BedWars Season 9 Battle Pass: Emotes, Gadgets, and More

The BedWars Season 9 Battle Pass boasts a variety of Emotes, Gadgets, Gold Lucky Crates, Kits, and Lobby Titles. It is divided into two sections: Premium Battle and Free Battle Pass. Both feature unique rewards, but the former offers more bonuses and costs 799 Robux. Players must complete missions to level up in the Battle Pass.

This article features all the rewards that can be acquired in BedWars Season 9 Battle and Free Passes.

Also check: Top 5 weapons in Roblox BedWars

BedWars Season 9 Battle Pass rewards

BedWars Season 9 Battle Pass (Roblox||Sportskeeda)

The following are the rewards you can claim in BedWars Season 9 Battle Pass:

Level 1 - Gold Lucky Crate, Dodo Plump (Emote), and Headhunter (Lobby Gadget)

Level 2 - No reward

- No reward Level 3 - Genius (Lobby Title)

Level 4 - Cat Friend (Emote)

Level 5 - Gold Lucky Crate

Level 6 - No reward

- No reward Level 7 - Freiya Salad Meme (Emote)

Level 8 - No reward

No reward Level 9 - LIT (Lobby Title)

Level 10 - Giant Glove (Kill Effect)

Level 11 - Robo Sparkle (Emote)

Level 12 - No reward

No reward Level 13 - No reward

No reward Level 14 - Cat Deal (Emote)

Level 15 - Caught in 4K (Emote)

Level 16 - No reward

No reward Level 17 - No reward

No reward Level 18 - Marco Inspect (Emote)

Level 19 - No reward

No reward Level 20 - Gold Lucky Crate and Yamini (Kit)

Level 21 - Lyla Popcorn (Emote)

Level 22 - Inventor (Lobby Title)

Level 23 - No reward

No reward Level 24 - No reward

No reward Level 25 - Can of Beans (Lobby Gadget)

Level 26 - No reward

No reward Level 27 - Milo Crazy (Emote)

Level 28 - No reward

No reward Level 29 - Kicker Angry (Emote)

Level 30 - Gold Lucky Crate

Level 31 - No reward

No reward Level 32 - ZOOM (Lobby Title)

Level 33 - No reward

No reward Level 34 - Cat Cute (Emote)

Level 35 - Portal (Kill Effect)

Level 36 - No reward

No reward Level 37 - Metal Detector Egg (Emote)

Level 38 - No reward

No reward Level 39 - RAWR (Lobby Title)

Level 40 - Noelle (Kit) and Get Sturdy (Emote)

Level 41 - Gompy Scary (Emote)

Level 42 - Freiya Sus (Emote)

Level 43 - No reward

No reward Level 44 - Boop (Lobby Title)

Level 45 - Flying Broom (Lobby Gadget)

Level 46 - No reward

No reward Level 47 - Robo Work (Emote)

Level 48 - Crimson (Lobby Title)

Level 49 - Gold Lucky Crate

Level 50 - Terra (Kit) and 🥋 (Lobby Title)

BedWars Season 9 Free Pass rewards

Cogsworth in Free Pass (Image via Roblox||Sportskeeda)

Here are the freebies that you can collect in BedWars Season 9 Free Pass:

Level 1 - No reward

No reward Level 2 - Umbra Villain (Emote)

Level 5 - Gold Lucky Crate

Level 6 - Chef (Lobby Title)

Level 8 - Yuzi Bee Swarm (Emote)

Level 12 - Slime Tamer (Lobby Title)

Level 13 - Taliyah Sparkle (Emote)

Level 15 - Gold Lucky Crate and Umeko (Kit)

Level 16 - Martial Artist (Lobby Title)

Level 17 - Star Collector Dazed (Emote)

Level 19 - Broom Sweep (Kill Effect)

Level 23 - Smoke Peace Out (Emote)

Level 24 - Eating Popcorn (Emote)

Level 26 - Noelle Slimes (Emote)

Level 28 - Tinkerer (Lobby Title)

Level 30 - Cogsworth (Kit)

Level 31 - Milo Snack (Emote)

Level 33 - Melody Surprised (Emote)

Level 35 - Gold Lucky Crate

Level 36 - Stealthy (Lobby Title)

Level 37 - Hunter's Echo (Lobby Gadget)

Level 38 - Milo Sleep (Emote)

Level 40 - Cat Autmn (Emote)

Level 43 - Heal Slime Sad (Emote)

Level 45 - Gold Lucky Crate

Level 46 - (Lobby Title)

Level 50 - Gold Lucky Crate

The Season 9 Battle Pass wraps up on March 21, 2024. Players interested in amassing the most rewards are advised to purchase it before the debut of Season 10.

Do check out Sportskeeda's Roblox section to get wind of the latest promo codes, guides, and much more.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Game Codes