emotes

10x TItles

One Kit Skin, one Kill Effect, and two Animated Emotes coming soon!

Ramil Kit (New)

Create sandstorms to control the battlefield, move enemies, and protect allies.

Nahla Kit (New)

Use Nahla’s Water Veil ability to heal and temporarily boost the health regeneration of up to two nearby allies. Use your Oasis Vessel item to instantly heal allies or stack a damage boost on them. Purchase upgrades for your Oasis Vessel item to strengthen your healing and buffing abilities.

Martin Kit (New)

Use Martin’s Wild Growth ability to absorb life essence from nearby enemies and permanently gain max HP. Martin’s attacks are slower but passively reflect damage whenever they get hit by melee attacks.

Combat changes

We’ve overhauled the core sword swing system to make melee combat feel more responsive and rewarding. Now, you can skillfully charge up your sword and time your attacks carefully to maximize your damage. This change affects all melee weapons, and we have adjusted the overall damage dealt and healing you take.

Mobile combat changes

Added reach similar to PC when aiming at players in first person or mobile shift lock.

Camera Lock Setting added! For the mobile players wanting to lock to first person.

Pre-Match Kit Selection

You can now swap your Kit before the match begins! We’ve been migrating our Kit code to a new system, which has allowed us to support pre-match Kit selection. Expect more pre-match Kit changes coming soon…

Battle Pass rental tickets

You can now purchase a rental of a Kit from the Kit Shop directly with BedCoins. Every Kit, except new ones, is rentable.

Refreshed Game UI

Post-match screen

Item Shop QOL

Kill Feed icons

Maps

Dune Fortress (Squads) map

Dodo Map Mechanic: Dodos have a chance to spawn in desert-themed maps (Dune Fortress, Desert Shrine, and Desert Storm)

Free Kits of the Week

Taliyah

Infernal Shielder

Alchemist

Hannah (Level 20 unlock)

Gameplay adjustments and bug fixes

Miscellaneous changes and gameplay adjustments

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Reduced cost of Season 10 - Season 12 Kits from 12,000 BedCoins to 10,000 BedCoins and 479 Robux to 399 Robux.

Mission progress can now be viewed during a match.

New top bar button in applicable game modes.

Removed Void and Spirit Titan variants.

Removed Void Invasion mid-match event.

Removed Armor Enchants.

Decreased cost of Tool Enchants to one Emerald.

Added Lock Camera Perspective Setting in the General Settings tab.

Bug Fixes

Various fixes to Kit abilities and items

FAQs

When did Season 13 Battle Pass start in BedWars?

The Season 13 Battle Pass was added to the game on April 18, 2025.

What are the newest Kits added to BedWars with the Season 13 update?

The newest Kits in the Season 13 update include Ramil, Nahla, and Martin.

Is BedWars accessible for free?

Yes, you can access and play the main gameplay systems of BedWars for free.

