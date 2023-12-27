Beginner's guide to Roblox Shadovia

If you enjoy games with a medieval aesthetic and an intricately woven storyline, then Roblox Shadovia is a must-try. This game takes you on an adventure across the Middle Ages in the exciting world of Roblox. Shadovia is the cool cousin to Shadovis, and you have to wield your sword, tackle certain quests, and embrace the grind to become the ultimate hero of the server.

We understand getting started in a new game can be a nerve-wracking task and this guide helps with that. It throws light on the game's core mechanics, in-game controls, and some insightful tips that'll help you get better at the game.

All you need to know about Roblox Shadovia

How to play Roblox Shadovia?

After spawning into the vast world of Shadovia, you would have to grab the Flatty Sword from the nearby chest as it will help you greatly in the early game. Now you have to head into the room, cruise through the doors, and find a pool with a floating square, then you'll have to interact with it for a cinematic experience, and voila, you'll wake up in a village ready for action.

Now once you are in the village, you must get cozy and familiar with the surroundings because this will be your hub for all things Shadovia. NPCs will be your new buddies as they can offer you quests, you'll also get a Blacksmith who's always ready to hook you up.

You will find the Sheriff near the fountain, and he can also assign you quests. There's one quest called the "Bandit Squasher" where you'll have to take down five bandits and earn yourself a shiny Sheriff Shooter. This is a must for beginners as it will help you level up faster.

To get the most out of your Shadovia experience you must have a basic understanding of the in-game controls in the game. Here's a rundown:

WASD: Use these keys to move your character around in Shadovia.

Use these keys to move your character around in Shadovia. Mouse: Use your mouse to look around, aim, and navigate the in-game menu.

Use your mouse to look around, aim, and navigate the in-game menu. M1 or LMB: Use the left-click button on your mouse to buy certain items, interact with the in-game menu, and fire or use your weapons.

Use the left-click button on your mouse to buy certain items, interact with the in-game menu, and fire or use your weapons. Space: Press the Space bar to make your character jump.

Press the Space bar to make your character jump. F: Use this key to interact with reward chests, NPCs, and other interactable items in Shadovia.

Use this key to interact with reward chests, NPCs, and other interactable items in Shadovia. M: Press this key to open the menu to look at preset controls, play around, change them, or exit Shadovia.

What is Roblox Shadvia all about?

The heart of Shadovia resides in fusion because the core premise of the game revolves around grinding heavy quests and forging killer weapons together to make even better ones. Your goal will be to rule the server and have the slickest gear.

Coming back to the Flatty Sword we mentioned earlier, you can combine that with the Sheriff Shooter you earned after completing the quest to get the Goo Sword.

Once you've done all of the above it's time to head to the desert. You can think of it like the starter village but one where you can get a serious tan. It is filled with quest-giving NPCs, the sweet allure of better gear, and several tombs that are crawling with bosses and loot.

After you've conquered the desert you can unlock multiple unexplored areas and attempt to eliminate all mobs and bosses there to become the king or queen of Shadovia.

