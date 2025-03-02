  • home icon
  • Roblox
  • BedWars Trixie update patch notes: New kit, changes, and more

BedWars Trixie update patch notes: New kit, changes, and more

By Swastik Sharma
Modified Mar 02, 2025 18:56 GMT
BedWars
The new update features a brand new kit (Image via Roblox)

BedWars released a brand-new update featuring a new kit as well as tons of changes and improvements. The highly-anticipated update rolled out on March 1, 2025. While you can check out the changes within the game itself, it can be overwhelming due to the vast amount of changes.

Hence, this article provides the complete patch notes for the latest BedWars update.

The complete changelog of BedWars Trixie update

You can check out the changes in the game too (Image via Roblox)
You can check out the changes in the game too (Image via Roblox)

As stated, the BedWars update features a new kit and tons of changes. We have the full update log below for you to check out.

Trixie Kit

  • Introduction - An agent of chaos with no allegiances. She has the unique ability to travel between both the Spirit and Void worlds.
  • Description - Warp around and confuse your enemies with evasive combat. Every time you use Rift Warp you gain a buff that allows you to reduce Rift Warp's cooldown with melee attacks. You can also use Rift Rewind to teleport back to your last warp point.
  • Unlock - Unlock the Trixie kit from the Trixie Bundle for the first 2 weeks. The kit will become available for purchase individually after the bundle is gone.
Trixie Bundle (Limited Time)

  • The bundle will go off-sale in 2 weeks.
  • This bundle unlocks the following:
  1. Trixie (Kit)
  2. Harlequin Trixie (Kit Skin)
  3. Trickster (Title)
  4. Trixie Clown (Emote)
  5. Trixie Peek (Emote)

Free Kits of the Week

  • Miner
  • Warden
  • Umeko
  • Zeno (Player Level 20 Unlock)

Balance changes [Kits]

Arachne

  • Spider max health cap: 70 → 80
  • Spider max damage cap: 14 → 15
  • Web ability cast range: 15 blocks → 17 blocks

Drill

  • Increased drill out of combat heal speed

Flora

  • Gain a Bee grenade on spawn, once every 60 seconds.
Noelle

  • Adjusted efficacy of slime buff if 3 slimes are on a player 25% →30%
  • Reduced efficacy of slime buffs if 4 slimes are on a player 10% → 12%

Eldertree

  • Increased tree orb spawn rate

Xu'rot

  • Gain 20% damage reduction while transformed

Santa

  • Santa Strafe: 325 → 225 Iron

Jade

  • Increased forward momentum speed multiplier when casting ability: 2x → 2.6x
  • Increased jump force when casting ability: 20 → 20.5

Elektra

  • Increased cooldown between dash use: 0.03s → 0.25s
  • Increased rate of ability recharge → 0.1/s → 0.11/s

Krystal

  • Decreased frozen block spawn interval: 4s → 6s
Zephyr

Speed multiplier reduced at respective orb counts:

  • 3rd orb: 1.25x → 1.2x
  • 4rd orb: 1.3x → 1.25x
  • 5th orb: 1.4x → 1.35x

Skoll

  • Decreased mark projectile speed: 43 → 39
  • Decreased mark speed multiplier: 1.5 → 1.35x

Other changes and bug fixes in BedWars update

  • You can now search for clans by Tag or Name
  • Fixed shop taxes in 5v5 Ranked to properly account for chests (no improper taxes when withdrawing from chests)
  • Fixed Dragon Rider Win Effect not working properly with no skin equipped
  • Fixed Miner relic in PvP Arena Gamemode
  • Fixed Wizard Staff in Lucky Block Gamemode and Custom Games
  • Fixed player leaving win condition in Hot Potato Gamemode
  • Melody guitar now properly heals at actual range, the capped heal range was 10 blocks, actual range now is 15 blocks
  • Fixed custom matches ending early when spectators leave
  • Disabled sharing for Tennis Racquet and Tennis Balls
  • Melody:
  1. Melody’s guitar now uses the item primary ability button
  2. Mobile ability button is fixed - can now be adjusted in settings

