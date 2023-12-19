Beginner's guide to Roblox Dragon Ball Rage

Roblox Dragon Ball Rage takes you into a chaotic world where you can play as your beloved DBZ or DBS character and indulge in fierce battles to claim the title of the Strongest Saiyan. Getting started in a game can be difficult, which is why we've put together this guide.

This article aims to help players get a basic understanding of the in-game objectives and basic controls. It also provides a few insightful tips that will help you unlock your hidden potential in Dragon Ball Rage.

All you need to know about Roblox Dragon Ball Rage

How to play Roblox Dragon Ball Rage

Upon loading into Roblox Dragon Ball Rage, you will immediately see other skilled players and realize that succeeding on the battlefield isn't going to be a walk in the park. You will have to land punches twice as hard, shoot hefty blasts of energy, and become an absolute powerhouse. To do that efficiently, you must level up your stats by defeating mobs, other players, and bosses.

The stats that you can train include Attack, Defense, Agility, and Energy. As you pump up those numbers, you'll unlock new and exciting fighting techniques that are not canon to the anime by any chance but are sure to make even the strongest foes shiver. The outlandish attacks you can unlock can include a Kamehameha x10, Gallick Gun x15, and many others.

To effectively land your attacks, you must have a basic understanding of the in-game controls of Dragon Ball Rage, so here's a rundown:

WASD: You can use the WASD keys on your keyboard to move your character around in Dragon Ball Rage.

Mouse: You can also use your mouse to look around, aim, and navigate the in-game menu.

M1 or LMB: You can use the left-click button on your mouse to buy certain items, interact with the in-game menu, and fire or use techniques of your chosen character.

Space: You can press the Space bar to jump.

F: You can use the F key on your keyboard to interact with reward chests, NPCs, and other interactable items in Dragon Ball Rage.

M: Press the M key on your keyboard to open the menu to look at preset controls, change them mid-game, or exit Dragon Ball Rage.

What is Roblox Dragon Ball Rage all about?

In Dragon Ball Rage, there are no rest days or even rest hours because your foes are lurking at every corner of the map, just waiting for the perfect moment to strike. They can even take advantage of your special moves, which can give your position away. You have to face them head-on to emerge as the strongest warrior in the DBR universe.

DBR isn't just about mashing buttons and throwing hands; you can also explore new power levels and legendary forms.

Here are a few tips that will come in handy if you wish to unlock modes such as Ultra Instinct or Ultra Ego in Dragon Ball Rage:

Always be on guard: In DBR, complacency is your biggest enemy, which is why you must always stay vigilant to stay alive.

Experiment with moves: Try not to stick to the same moves and combos. To avoid this, you can try mixing things up to always keep your enemies guessing.

Train strategically: Try balancing your stats wisely and not just focus on one aspect alone because a well-rounded warrior is a force to be reckoned with.

In the world of Roblox Dragon Ball Rage, it's survival of the fittest, and the fittest are the ones who train hard, fight smart, and never back down from a challenge. So, strap in, power up, and show your adversaries in the DBR universe what you're made of.

