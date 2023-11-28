Beginner's guide to Roblox Sakura Stand

Sakura Stand presents a vibrant and bizarre realm that combines anime-themed fun with Roblox's creative freedom. Based on JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, the game also features characters from other anime like One Piece, Jujutsu Kaisen, and many others. Given its nuanced mechanics, beginners might struggle to make progress in-game.

This guide will highlight the basics, along with some helpful tips that will help you get better in Roblox Sakura Stand.

All you need to know about Roblox Sakura Stand

What is Roblox Sakura Stand all about?

In Sakura Stand, you'll be inheriting a Stand, physical manifestations of a person's "life energy" and powers unique to JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. The game adds variation by introducing characters from Jujutsu Kaisen, One Piece, and many others.

You must collect more Stands and unleash their full potential. This transforms the game into a full-blown anime showdown where you can take center stage. Armed with your acquired abilities, you can challenge friends, or go head-to-head against other players in a free-for-all match.

However, you must have basic knowledge of in-game controls, so here's a rundown of the primary controls:

WASD: You can use the WASD keys on your keyboard to move around in Sakura Stand.

You can use the WASD keys on your keyboard to move around in Sakura Stand. Mouse: You move your mouse around to aim your attacks correctly and

You move your mouse around to aim your attacks correctly and M1 or LMB: You can use the left-click button on your mouse to hit your enemies with a light punch. Here's a pro tip - you can also pair these jabs with directional controls and dashes to create unique and deadly combos.

You can use the left-click button on your mouse to hit your enemies with a light punch. Here's a pro tip - you can also pair these jabs with directional controls and dashes to create unique and deadly combos. M2 or RMB: You can use the right-click button on your mouse to hit your enemies with a heavy attack or signature attack. Here's a pro tip - you must know that these attacks perform differently and vary from character to character. You can also hold down the M2 button to charge your heavy attacks.

You can use the right-click button on your mouse to hit your enemies with a heavy attack or signature attack. Here's a pro tip - you must know that these attacks perform differently and vary from character to character. You can also hold down the M2 button to charge your heavy attacks. W+W: You can press W twice to start sprinting in Sakura Stand.

You can press W twice to start sprinting in Sakura Stand. Space: You can press the Spacebar once to perform a single jump. Here's a pro tip - When you're in the thick of the battle, you can double-press the Spacebar to perform a double jump.

Additional features of Roblox Sakura Stand

While ascending the ranks of Sakura Stand, you must keep your eyes peeled for the delightful bonuses. You can use tactical items such as a 2x EXP boost, Cash, and power-ups to get the upper hand in the battle to become the ultimate animanga warrior and top the leaderboards.

In the dynamic world of Sakura Stand, you can also make new friends, form alliances, and create your dream squad from beloved animanga characters.

Visit the Sportskeeda Roblox News Hub to receive regular updates about the latest news and events in the Roblox Metaverse.