Beginner's guide to Roblox Livetopia

If you're a fan of the RPG genre of Roblox games, you've probably heard about Livetopia. The title, created by the Century Makers on April 28, 2021, offers you an opportunity to roleplay as an imaginary character, own houses, and buy sleek cars. If you are new to this experience and want to learn a thing or two before jumping in, you are at the right place.

This article takes a look at the nitty-gritty of Livetopia, including its gameplay and other information.

Everything you need to know before playing Roblox Livetopia

What is Roblox Livetopia exactly?

Roblox Livetopia is a game that teleports you into a vibrant world where you can roleplay as an imaginary person and have your dream car, house, and the best life possible. This title is immensely popular, boasting a whopping four billion visits and one million likes on its home page.

When you dive into Livetopia for the first time, you'll have to look for tools and jobs; only then will you be able to go on better adventures. After you amass money by working jobs, you can use it to buy yourself a house that you can call home or a fast ride. If you want, you can also just explore the map.

Livetopia is more than just a virtual playground; it's a town brimming with possibilities and opportunities. If you're adventurous, keep your eyes peeled for secret areas hidden throughout the map for a nice mystery side quest.

What lies ahead for Livetopia?

Livetopia developers love to keep things fresh for players with regular updates. They recently just released Update 133.

Now, you can take in the sights of Topia City from the comfort of a sightseeing cable car. Plus, there's a shiny new free house up for grabs where you can invite your friends over.

Livetopia also takes things up a notch with the addition of Featured Villas. Loyal subscribers can get free access to 10 paid houses, including the latest releases. It's like having a VIP pass to the coolest spots in town. A new premium house called FuturaFlora Haven is just waiting to be explored by curious gamers who dare to ask what secrets lie within its walls.

There's now also a new heavy-duty long-haul truck at your disposal. The vehicle is perfect for those who like to hit the road in style but also don't want to lose out on accessibility.

So, there you have it, folks! That's all you need to know about Roblox Livetopia as a beginner, so dive in and explore its virtual RPG wonderland.

