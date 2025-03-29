Bepo codes (March 2025)

Roblox Bepo codes offer free items to help players stand out from the crowd. Created by Midnighty Studio, Bepo is an online co-op horror game where up to six players enter spooky locations with the objective of retrieving valuables and escaping unharmed. Different monsters are at their heels, so stealth and communication become crucial for survival.

Although the featured active code for this game doesn't have any impact on your gameplay, it does offer a free cosmetic. Equip it to improve your style, or just give the monsters something more to chew.

Note: Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox Bepo codes. We'll update the article when new ones are released.

Active Bepo codes

Promo codes offer free in-game accessories (Image via Roblox)

As of writing, only one code is currently active, and it gives a free Hat to players. It can be equipped from the "Hats" tab.

List of active codes in Bepo Code Rewards release Redeem this code for a free Hat

Expired Bepo codes

Currently, there are no expired codes for Roblox Bepo.

How to redeem Roblox Bepo codes

A bird icon indicates the Codes tab (Image via Roblox)

Follow these instructions to redeem working codes in Roblox Bepo:

Launch Bepo on the Roblox platform.

After spawning in the lobby, click the "Codes" tab.

tab. Enter an active code in the "Insert Code" text box.

text box. Hit the "Apply" button to redeem a code and receive free rewards.

Bepo codes and their importance

Roblox promo codes allow players to personalize their experience in Bepo. The latest code offers a yellow hat that gives the wearer a distinct appearance. More freebies offering free items might be released in the near future. Likewise, given that Coins have been added in the game, the upcoming gift codes may provide the chief currency.

Bepo code troubleshooting [how to fix]

The "code does not exist" error in Bepo (Image via Roblox)

If you are facing the "code does not exist" error, make sure to enter the active codes accurately in the text box. Double-check them for typographical mistakes and extra spaces before hitting the "Apply" button. If you still get an error during redemptions, restart the game and wait for a while before entering codes.

Where to find new Bepo codes

New freebies for Roblox Bepo are revealed on the Midnighty Studio Discord server and the Midnighty Studio Roblox group. Join these communities after clicking the respective social links. You can also return to this page to stay informed about the gift codes, as we'll update it whenever new ones are released to celebrate updates, events, and milestones.

FAQs on Roblox Bepo codes

What is the latest code for Roblox Bepo?

The newest code for the game is "release," and it gives a free Hat when redeemed.

How many times can a code be redeemed in Bepo?

Each code for the Roblox game can be redeemed only once by an account.

Do codes for Roblox Bepo expire?

The developer hasn't revealed the expiration dates for any code. That said, it would be wise to redeem active ones as soon as possible, given that most Roblox codes are time-sensitive.

